CIF Southern California high school football regional finals scoreboard (Dec. 6-7)
If a team is practicing on Thanksgiving, it means they're competing in the CIF Southern Section finals. But if a team is still playing in December, it means they're eyeing a CIF State title.
On Friday and Saturday, the winners of the CIF State SoCal regional bowl games will advance to the CIF State championships next weekend in Southern California.
The finals will be played at three different locations: Long Beach Community College, Saddleback College and Fullerton Stadium on December 13 and 14.
SCORES, NOTABLE STATS
(This page will continue to update throughout the weekend ... )
FRIDAY
Division 1-AA
Newbury Park vs. San Diego Lincoln
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 21-20, Lincoln
Division 2-AA
Oxnard Pacifica vs. Narbonne
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 34-28, Pacifica
Division 3-AA
Bakersfield Frontier vs. Murrieta Mesa
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 28-14, Frontier
Division 4-AA
Coalinga vs. Palmdale Highland
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 26-19, Coalinga
Division 5-AA
Silverado vs. El Capitan
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 26-21, Silverado
Division 6-AA
King/Drew vs. Irvine Portola
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 22-21, King/Drew
Division 7-AA
Lindsay at Chatsworth
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 24-21, Lindsay
SATURDAY
Division 1-A
Edison vs. Granite Hills
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 31-26, Edison
Division 2-A
Palos Verdes vs. Bakersfield Christian
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 19-17, Palos Verdes
Division 3-A
Poway vs. Rio Hondo Prep
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 35-34, RHP
Division 4-A
St. Pius X vs. San Diego St. Augustine
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 19-17, St. Pius
Division 5-A
Palmdale vs. Selma
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 31-20, Palmdale
Division 6-A
Pasadena vs. Monte Vista
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 31-22, Pasadena
Division 7-A
Whittier Pioneer vs. Panorama
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 35-21, Pioneer
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: