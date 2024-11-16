CIF San Diego Section 2024 football playoff bracket, predictions, scores, updates (11-15-2024)
The CIF San Diego Section high school football playoffs continue Friday with championship games just a few weeks away.
The section's Open Division — the highest of the eight divisions — all had byes last week but our in full gear this week.
Click on all the big blue division links below to see the entire brackets and below that our our predictions and calpreps.com.
FOOTBALL BRACKETS/SCORES SAN DIEGO SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
No. 4 Mission Hills (8-2) at No. 1 Lincoln (8-2)
Calpreps prediction: Lincoln 42, Mission Hills 14
Mitch Stephens: Lincoln 38, Mission Hills 21
No. 2 Cathedral Catholic (8-2) at No. 3 La Costa Canyon (10-0)
Calpreps: Cathedral Catholic 27, La Costa Canyon 22
MS: La Costa Canyon 28, Cathedral Catholic 27
DIVISION 1
No. 9 Del Norte (7-4) at No. 1 San Marcos (10-1)
CalPreps: San Marcos 35, Del Norte 17
MS: San Marcos 44, Del Norte 21
No. 5 Mount Miguel (9-2) at No. 4 El Camino (5-5)
CalPreps: El Camino 31, Mount Miguel 28
MS: Mount Miguel 24, El Camino 21
No. 6 Torrey Pines (5-6) at No. 3 Granite Hills (8-2)
CalPreps: Granite Hills 38, Torrey Pines 14
MS: Granite Hills 21, Torrey Pines 17
No. 7 Rancho Bernardo (9-2) at No. 2 Carlsbad (7-3)
CalPreps: Carlsbad 31, Rancho Bernardo 12
MS: Carlsbad 28, Rancho Bernardo 14
DIVISION 2
No. 8 Christian (9-2) at No. 1 University City (9-1)
CalPreps: University City 28, Christian 21
MS: Christian 21, University City 20
No. 5 Point Loma (6-5) at No. 4 Poway (3-7)
CalPreps: Point Loma 24, Poway 22
MS: Poway 17, Point Loma 14
No. 3 Helix (4-6) at No. 6 La Jolla (7-4)
CalPreps: Helix 35, La Jolla 21
MS: Helix 28, La Jolla 17
No. 2 Mater Dei Catholic (8-3) at No. 7 Bishop's (7-3)
CalPreps: Mater Dei Catholic 35, Bishop's 27
MS: Bishop's 28, Mater Dei Catholic 27
DIVISION 3
No. 8 Patrick Henry (7-4) at No. 1 Central (7-3)
CalPreps: Central 28, Patrick Henry 27
MS: Central 27, Patrick Henry 21
No. 5 Eastlake (5-6) at No. 4 San Pasqual (5-5)
CalPreps: San Pasqual 22, Eastlake 19
MS: Eastlake 28, Eastlake 24
No. 6 Escondido (7-4) at No. 3 San Diego (7-3)
CalPreps: San Diego 27, Escondido 22
MS: San Diego 33, Escondido 27
No. 7 St. Augustine (1-10) at No. 2 Holtville (10-0)
CalPreps: St. Augustine 22, Holtville 21
MS: Holtville 28, St. Augustine 21
DIVISION 4
No. 8 Montgomery (8-3) at No. 1 Ramona (2-8)
CalPreps: Ramona 21, Montgomery 20
MS: Montgomery 24, Ramona 17
No. 5 Westview (4-7) at No. 5 Mission Bay (3-7)
CalPreps: Mission Bay 21, Westview 17
MS: Mission Bay 30, Westview 21
No. 3 Grossmont (3-6) at No. 6 Mira Mesa (1-10)
CalPreps: Grossmont 42, Mira Mesa 41
MS: Mira Mesa 28, Grossman 24
No. 2 El Capitan (7-3) at No. 7 Chula Vista (5-6)
CalPreps: Chula Vista 22, El Capitan 21
MS: El Capitan 24, Chula Vista 23
DIVISION 5
No. 8 Coronado (6-5) at No. 1 Vista (3-7)
CalPreps: Vista 26, Coronado 21
MS: Vista 28, Coronado 14
No. 12 Monte Vista (7-4) at No. 4 Hoover (6-4)
CalPreps: Hoover 35, Monte Vista 31
MS: Monte Vista 22, Hoover 21
No. 3 Crawford (5-5) at No. 6 West Hills (5-6)
CalPreps: Crawford 27, West Hills 17
MS: Crawford 35, West Hills 24
No. 2 Bonita Vista (5-5) at No. 7 Santana (8-3)
CalPreps: Bonita Vista 24, Santana 17
MS: Bonita Vista 17, Santana 14
DIVISION 5-AA
No. 4 Marantha Christian (8-3) at No. 1 Calipatria (7-2)
CalPreps: Calipatria 38, Marantha Christian 21
MS: Calipatria 42, Marantha Christian 28
No. 3 Tri-City (6-4) at No. 2 Coastal Academy (10-2)
CalPreps: Coastal Academy 15, Tri-City 14
MS: Tri-City 31, Coastal Academy 30