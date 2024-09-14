How Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football fared (9/13/2024)
Top 15 Central Coast Section football How They Fared (9/13/2024)
1. Serra (1-1)
Saturday vs. St. John Bosco
2. Saint Francis (2-0)
Friday at De La Salle
3. Riordan (1-1)
Friday at Pittsburg
4. Palma (2-0)
Friday at Yuma (Ariz.) Catholic
5. Los Gatos (2-0)
Friday vs. Live Oak
6. St. Ignatius (1-1)
Friday at San Diego Cathedral
7. Mitty (2-0)
Friday vs. Menlo-Atherton at Foothill College
8. Salinas (1-0)
Friday vs. Clovis
9. Valley Christian (1-1)
Friday at Soquel
10. Menlo-Atherton (2-0)
Friday vs. Mitty at Foothill College
11. Wilcox (1-1)
Friday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral at Kezar Stadium
12. Carmel (2-0)
Friday at Miramonte
13. Soquel (0-2)
Friday vs. Valley Christian
14. Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-0)
Friday vs. Wilcox at Kezar Stadium
15. Monterey (1-1)
Sept. 21 at Carmel