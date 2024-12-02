CIF California State Bowl Championships brackets: Updated pairing, destinations, results and more
All the pairings are in. After 58 teams from up and down the 760-mile length of California decided section championships, now they are ready to face off in the CIF State Bowl Championships.
The four team brackets in 14 divisions will be paired to two teams after games Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7.
The championships Dec. 13-14 will be played at three different venues — Saddleback College (top divisions), Long Beach City College (medium divisions) and Fullerton Union High School (five smallest).
One championship game has been decided and that is the biggest game, the Open Division will pit De La Salle (12-0) vs. national No. 1 Mater Dei (12-0). That game will be played Dec. 14 at Saddleback College.
OPEN DIVISION BRACKET
Here are the other brackets and matchups.
DIVISION 1–AA BRACKET
North: Folsom (12-1) at Pittsburg (11-0) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Newbury Park (14-0) vs. Lincoln (10-2), San Diego at Southwestern College – Friday, Dec. 6 at 8:00 p.m.
DIVISION 1–A BRACKET
North: St. Ignatius (10-2) at Central, Fresno (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Granite Hills (11-2) vs. Edison at Huntington Beach HS (10-4) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.
DIVISION 2–AA BRACKET
North: Grant (10-3) at Saint Francis, Mountain View (10-3) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Narbonne (7-6) at Pacifica (10-4) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m.
DIVISION 2–A BRACKET
North: Wilcox (11-2) at Twelve Bridges (13-0) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Bakersfield Christian (11-2) vs. Palos Verdes (9-5) at South Torrance HS – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.
DIVISION 3–AA BRACKET
North: Amador Valley (9-4) at McClymonds (10-4) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Murrieta Mesa (10-4) at Frontier (9-4) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3–A BRACKET
North: Vanden (11-2) at Pleasant Valley (9-3) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Rio Hondo Prep (12-1) at Poway (6-7) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 4–AA BRACKET
North: St. Vincent de Paul (12-1) at Hughson (13-0) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Highland (10-4) at Coalinga (14-0) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 4–A BRACKET
North: Kerman (12-2) at Sonora (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
South: St. Augustine (4-10) at St. Pius X - St. Matthias (5-9) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 5–AA BRACKET
North: Acalanes (10-3) vs. Carmel (13-0) at Monterey Peninsula College – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Silverado (9-5) at El Capitan, Lakeside (10-3) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 5–A BRACKET
North: Lassen (10-3) at American Canyon (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Selma (9-5) at Palmdale (9-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 6–AA BRACKET
North: Arcata (12-1) at Winters (12-0) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Portola, Irvine (8-6) vs. King Drew (11-3) at Harbor College – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 6–A BRACKET
North: Summerville (12-1) at Sacred Heart Prep (7-6) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
South: Pasadena (8-6) at Monte Vista, Spring Valley (8-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 7–AA BRACKET
North: Leland (10-3) at Moreau Catholic (9-4) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
South: Lindsay (9-5) at Chatsworth (9-5) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
DIVISION 7–A BRACKET
North: Los Molinos (8-5) vs. Balboa (7-5) at TBA – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
South: Panorama (8-6) at Pioneer (9-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.