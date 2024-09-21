Live score updates: Mission Viejo vs. Basha in California-Arizona high school football showdown
A battle between California and Arizona high school football.
Mission Viejo (4-0), which is currently ranked No. 3 in the California, only behind Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, will host Chandler Basha (3-0), the No. 2 team in Arizona.
Both teams have rolled through their respective competition the last two weeks. Mission Viejo, led by a high-powered passing offense, routed Nevada Bakersfield 46-0 and Palmdale Highland 63-6. Basha beat Mesa High 47-3 and former Arizona-power Saguaro, 50-0.
On paper, this game should provide a good test for both teams.
This page is dedicated to live updates of the game in Mission Viejo that will include big plays, turnovers and any scoring plays.
LIVE UPDATES
FIRST QUARTER
Kick off set for 7 p.m. (PST)