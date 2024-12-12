CalPreps, staff predictions for CIF California high school State Bowl Championships
The regional championships are all finished and now it's on for the state title games of the CIF State Bowl Championships.
The championships Dec. 13-14 will be played at three different venues — Saddleback College (top divisions), Long Beach City College (medium divisions) and Fullerton Union High School (five smallest).
Calpreps has made predictions for the state championships. We've added ours and kept the scores from the regional finals.
OPEN DIVISION BRACKET
State finals: De La Salle (12-0) vs. Mater Dei (12-0) at Saddleback College, Saturday, 8 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Mater Dei 44, De La Salle 3
MITCH STEPHENS PREDICTION: Mater Dei 28, De La Salle 21
DIVISION 1–AA BRACKET
North: Pittsburg 28, Folsom 27
South: San Diego Lincoln 34, Newbury Park 27
State championship: Pittsburg (12-2) vs. Lincoln (11-2) at Saddleback College, Friday, 8 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Lincoln 31, Pittsburg 27
MS: PIttsburg 28, Lincoln 27
DIVISION 1–A BRACKET
North: Fresno Central 33, St. Ignatius 23
South: Huntington Beach Edison 34, Granite Hills 28
State championship: Central (12-2) vs. Edison (11-4) at Saddleback College, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICITION: Central 28, Edison 26
MS: Edison 35, Central 28
DIVISION 2–AA BRACKET
North: Grant 32, Saint Francis 30
South: Pacifica 37, Narbonne 20
State championship: Grant (11-3) vs. Pacifica (11-4) at Saddleback College, Friday, 4 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Grant 41, Pacifica 19
MS: Grant 35, Pacifica 28
DIVISION 2–A BRACKET
North: Twelve Bridges 28, Wilcox 27
South: Palos Verdes 28, Bakersfield Christian 10
State championship: Twelve Bridges (14-0) vs. Palos Verdes (10-5) at Saddleback College, Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 a.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Twelve Bridges 28, Palos Verdes 19
MS: Palos Verdes 24, Twelve Bridges 21
DIVISION 3–AA BRACKET
North: Amador Valley 44, McClymonds 33
South: Frontier 39, Murrieta Mesa 7
State championship: Amador Valley (10-4) vs. Frontier (10-4) at Long Beach City College, Friday, 8 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Frontier 35, Amador Valley 24
MS: Amador Valley 35, Frontier 34
DIVISION 3–A BRACKET
North: Vanden 28, Pleasant Valley 14
South: Rio Hondo Prep 28, Poway 14
State championship: Vanden (12-2) vs. Rio Hondo Prep (13-1) at LBCC Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Vanden 27, Rio Hondo Prep 26
MS: Vanden 31, Rio Hondo Prep 24
DIVISION 4–AA BRACKET
North: St. Vincent de Paul 42, Hughson 14
South: Highland 33, Coalinga 31
State championship: St. Vincent de Paul (13-1) vs. Highland (11-4) at Long Beach City College, Friday, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: St. Vincent 35, Highland 22
MS: St. Vincent 28, Highland 27
DIVISION 4–A BRACKET
North: Sonora 63, Kerman 28
South: St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 28, St. Augustine 7
State finals: Sonora (12-2) vs. St. Pius X (6-9) at LBCC, Saturday, 3 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Sonora 38, St. Pius X 22
MS: Sonora 22, St. Piux X 15
DIVISION 5–AA BRACKET
North: Carmel 42, Acalnes 41
South: El Capitan 33, Silverado 19
State championship: Carmel (14-0) vs. El Capitan (11-3) at Fullerton Stadium, Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Carmel 41, El Capitan 26
MS: Carmel 35, El Capitan 28
DIVISION 5-A
North: American Canyon 43, Lassen 20
South: Palmdale 41, Selma 38
State championship: American Canyon (12-2) vs. Palmdale (10-5) at LBCC, Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: American Canyon 35, Palmdale 27
MS: Palmdale 42, American Canyon 28
DIVISION 6–AA BRACKET
North: Arcata 35, Winters 14
South: Portola 35, King/Drew 34
State championship: Arcata (13-1) vs. Portola (9-6) at Fullerton Stadium, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Arcata 35, Portola 17
MS: Arcata 34, Portola 21
DIVISION 6–A BRACKET
North: Summerville 45, Sacred Heart Prep 28
South: Monte Vista, Spring Valley 41, Pasadena 21
State championship: Summerville (13-1) vs. Monte Vista (10-5) at Fullerton Stadium, Saturday, 12/14, 3 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Summerville 48, Monte Vista 21
MS: Summerville 35, Monte Vista 28
DIVISION 7–AA BRACKET
North: Moreau Catholic 42, Leland 11
South: Lindsay 35, Chatsworth 20
State championship: Moreau Catholic (10-4) vs. Lindsay (10-5) at Fullerton Stadium, Friday, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Moreau Catholic 35, Lindsay 14
MS: Moreau Catholic 42, Lindsay 21
DIVISION 7–A BRACKET
North: Balboa 41, Los Molinos 6
South: Pioneer 24, Panorama 0
State championship: Balboa (8-5) vs. Pioneer (10-5) at Fullerton Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.
CALPREPS PREDICTION: Balboa 26, Pioneer 14
MS: Balboa 28, Pioneer 17