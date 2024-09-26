California Southern Section high school football watchlist: Offensive Player of the Year
Halftime! Well, sort of.
We're halfway through the high school football season in California, and particularly in the CIF Southern Section. Apart from embarking on Week 5, another good indicator of the mid-year point is all the bye weeks. Sixteen of the Top 25 teams in the SBLive rankings are off before league play begins for most in October.
As teams begin to compete for the postseason, vying for position in league play, the performance of players will be amplified due to the magnitude of games the rest of the season. League games are colossal.
That said, the following players have done enough through the first half of the season to earn their way onto the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year watchlist. A big-time league campaign could help a player - on or off the watchlist - win the award.
Newbury Park's Brady Smigiel was the 2023 SBLive Offensive Player of the Year.
NOTE: A player not listed can win the award. This is not a candidate list.
2024 OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCHLIST
(Alphabetical)
RB - Karson Cox, Oak Hills, Sr.
Cox has 595 yards rushing and 14 TDs on just 73 carries in five games. The dynamic tailback has the Bulldogs 5-0 and is averaging 119 yards per game on the ground.
RB - Jordon Davison, Mater Dei, Sr.
Mr. Reliable.
The numbers aren't flying off the page because Mater Dei shares the wealth in the backfield. But make no mistake that Davison is the go-to workhouse. He's rushed for 243 yards in three games.
RB - Julius Gillick, Edison, Sr.
Gillick is putting up video game numbers in the first-half of the season, running for 891 yards and nine TDs. He's averaging more than 10 yards a carry.
RB - Anthony League, Millikan, Sr.
If SBLive gave out a Best Teammate of the Year award, League would be the front runner. The talented running back treated his whole offensive line to Subway sandwiches a few weeks ago.
League has tallied 620 yards and nine scores in four games.
QB - Husan Longstreet, Corona Centennial, Sr.
Longstreet has thrown for 1,067 yards and 10 TDs in five games. After a shaky start, the Huskies have won three straight and Longstreet looks like the 5-star recruit we all know him to be.
WR - Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita, Jr.
Opponents know where the ball is going and it still doesn't matter. Mosley has amassed 557 yards on 34 receptions and five TDs. He's averaging 139 yards receiving.
QB - Oscar Rios, Downey, Jr.
Rios has been stellar through five games this season, throwing for 1,543 yards already and 12 TDs. The Vikings' only loss came out of state in Arizona, and are 4-1.
QB - Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park, Jr.
Last year's Offensive Player of the Year. Smigiel could be a repeat winner. He's already tallied 962 yards passing with 14 TDs and just two picks. He's completing 64% of his throws.
WR - Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo, Jr.
Spafford is a gamer. He's tallied 473 yards receiving on 28 receptions and eight TDs. He's also a special teams ace. He blocked to punts in a win over Basha of Arizona.
WR - Madden Williams, St. John Bosco, Jr.
Williams has emerged as the Braves' go-to target through the air. He's up to 519 yards receiving on 26 catches and six scores, including one game against Sierra Canyon when he caught 10 passes for 252 yards and three TDs.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: