Lincoln-San Diego's Ty Olsen is SBLive's Southern California Athlete of the Week (9/4/2024)
New uniform, same (dominant) Ty Olsen.
He's only been in a Lincoln jersey for a few weeks, but he wasted no time in resuming his post as one the state's most productive receivers.
As both a sophomore and a junior at Del Norte, Olsen had exactly 74 catches for at least 15 touchdowns and more than 1,250 yards. He joined The Hive with three-year varsity totals of 186 catches for 3,216 yards and 39 touchdowns, 13 carries for 143 yards, and three touchdowns and 572 yards returning kickoffs. He also won a CIF-SDS Division 2 title as a Nighthawk, making him an even better fit for the 2022 San Diego Open Division and State 1-AA champion, and a program that expects to compete at the highest level every season.
One thing Olsen hadn't done until 2024? Catching for 200 yards in a game.
And in his very first game as a Hornet – and first game playing with Oregon-bound quarterback Akili Smith Jr. – he shattered his career-high with 12 catches for 300 yards, while matching his career-high of four receiving touchdowns, on Aug. 24 against Arbor View (NV). The Hornets would fall 45-44 in an upset despite climbing out of a 31-7 hole, but bounced back in a big way last week with a 42-14 rout of Long Beach Poly.
Olsen was voted SBLive's Southern California Athlete of the Week for Week Zero (Aug. 19-25) with 76.5-percent of votes. The 3-star recruit already has 10 D-1 offers to start his senior season, including Cal, Oregon State, Washington State, San Jose State, and Colorado State. But it's hard not to see the 6-2, 190-pound deep threat raising his stock further as a senior just by doing what he's done for three years and counting – producing and winning.
Lincoln faces another test from Las Vegas on Friday, and this time on the road, traveling to Coronado (2-0).
Meet the rest of the candidates:
Max Turner, Granite Hills: Turner opened the 2024 season with a career high 203 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a win at Mission Hills.
Kristian Noriega, Hoover: Noriega completed 18 of 24 passes, finishing with 405 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Southwest San Diego.
Kaedyn Hallman, Santana: Hallman rushed for 187 yards on 22 carries, scoring three touchdowns in Friday's 20-7 win over Canyon Hills.
Trevor Taumoepeau, Mt. Carmel: Taumoepeau had 236 passing yards and three passing touchdowns and also caught a 39-yard touchdowns in Thursday's win over Otay Ranch.
Kyle Bolas, Mt. Carmel: Bolas had nine tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble against Otay Ranch.
Sergio Garcia, Brawley: Garcia scores a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams in a 36-20 win over Palm Desert.
Dorian Hoze, Murrieta Valley: Hoze rushed for 182 yards and scored five touchdowns in a win over Rancho Cucamonga.
Leo Hannan, Servite: Hannan tossed five touchdowns in an opening week shutout of East (Utah).
Dominic Duran, Pacifica Oxnard: Duran completed 29 of 41 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns in Friday's win over West Ranch.
Savion Taylor, Pacifica Oxnard: Taylor was the main target of Duran on Friday night, catching 19 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns.
Journee Tonga, Leuzinger: Tonga tallied 241 total yards and five touchdowns on just nine touches in Thursday's win over Kaiser.
Victor Santino, Inglewood: Santino rushed for 182 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's win over Villa Park.
Jackson Kollock, Laguna Beach: Kollock had 327 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in Friday's win over St. Margaret's.
Brady Dieffenbach, Agoura: Dieffenbach caught a touchdown, forced a fumble and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Friday's win over Oak Park.
Evan Gonzales, Village Christian: Gonzales caught seven passes for 104 yards and three touchdowns in a win over San Fernando.
Gianni Porfillo, Orange: Porfillo caught 12 passes against Huntington Beach, finishing with 158 yards and three touchdowns.
Brady Edmunds, Huntington Beach: Edmunds passed for 192 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Orange.
Jagger Belson, North Hollywood: Belson rushed for 126 yards, scoring five touchdowns on 10 carries in a win over Hawkins.
Omar Muhammed, North Hollywood: Muhammed had 237 all-purpose yards against Hawkins, rushing for three touchdowns in addition to grabbing an interception.
Cameron Green, Cleveland: Green had 208 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a sack in Friday's win over Harvard-Westlake.