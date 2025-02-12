CIF Southern Section 2025 boys soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times, Pick 'Em
The 2025 CIF Southern Section boys soccer playoff brackets have arrived. And it is a monster.
An astonishing 263 teams make up the nine-division tournament and all but one match begins on Thursday and concludes Feb. 28 or March 1.
Top seeds in each Division are JSerra Catholic (Open), Oak Hills (Division 1), Moorpark (D2), Gahr (D3), Ramona (D4), Los Amigos (D5), South Pasadena (D6), Orange (D7) and Oakwood (D8).
Defending champions are: Servite (D1), Newport Harbor (D2), Amino Leadership (D3), Etiwanda (D4), Upland (D5), Marantha (D6) and Covina (D7).
As in all CIF sports, the Open Division is the top teams and is it's the only one with just eight teams, utilizing a Champions League-style format (two games, rotating home sites and decided by cumulative score).
2025 CIF SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS SOCCER BRACKETS
(All first-round games Thursday, unless noted)
OPEN DIVISION FIRST-ROUND (CLICK TO SEE BRACKET)
No. 1 JSerra Catholic at No. 8 Arlington
No. 4 Crossroads at No. 5 Santa Monica
No. 3 Mira Costa at No. 6 Hart
No. 7 Loyola (15-0-1) at Mater Dei (14-2-1) , Wednesday
DIVISION 1 (BRACKET)
Granite Hills (18-1-4) at Oak Hills (23-0-1)
Millikan (23-2-3) at Chino Hills (11-3-6)
Oxnard (16-4-2) at Littlerock (14-0)
Bonita (12-5) at Vista Murrieta (19-3-3)
Etiwanda (14-4-2) at Ayala (16-2-2)
San Clemente (10-4-1) at Sultana (15-4-1)
Valncia/Placentia (15-4-3) at Upland (13-4-1)
Pacifica (16-1-2) at Palos Verdes (14-4-2)
El Toro (15-5-4) at Cate (14-0)
Fontana (16-5-2) at Pasadena (18-1)
Brea Olinda (11-3) at El Segundo (13-5-1)
Arroyo Valley (20-4-1) at Redondo Union (11-4-3)
Villa Park (12-3-4) at Corona (16-2-4)
Cathedral (11-4-3) at Servite (11-4-3)
San Gorgonio (19-4-2) at North Torrance (10-1-1)
Orange Lutheran (9-7-4) at Bishop Amat Lancers (25-2-2)
DIVISION 2 (BRACKET)
Patriot (11-8-4) at Moorpark (11-1-4)
Edison (13-4) at Eastside (15-5)
Kaiser (12-6-2) at South El Monte (19-4-3)
Canyon (10-5-3) at Poly Riverside (12-5-4)
Nogales (13-3-3) at Santa Paula (17-2-2)
Palmdale (10-4-1) at Rancho Cucamonga (9-7-4)
Harvard-Westlake (8-5-2) at Great Oak (13-3-3)
Aliso Niguel (4-6-5) at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks (13-4-1)
Newbury Park (9-5) at San Juan Hills (10-2-2)
Valley View (11-6-2) at Redlands East Valley (13-5-3)
Rialto (11-8-3) at Artesia (16-2-4)
Shadow Hills (14-3-2) at Santa Margarita (9-10-2)
Cajon (16-8-2) at Calabasas (10-3-2)
Santiago (8-7-2) at Norco (10-2-6)
Foothill (13-6-3) at Thousand Oaks (11-6-2)
Jarupa Hills (14-6-3) at Walnut (12-4-3)
DIVISION 3 (BRACKET)
GAHR - BYE
Dunn 8-3) at St. Francis (10-5-3)
Torrance (10-7-1) at Arroyo (13-4-2)
Leuzinger (15-7-2) at Dana Hills (7-4-1)
Beaumont (10-3-2) at Rancho Mirage (13-5-2)
Elsinore (14-5-2) at Paramount (16-7-1)
Warren (11-7-4) at Fountain Valley (10-5)
Chino (7-7-5) at Banning (16-5-2)
Anaheim (7-3-6) at San Marcos (12-5-3)
Perris (13-2-1) at Saugus (8-2-3)
San Jacinto (14-6-3) at Katella (10-2-3)
Crescenta Valley (9-3-1) at Westlake (15-4-1)
Moreno Valley (10-3-4) at Montclair (12-7-2)
Colony (11-2-5) at Palmdale Aerospace Academy (15-2-2)
Sonora (13-5-4) at Sunny Hills (10-6-4)
Troy (12-7-4) at Norte Vista (11-3-3)
DIVISION 4 (BRACKET)
DIVISION 5
DIVISION 6 (BRACKET)
DIVISION 7 (BRACKET)
DIVISION 8 (BRACKET)
