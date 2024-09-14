High School

How Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football fared (9/13/2024)

Top two teams Serra and Riordan that went down hard last week, have equally tough challenges this week

Mitch Stephens

Riordan junior QB Michael Mitchell Jr. (9) completed 24 of 37 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-34 comeback win over host McClymonds to open the 2024 season. Mitchell completed TD passes of 16 and 40 yards to Cynai Thomas in the final six minutes, the latter with 43 seconds left to help the Crusaders to the unlikely win. After a tough loss to St. Bonaventure last week, the Crusaders have an even bigger challenge at Pittsburg Friday.
Top 15 Central Coast Section football How They Fared (9/13/2024)

1. Serra (1-1)

Saturday vs. St. John Bosco

2. Saint Francis (2-0)

Friday at De La Salle

3. Riordan (1-1)

Chris Lawson (4), Riordan
Riordan WR-DB Chris Lawson (4) knocks away a pass in a 41-34 win over San Francisco rival St. Ignatius in 2023. Lawson, a four-star recruit, has committed to the University of Washington. / Courtesy photo: The Crusader/Riordan High School

Friday at Pittsburg

4. Palma (2-0)

Friday at Yuma (Ariz.) Catholic

5. Los Gatos (2-0)

Friday vs. Live Oak

6. St. Ignatius (1-1)

Jarious Hogan, St. Ignatius
St. Ignatius Jarious Hogan (6) gashed Riordan for 114 yards and two touchdowns and had three catches for 44 yards and another score in a 41-34 loss in 2023. In 2024, Hogan has rushed 25 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns. | Photo: Paul Ghiglieri/St. Ignatius / Photo: Paul Ghiglieri/St. Ignatius

Friday at San Diego Cathedral

7. Mitty (2-0)

Friday vs. Menlo-Atherton at Foothill College

8. Salinas (1-0)

Friday vs. Clovis

9. Valley Christian (1-1)

Friday at Soquel

10. Menlo-Atherton (2-0)

Friday vs. Mitty at Foothill College

11. Wilcox (1-1)

Friday vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral at Kezar Stadium

12. Carmel (2-0)

Friday at Miramonte

13. Soquel (0-2)

Friday vs. Valley Christian

14. Sacred Heart Cathedral (2-0)

Friday vs. Wilcox at Kezar Stadium

15. Monterey (1-1)

Sept. 21 at Carmel



