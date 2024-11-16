High School

CIF San Diego Section 2024 football playoff bracket, predictions, scores, updates (11-15-2024)

Results really get interesting this week, highlighted by Open Games Mission Hills at Lincoln and Cathedral Catholic at La Costa Canyon

Mitch Stephens

Granite Hills, which hosts Torrey Pines Friday in D1 quarterfinal play, here prepared for Mission Hills in August / Photo: Steven Silva.
The CIF San Diego Section high school football playoffs continue Friday with championship games just a few weeks away.

The section's Open Division — the highest of the eight divisions — all had byes last week but our in full gear this week.

Click on all the big blue division links below to see the entire brackets and below that our our predictions and calpreps.com. Let us know what you think on the Pick 'Em Challenge that can be found on the Details portion of each game (clock on the game link). Or you can let me know on Twitter at @MitchBookLive or email mitch@scorebooklive.com

FOOTBALL BRACKETS/SCORES SAN DIEGO SECTION

OPEN DIVISION

No. 4 Mission Hills (8-2) at No. 1 Lincoln (8-2)
Calpreps prediction: Lincoln 42, Mission Hills 14
Mitch Stephens: Lincoln 38, Mission Hills 21

No. 2 Cathedral Catholic (8-2) at No. 3 La Costa Canyon (10-0)
Calpreps: Cathedral Catholic 27, La Costa Canyon 22
MS: La Costa Canyon 28, Cathedral Catholic 27

DIVISION 1

No. 9 Del Norte (7-4) at No. 1 San Marcos (10-1)
CalPreps: San Marcos 35, Del Norte 17
MS: San Marcos 44, Del Norte 21

No. 5 Mount Miguel (9-2) at No. 4 El Camino (5-5)
CalPreps: El Camino 31, Mount Miguel 28
MS: Mount Miguel 24, El Camino 21

No. 6 Torrey Pines (5-6) at No. 3 Granite Hills (8-2)
CalPreps: Granite Hills 38, Torrey Pines 14
MS: Granite Hills 21, Torrey Pines 17

No. 7 Rancho Bernardo (9-2) at No. 2 Carlsbad (7-3)
CalPreps: Carlsbad 31, Rancho Bernardo 12
MS: Carlsbad 28, Rancho Bernardo 14

DIVISION 2

No. 8 Christian (9-2) at No. 1 University City (9-1)
CalPreps: University City 28, Christian 21
MS: Christian 21, University City 20

No. 5 Point Loma (6-5) at No. 4 Poway (3-7)
CalPreps: Point Loma 24, Poway 22
MS: Poway 17, Point Loma 14

No. 3 Helix (4-6) at No. 6 La Jolla (7-4)
CalPreps: Helix 35, La Jolla 21
MS: Helix 28, La Jolla 17

No. 2 Mater Dei Catholic (8-3) at No. 7 Bishop's (7-3)
CalPreps: Mater Dei Catholic 35, Bishop's 27
MS: Bishop's 28, Mater Dei Catholic 27

DIVISION 3

No. 8 Patrick Henry (7-4) at No. 1 Central (7-3)
CalPreps: Central 28, Patrick Henry 27
MS: Central 27, Patrick Henry 21

No. 5 Eastlake (5-6) at No. 4 San Pasqual (5-5)
CalPreps: San Pasqual 22, Eastlake 19
MS: Eastlake 28, Eastlake 24

No. 6 Escondido (7-4) at No. 3 San Diego (7-3)
CalPreps: San Diego 27, Escondido 22
MS: San Diego 33, Escondido 27

No. 7 St. Augustine (1-10) at No. 2 Holtville (10-0)
CalPreps: St. Augustine 22, Holtville 21
MS: Holtville 28, St. Augustine 21

DIVISION 4

No. 8 Montgomery (8-3) at No. 1 Ramona (2-8)
CalPreps: Ramona 21, Montgomery 20
MS: Montgomery 24, Ramona 17

No. 5 Westview (4-7) at No. 5 Mission Bay (3-7)
CalPreps: Mission Bay 21, Westview 17
MS: Mission Bay 30, Westview 21

No. 3 Grossmont (3-6) at No. 6 Mira Mesa (1-10)
CalPreps: Grossmont 42, Mira Mesa 41
MS: Mira Mesa 28, Grossman 24

No. 2 El Capitan (7-3) at No. 7 Chula Vista (5-6)
CalPreps: Chula Vista 22, El Capitan 21
MS: El Capitan 24, Chula Vista 23

DIVISION 5

No. 8 Coronado (6-5) at No. 1 Vista (3-7)
CalPreps: Vista 26, Coronado 21
MS: Vista 28, Coronado 14

No. 12 Monte Vista (7-4) at No. 4 Hoover (6-4)
CalPreps: Hoover 35, Monte Vista 31
MS: Monte Vista 22, Hoover 21

No. 3 Crawford (5-5) at No. 6 West Hills (5-6)
CalPreps: Crawford 27, West Hills 17
MS: Crawford 35, West Hills 24

No. 2 Bonita Vista (5-5) at No. 7 Santana (8-3)
CalPreps: Bonita Vista 24, Santana 17
MS: Bonita Vista 17, Santana 14

DIVISION 5-AA

No. 4 Marantha Christian (8-3) at No. 1 Calipatria (7-2)
CalPreps: Calipatria 38, Marantha Christian 21
MS: Calipatria 42, Marantha Christian 28

No. 3 Tri-City (6-4) at No. 2 Coastal Academy (10-2)
CalPreps: Coastal Academy 15, Tri-City 14
MS: Tri-City 31, Coastal Academy 30

DIVISION 6 (8-MAN)

