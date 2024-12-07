High School

CIF Southern California high school football regional finals scoreboard (Dec. 6-7)

Scores and notable stats from the CIF State regional bowl games on December 6 and 7.

Tarek Fattal

Oxnard Pacifica takes the field during a mid-season game against Camarillo.
If a team is practicing on Thanksgiving, it means they're competing in the CIF Southern Section finals. But if a team is still playing in December, it means they're eyeing a CIF State title.

On Friday and Saturday, the winners of the CIF State SoCal regional bowl games will advance to the CIF State championships next weekend in Southern California.

The finals will be played at three different locations: Long Beach Community College, Saddleback College and Fullerton Stadium on December 13 and 14.

SCORES, NOTABLE STATS

(This page will continue to update throughout the weekend ... )

FRIDAY

Division 1-AA
Newbury Park vs. San Diego Lincoln
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 21-20, Lincoln

Division 2-AA
Oxnard Pacifica vs. Narbonne
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 34-28, Pacifica

Division 3-AA
Bakersfield Frontier vs. Murrieta Mesa
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 28-14, Frontier

Division 4-AA
Coalinga vs. Palmdale Highland
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 26-19, Coalinga

Division 5-AA
Silverado vs. El Capitan
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 26-21, Silverado

Division 6-AA
King/Drew vs. Irvine Portola
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 22-21, King/Drew

Division 7-AA
Lindsay at Chatsworth
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 24-21, Lindsay

SATURDAY

Division 1-A
Edison vs. Granite Hills
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 31-26, Edison

Division 2-A
Palos Verdes vs. Bakersfield Christian
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 19-17, Palos Verdes

Division 3-A
Poway vs. Rio Hondo Prep
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 35-34, RHP

Division 4-A
St. Pius X vs. San Diego St. Augustine
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 19-17, St. Pius

Division 5-A
Palmdale vs. Selma
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 31-20, Palmdale

Division 6-A
Pasadena vs. Monte Vista
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 31-22, Pasadena

Division 7-A
Whittier Pioneer vs. Panorama
CALPREPS PREDICTION: 35-21, Pioneer

