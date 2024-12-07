High School

CIF State Football regional championship scores, next-round matchups

Pittsburg, San Diego Lincoln win crazy close Division 1-AA regional games, will beet for the state championship Dec. 13 at Saddleback College.

Mitch Stephens

Grant quarterback Luke Alexander looks downfield for a receiver. Grant will play in its third straight state title game after defeating Saint Francis 32-30 in a terrific 2-AA Northern California final.
Grant quarterback Luke Alexander looks downfield for a receiver. Grant will play in its third straight state title game after defeating Saint Francis 32-30 in a terrific 2-AA Northern California final. / Photo by Dennis Lee

Half of the regional games were played Friday night and the other have play Saturday in the CIF State Bowl Championships.

The championships Dec. 13-14 will be played at three different venues — Saddleback College (top divisions), Long Beach City College (medium divisions) and Fullerton Union High School (five smallest).

Before Friday, one championship game had been decided and that is the biggest game, the Open Division will pit De La Salle (12-0) vs. national No. 1 Mater Dei (12-0). That game will be played Dec. 14 at Saddleback College starting at 8 p.m.

Fourteen games took place Friday night and 14 will be completed Saturday. Besides regional champions crowned, state championship games, times and sites were finalized. See all those below.

OPEN DIVISION BRACKET

Here are the other brackets and matchups.

DIVISION 1–AA BRACKET

North: Pittsburg 28, Folsom 27

South: San Diego Lincoln 34, Newbury Park 27

State championship: Pittsburg (12-2) vs. Lincoln (11-2) at Saddleback College, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.

DIVISION 1–A BRACKET

North: St. Ignatius (10-2) at Central, Fresno (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

South: Granite Hills (11-2) vs. Edison at Huntington Beach HS (10-4) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

DIVISION 2–AA BRACKET

North: Grant 32, Saint Francis 30

South: Pacifica 37, Narbonne 20

State championship: Grant (11-3) vs. Pacifica (11-4) at Saddleback College, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 2–A BRACKET

North: Wilcox (11-2) at Twelve Bridges (13-0) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

South: Bakersfield Christian (11-2) vs. Palos Verdes (9-5) at South Torrance HS – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:00 p.m.

DIVISION 3–AA BRACKET

North: Amador Valley 44, McClymonds 33

South: Frontier 39, Murrieta Mesa 7

State championship: Amador Valley (10-4) vs. Frontier (10-4) at Long Beach City College, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.

DIVISION 3–A BRACKET

North: Vanden (11-2) at Pleasant Valley (9-3) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

South: Rio Hondo Prep (12-1) at Poway (6-7) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

DIVISION 4–AA BRACKET

North: St. Vincent de Paul 42, Hughson 14

South: Highland 33, Coalinga 31

State championship: St. Vincent de Paul (13-1) vs. Highland (11-4) at Long Beach City College, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 4–A BRACKET

North: Kerman (12-2) at Sonora (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

South: St. Augustine (4-10) at St. Pius X - St. Matthias (5-9) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

DIVISION 5–AA BRACKET

North: Carmel 42, Acalnes 41

South: El Capitan 33, Silverado 19

State championship: Carmel (14-0) vs. El Capitan (11-3) at Fullerton Stadium, Dec. 13, 8 p.m.

DIVISION 5–A BRACKET

North: Lassen (10-3) at American Canyon (11-2) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

South: Selma (9-5) at Palmdale (9-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

DIVISION 6–AA BRACKET         

North: Arcata 35, Winters 14

State championship: Arcata (13-1) vs. Portola (9-6) at Fullerton Stadium, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

DIVISION 6–A BRACKET

North: Summerville (12-1) at Sacred Heart Prep (7-6) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.

South: Pasadena (8-6) at Monte Vista, Spring Valley (8-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

DIVISION 7–AA BRACKET

North: Moreau Catholic 42, Leland 11

South: Lindsay 35, Chatsworth 20

State finals: Moreau Catholic (10-4) vs. Lindsay (10-5) at Fullerton Stadium, Dec. 13, 4 p.m.

DIVISION 7–A BRACKET

North: Los Molinos (8-5) vs. Balboa (7-5) at TBA – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 12:30 p.m.

South: Panorama (8-6) at Pioneer (9-5) – Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

