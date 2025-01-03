Former California high school football standouts selected to NFL Pro Bowl 2025, including four QBs
NFC PRO BOWLERS FROM CALI
(*First-time Pro Bowl selection)
QB - Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (Marin Catholic)
Goff was a standout at Marin Catholic before graduating in 2013. He threw for 7,687 yards and 93 touchdowns with 18 interceptions in three varsity seasons. This is Goff's fifth Pro Bowl appearance.
QB - Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (Cajon)*
Daniels will be a Pro Bowler in his rookie season in the NFL. In 53 games at Cajon, Daniel set CIF Southern Section records with 210 TD passes and over 17,600 total yards. He went on to eventually win the 2023 Heisman Trophy with LSU.
QB - Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (San Clemente)*
One town. One team. That's the slogan for San Clemente football where Darnold played his high school ball. Darnold played football, basketball and baseball during his time with the Tritons. He was even named South Coast League Player of the Year twice in hoops. Darnold passed for 3,000 yards and 39 TDs and rushed for 800 yards and 13 rushing TDs as a senior.
WR - Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (Mater Dei)
St. Brown prepped at powerhouse Mater Dei in Orange County where he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,320 yards and 20 touchdowns.
DT - Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Milipitas)
Vea recorded 89 tackles with eight sacks as a senior in 2012. The big fellas also rushed for 578 yards and a team-high 11 TDs. Milipitas reached the Central Section Division I title game, but lost to Hollister 35-28.
LB - Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers ( San Diego Mission Hills)
Warner started a linebacker at Mission Hills as a junior before being named All-San Diego Section, All-State honors by USA Today and CalHi Sports.
CB - Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears (Fresno Central)
Johnson was part of an 11-2 season at Central his senior season where he played defensive back and wide receiver. Fresno Central went on to fall to Bakersfield in the 2016 Central Section Division I final 21-14.
AFC PRO BOWLERS FROM CALI
(*First-time Pro Bowl selection)
QB - Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (Firebaugh)
Allen tossed for 3,061 yards and 33 TDs while running for 407 yards and 10 TDs with his legs as a senior. The underrated prosect out of high school led Firebaugh to a 10-2 record in 2013 before going to Reedley Community College and eventually Wyoming.
RB - Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (Oakley Freedom)
Mixon was a standout at Freedom High where he rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. He also played basketball for the Falcons, averaging 12.2 points per game as a senior.
TE - Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (Napa High)*
Bowers broke onto the scene as a junior at Napa, tallying 1,499 all-purpose yards and set a school record with 14 touchdown receptions. He was named Napa County Player of the Year in 2019. Bowers didn't play the 2020 fall season (his senior year) due to COVID-19 restrictions.
ST - Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots (Mission Viejo)*
Schooler was part of a Mission Viejo team that went 16-0 en route to a CIF State Division I-AA title, which came in a 24-0 win over Bellarmine College Prep. Schooler went on to play at Oregon and Texas as a safety before being undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft.
