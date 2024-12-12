High School

CalPreps, staff predictions for CIF California high school State Bowl Championships

CalPreps picks Northern California in all but three of the games, but one of South's wins is projected to win by 38 points — can you guess who?

Running back Derrick Blanche (right) of De La Salle attempts to elude Grant linebacker Jeremiah Tuiileila in an August game. Both teams reached the State Bow finals, one was picked to win by both CalPreps and SBLive, the other one was not. / Photo by Dennis Lee
Running back Derrick Blanche (right) of De La Salle attempts to elude Grant linebacker Jeremiah Tuiileila in an August game. Both teams reached the State Bow finals, one was picked to win by both CalPreps and SBLive, the other one was not. / Photo by Dennis Lee

The regional championships are all finished and now it's on for the state title games of the CIF State Bowl Championships.

The championships Dec. 13-14 will be played at three different venues — Saddleback College (top divisions), Long Beach City College (medium divisions) and Fullerton Union High School (five smallest).

Calpreps has made predictions for the state championships. We've added ours and kept the scores from the regional finals.

OPEN DIVISION BRACKET

State finals: De La Salle (12-0) vs. Mater Dei (12-0) at Saddleback College, Saturday, 8 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Mater Dei 44, De La Salle 3
MITCH STEPHENS PREDICTION: Mater Dei 28, De La Salle 21

DIVISION 1–AA BRACKET

North: Pittsburg 28, Folsom 27

South: San Diego Lincoln 34, Newbury Park 27

State championship: Pittsburg (12-2) vs. Lincoln (11-2) at Saddleback College, Friday, 8 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Lincoln 31, Pittsburg 27
MS: PIttsburg 28, Lincoln 27

DIVISION 1–A BRACKET

North: Fresno Central 33, St. Ignatius 23

High school football photo from Fresno
Fresno Central junior Brandon Smith added his name to the possible California Player of the Year Watch by scoring five touchdowns three different ways leading the Grizzlies to a 33-23 win over St. Ignatius for the CIF Northern California Division 1-A championship in Fresno Saturday night. / Photo: Richard Posada

South: Huntington Beach Edison 34, Granite Hills 28

State championship: Central (12-2) vs. Edison (11-4) at Saddleback College, Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICITION: Central 28, Edison 26
MS: Edison 35, Central 28

DIVISION 2–AA BRACKET

North: Grant 32, Saint Francis 30

South: Pacifica 37, Narbonne 20

State championship: Grant (11-3) vs. Pacifica (11-4) at Saddleback College, Friday, 4 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Grant 41, Pacifica 19
MS: Grant 35, Pacifica 28

DIVISION 2–A BRACKET

North: Twelve Bridges 28, Wilcox 27

South: Palos Verdes 28, Bakersfield Christian 10

State championship: Twelve Bridges (14-0) vs. Palos Verdes (10-5) at Saddleback College, Saturday, Dec. 14, 11:30 a.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Twelve Bridges 28, Palos Verdes 19
MS: Palos Verdes 24, Twelve Bridges 21

DIVISION 3–AA BRACKET

North: Amador Valley 44, McClymonds 33

South: Frontier 39, Murrieta Mesa 7

State championship: Amador Valley (10-4) vs. Frontier (10-4) at Long Beach City College, Friday, 8 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Frontier 35, Amador Valley 24
MS: Amador Valley 35, Frontier 34

DIVISION 3–A BRACKET

North: Vanden 28, Pleasant Valley 14

South: Rio Hondo Prep 28, Poway 14

State championship: Vanden (12-2) vs. Rio Hondo Prep (13-1) at LBCC Saturday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Vanden 27, Rio Hondo Prep 26
MS: Vanden 31, Rio Hondo Prep 24

DIVISION 4–AA BRACKET

North: St. Vincent de Paul 42, Hughson 14

South: Highland 33, Coalinga 31

State championship: St. Vincent de Paul (13-1) vs. Highland (11-4) at Long Beach City College, Friday, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: St. Vincent 35, Highland 22
MS: St. Vincent 28, Highland 27

DIVISION 4–A BRACKET

North: Sonora 63, Kerman 28

South: St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 28, St. Augustine 7

State finals: Sonora (12-2) vs. St. Pius X (6-9) at LBCC, Saturday, 3 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Sonora 38, St. Pius X 22
MS: Sonora 22, St. Piux X 15

DIVISION 5–AA BRACKET

North: Carmel 42, Acalnes 41

South: El Capitan 33, Silverado 19

State championship: Carmel (14-0) vs. El Capitan (11-3) at Fullerton Stadium, Friday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Carmel 41, El Capitan 26
MS: Carmel 35, El Capitan 28

DIVISION 5-A

North: American Canyon 43, Lassen 20

South: Palmdale 41, Selma 38

State championship: American Canyon (12-2) vs. Palmdale (10-5) at LBCC, Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: American Canyon 35, Palmdale 27
MS: Palmdale 42, American Canyon 28

DIVISION 6–AA BRACKET         

North: Arcata 35, Winters 14

South: Portola 35, King/Drew 34

State championship: Arcata (13-1) vs. Portola (9-6) at Fullerton Stadium, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Arcata 35, Portola 17
MS: Arcata 34, Portola 21

DIVISION 6–A BRACKET

North: Summerville 45, Sacred Heart Prep 28

South: Monte Vista, Spring Valley 41, Pasadena 21

State championship: Summerville (13-1) vs. Monte Vista (10-5) at Fullerton Stadium, Saturday, 12/14, 3 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Summerville 48, Monte Vista 21
MS: Summerville 35, Monte Vista 28

DIVISION 7–AA BRACKET

North: Moreau Catholic 42, Leland 11

South: Lindsay 35, Chatsworth 20

State championship: Moreau Catholic (10-4) vs. Lindsay (10-5) at Fullerton Stadium, Friday, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Moreau Catholic 35, Lindsay 14
MS: Moreau Catholic 42, Lindsay 21

DIVISION 7–A BRACKET

North: Balboa 41, Los Molinos 6

South: Pioneer 24, Panorama 0

State championship: Balboa (8-5) vs. Pioneer (10-5) at Fullerton Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 14, 11 a.m.

CALPREPS PREDICTION: Balboa 26, Pioneer 14
MS: Balboa 28, Pioneer 17

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

