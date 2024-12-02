High School

CIF California State Bowl Championships brackets: Updated pairing, destinations, results and more

One championship matchup is decided, the 14 others will be decided by regional bowl championships

Mitch Stephens

Pittsburg senior Marley Alcantara isn't just nimble on his feet, as shown in last year's CIF Northern California Division 1-AA 28-25 loss at Folsom, but he has a big, accurate arm which had led to a North Coast Section D1 championship. The two teams tangle again in the same game at Pittsburg on Friday
Pittsburg senior Marley Alcantara isn't just nimble on his feet, as shown in last year's CIF Northern California Division 1-AA 28-25 loss at Folsom, but he has a big, accurate arm which had led to a North Coast Section D1 championship. The two teams tangle again in the same game at Pittsburg on Friday / Photo: Dennis Lee

All the pairings are in. After 58 teams from up and down the 760-mile length of California decided section championships, now they are ready to face off in the CIF State Bowl Championships.

The four team brackets in 14 divisions will be paired to two teams after games Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7.

The championships Dec. 13-14 will be played at three different venues — Saddleback College (top divisions), Long Beach City College (medium divisions) and Fullerton Union High School (five smallest).

One championship game has been decided and that is the biggest game, the Open Division will pit De La Salle (12-0) vs. national No. 1 Mater Dei (12-0). That game will be played Dec. 14 at Saddleback College.

OPEN DIVISION BRACKET

Here are the other brackets and matchups.

DIVISION 1–AA BRACKET

North: Folsom (12-1) at Pittsburg (11-0) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Newbury Park (14-0) vs. Lincoln (10-2), San Diego at Southwestern College – Friday, Dec. 6 at 8:00 p.m. 

DIVISION 1–A BRACKET

North: St. Ignatius (10-2) at Central, Fresno (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

South: Granite Hills (11-2) vs. Edison at Huntington Beach HS (10-4) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

DIVISION 2–AA BRACKET

North: Grant (10-3) at Saint Francis, Mountain View (10-3) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Narbonne (7-6) at Pacifica (10-4) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

DIVISION 2–A BRACKET

North: Wilcox (11-2) at Twelve Bridges (13-0) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

South: Bakersfield Christian (11-2) vs. Palos Verdes (9-5) at South Torrance HS – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

DIVISION 3–AA BRACKET

North: Amador Valley (9-4) at McClymonds (10-4) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Murrieta Mesa (10-4) at Frontier (9-4) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3–A BRACKET

North: Vanden (11-2) at Pleasant Valley (9-3) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

South: Rio Hondo Prep (12-1) at Poway (6-7) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

DIVISION 4–AA BRACKET

North: St. Vincent de Paul (12-1) at Hughson (13-0) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Highland (10-4) at Coalinga (14-0) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 4–A BRACKET

North: Kerman (12-2) at Sonora (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

South: St. Augustine (4-10) at St. Pius X - St. Matthias (5-9) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

DIVISION 5–AA BRACKET

North: Acalanes (10-3) vs. Carmel (13-0) at Monterey Peninsula College – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Silverado (9-5) at El Capitan, Lakeside (10-3) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 5–A BRACKET

North: Lassen (10-3) at American Canyon (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

South: Selma (9-5) at Palmdale (9-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

DIVISION 6–AA BRACKET         

North: Arcata (12-1) at Winters (12-0) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Portola, Irvine (8-6) vs. King Drew (11-3) at Harbor College – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 6–A BRACKET

North: Summerville (12-1) at Sacred Heart Prep (7-6) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.

South: Pasadena (8-6) at Monte Vista, Spring Valley (8-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

DIVISION 7–AA BRACKET

North: Leland (10-3) at Moreau Catholic (9-4) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

South: Lindsay (9-5) at Chatsworth (9-5) – Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

DIVISION 7–A BRACKET

North: Los Molinos (8-5) vs. Balboa (7-5) at TBA – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.

South: Panorama (8-6) at Pioneer (9-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Published |Modified
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

