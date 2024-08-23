Live score updates: Mater Dei vs. Corona Centennial
What better way to kick of high school football in California than No.1 vs. No. 2 in the state?
No. 2 Centennial will travel to No. 1-ranked Mater Dei in a showdown between two CIF Southern Section teams Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Santa Ana Bowl.
Centennial's 5-star quarterback Husan Longstreet is questionable for the game and will be a game time decision. (STORY)
It will be the coaching debut for Raul Lara, who was hired to replace Frank McManus at Mater Dei after just one season. Despite the short stint, Mater Dei did win the CIF-SS Division 1 and CIF State Open championships in 2023. The Monarchs are expected to be the team to beat, yet again.
This page is dedicated to bring you live updates of Centennial vs. Mater Dei via SBLive. Updates will including scoring plays, big plays and turnovers.
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FINAL
Centennial
Mater Dei
LIVE UPDATES: CENTENNIAL AT MATER DEI
(Refresh for the latest updates)
Kickoff set for 7 p.m. (PT)
