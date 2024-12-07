CIF State Football regional championship scores, next-round matchups
Half of the regional games were played Friday night and the other have play Saturday in the CIF State Bowl Championships.
The championships Dec. 13-14 will be played at three different venues — Saddleback College (top divisions), Long Beach City College (medium divisions) and Fullerton Union High School (five smallest).
- PITTSBURG FIGHTS BACK: Wins NorCal D1-AA title over Folsom, Ryder Lyons
Before Friday, one championship game had been decided and that is the biggest game, the Open Division will pit De La Salle (12-0) vs. national No. 1 Mater Dei (12-0). That game will be played Dec. 14 at Saddleback College starting at 8 p.m.
- LINCOLN ADVANCES: Hornets knock off Newbury Park
Fourteen games took place Friday night and 14 will be completed Saturday. Besides regional champions crowned, state championship games, times and sites were finalized. See all those below.
OPEN DIVISION BRACKET
Here are the other brackets and matchups.
DIVISION 1–AA BRACKET
North: Pittsburg 28, Folsom 27
South: San Diego Lincoln 34, Newbury Park 27
State championship: Pittsburg (12-2) vs. Lincoln (11-2) at Saddleback College, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
DIVISION 1–A BRACKET
North: St. Ignatius (10-2) at Central, Fresno (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Granite Hills (11-2) vs. Edison at Huntington Beach HS (10-4) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.
DIVISION 2–AA BRACKET
North: Grant 32, Saint Francis 30
South: Pacifica 37, Narbonne 20
State championship: Grant (11-3) vs. Pacifica (11-4) at Saddleback College, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 2–A BRACKET
North: Wilcox (11-2) at Twelve Bridges (13-0) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Bakersfield Christian (11-2) vs. Palos Verdes (9-5) at South Torrance HS – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.
DIVISION 3–AA BRACKET
North: Amador Valley 44, McClymonds 33
South: Frontier 39, Murrieta Mesa 7
State championship: Amador Valley (10-4) vs. Frontier (10-4) at Long Beach City College, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
DIVISION 3–A BRACKET
North: Vanden (11-2) at Pleasant Valley (9-3) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Rio Hondo Prep (12-1) at Poway (6-7) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 4–AA BRACKET
North: St. Vincent de Paul 42, Hughson 14
South: Highland 33, Coalinga 31
State championship: St. Vincent de Paul (13-1) vs. Highland (11-4) at Long Beach City College, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 4–A BRACKET
North: Kerman (12-2) at Sonora (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
South: St. Augustine (4-10) at St. Pius X - St. Matthias (5-9) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 5–AA BRACKET
North: Carmel 42, Acalnes 41
South: El Capitan 33, Silverado 19
State championship: Carmel (14-0) vs. El Capitan (11-3) at Fullerton Stadium, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.
DIVISION 5–A BRACKET
North: Lassen (10-3) at American Canyon (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
South: Selma (9-5) at Palmdale (9-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 6–AA BRACKET
North: Arcata 35, Winters 14
State championship: Arcata (13-1) vs. Portola (9-6) at Fullerton Stadium, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 6–A BRACKET
North: Summerville (12-1) at Sacred Heart Prep (7-6) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
South: Pasadena (8-6) at Monte Vista, Spring Valley (8-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
DIVISION 7–AA BRACKET
North: Moreau Catholic 42, Leland 11
South: Lindsay 35, Chatsworth 20
State finals: Moreau Catholic (10-4) vs. Lindsay (10-5) at Fullerton Stadium, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.
DIVISION 7–A BRACKET
North: Los Molinos (8-5) vs. Balboa (7-5) at TBA – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.
South: Panorama (8-6) at Pioneer (9-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.