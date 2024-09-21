High School

Live score updates: Mission Viejo vs. Basha in California-Arizona high school football showdown

A battle between California and Arizona high school football powers.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Mission Viejo's Phillip Bell tries to shed a De La Salle defender during the 2023 CIF D1-AA state title game
Mission Viejo's Phillip Bell tries to shed a De La Salle defender during the 2023 CIF D1-AA state title game / Joe Bergman

Mission Viejo (4-0), which is currently ranked No. 3 in the California, only behind Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, will host Chandler Basha (3-0), the No. 2 team in Arizona.

Both teams have rolled through their respective competition the last two weeks. Mission Viejo, led by a high-powered passing offense, routed Nevada Bakersfield 46-0 and Palmdale Highland 63-6. Basha beat Mesa High 47-3 and former Arizona-power Saguaro, 50-0.

On paper, this game should provide a good test for both teams.

This page is dedicated to live updates of the game in Mission Viejo that will include big plays, turnovers and any scoring plays.

(BE SURE TO REFRESH PAGE TO ENSURE THE LATEST UPDATES)

LIVE UPDATES

FIRST QUARTER

Kick off set for 7 p.m. (PST)

Published
