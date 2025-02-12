High School

CIF Southern Section 2025 boys soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times, Pick 'Em

An astonishing 263 teams start bracket play Thursday in perhaps the nation's largest boys high school soccer tournament

Mitch Stephens

Notre Dame Sherman Oaks junior Will Sailor gathers the ball in a regular-season match with Crespi. The Knights open the CIF Southern Section playoffs Thursday with a home match against Aliso Niguel.
Photo: Jace Kessler

The 2025 CIF Southern Section boys soccer playoff brackets have arrived. And it is a monster.

An astonishing 263 teams make up the nine-division tournament and all but one match begins on Thursday and concludes Feb. 28 or March 1.

Top seeds in each Division are JSerra Catholic (Open), Oak Hills (Division 1), Moorpark (D2), Gahr (D3), Ramona (D4), Los Amigos (D5), South Pasadena (D6), Orange (D7) and Oakwood (D8).

Defending champions are: Servite (D1), Newport Harbor (D2), Amino Leadership (D3), Etiwanda (D4), Upland (D5), Marantha (D6) and Covina (D7).

As in all CIF sports, the Open Division is the top teams and is it's the only one with just eight teams, utilizing a Champions League-style format (two games, rotating home sites and decided by cumulative score).

2025 CIF SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS SOCCER BRACKETS
(All first-round games Thursday, unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION FIRST-ROUND (CLICK TO SEE BRACKET)

No. 1 JSerra Catholic at No. 8 Arlington

No. 4 Crossroads at No. 5 Santa Monica

No. 3 Mira Costa at No. 6 Hart

No. 7 Loyola (15-0-1) at Mater Dei (14-2-1) , Wednesday

DIVISION 1 (BRACKET)

Granite Hills (18-1-4) at Oak Hills (23-0-1)

Millikan (23-2-3) at Chino Hills (11-3-6)

Oxnard (16-4-2) at Littlerock (14-0)

Bonita (12-5) at Vista Murrieta (19-3-3)

Etiwanda (14-4-2) at Ayala (16-2-2)

San Clemente (10-4-1) at Sultana (15-4-1)

Valncia/Placentia (15-4-3) at Upland (13-4-1)

Pacifica (16-1-2) at Palos Verdes (14-4-2)

El Toro (15-5-4) at Cate (14-0)

Fontana (16-5-2) at Pasadena (18-1)

Brea Olinda (11-3) at El Segundo (13-5-1)

Arroyo Valley (20-4-1) at Redondo Union (11-4-3)

Villa Park (12-3-4) at Corona (16-2-4)

Cathedral (11-4-3) at Servite (11-4-3)

San Gorgonio (19-4-2) at North Torrance (10-1-1)

Orange Lutheran (9-7-4) at Bishop Amat Lancers (25-2-2)

DIVISION 2 (BRACKET)

Patriot (11-8-4) at Moorpark (11-1-4)

Edison (13-4) at Eastside (15-5)

Kaiser (12-6-2) at South El Monte (19-4-3)

Canyon (10-5-3) at Poly Riverside (12-5-4)

Nogales (13-3-3) at Santa Paula (17-2-2)

Palmdale (10-4-1) at Rancho Cucamonga (9-7-4)

Harvard-Westlake (8-5-2) at Great Oak (13-3-3)

Aliso Niguel (4-6-5) at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (13-4-1)

High school boys soccer from California
Notre Dame Sherman Oaks' Evan Thorpe in regular-season action versus Crespi. / Photo: Jace Kessler

Newbury Park (9-5) at San Juan Hills (10-2-2)

Valley View (11-6-2) at Redlands East Valley (13-5-3)

Rialto (11-8-3) at Artesia (16-2-4)

Shadow Hills (14-3-2) at Santa Margarita (9-10-2)

Cajon (16-8-2) at Calabasas (10-3-2)

Santiago (8-7-2) at Norco (10-2-6)

Foothill (13-6-3) at Thousand Oaks (11-6-2)

Jarupa Hills (14-6-3) at Walnut (12-4-3)

DIVISION 3 (BRACKET)

GAHR - BYE

Dunn 8-3) at St. Francis (10-5-3)

Torrance (10-7-1) at Arroyo (13-4-2)

Leuzinger (15-7-2) at Dana Hills (7-4-1)

Beaumont (10-3-2) at Rancho Mirage (13-5-2)

Elsinore (14-5-2) at Paramount (16-7-1)

Warren (11-7-4) at Fountain Valley (10-5)

Chino (7-7-5) at Banning (16-5-2)

Anaheim (7-3-6) at San Marcos (12-5-3)

Perris (13-2-1) at Saugus (8-2-3)

San Jacinto (14-6-3) at Katella (10-2-3)

Crescenta Valley (9-3-1) at Westlake (15-4-1)

Moreno Valley (10-3-4) at Montclair (12-7-2)

Colony (11-2-5) at Palmdale Aerospace Academy (15-2-2)

Sonora (13-5-4) at Sunny Hills (10-6-4)

Troy (12-7-4) at Norte Vista (11-3-3)

DIVISION 4 (BRACKET)

DIVISION 5

DIVISION 6 (BRACKET)

DIVISION 7 (BRACKET)

PICK 'EM | Division 7

DIVISION 8 (BRACKET)

PICK 'EM | Division 8

Published
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

