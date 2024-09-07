High School

Live score updates: Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman in high school football game of the week

No. 1 Mater Dei is hosting No. 2 Bishop Gorman at the Santa Ana Bowl in a nationally-televised game thought could have national championship ramifications later this season.

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports

Nasir Wyatt of Mater Dei is one of the best edge rushers in high school football, headed to Oregon.
Nasir Wyatt of Mater Dei is one of the best edge rushers in high school football, headed to Oregon. / Photo by John Bowers

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA - Heat in Southern California has been concerning high school football programs this week, forcing some games to be delayed, or even rescheduled. In some parts of the Southland, temperatures reached 113 degrees on Friday.

Luckily, that kind of heat won’t impact the nation’s top game between No. 1 Mater Dei (1-0) and No. 2 Bishop Gorman (2-0) at the Santa Ana Bowl in Orange County, which is set for a 7 p.m. kick off and will be broadcast live on NFHS Network and Bally Sports, nationally.

The forecast expects the temperature to be 83º at kickoff.

This showdown will boast 38 college prospects rated 3-stars or higher. Bishop Gorman is riding a 27-game winning streak coming into Friday night. The Gaels’ last lost came in 2021 to Mater Dei, 24-21.

It’s early in the 2024 season, but the winner of the is game could have the edge on being named a national champion in December. Follow our live updates below:

(Refresh for the latest updates)

1ST QUARTER UPDATES

Back-to-back sacks for Mater Dei on 2nd and 3rd down by Abduall Sanders and sophomore Dailon Clanton, respectively. Bishop Gorman goes 3-and-out on first possession.

TOUCHDOWN MATER DEI! Oregon Ducks commit Jordon Davison scores on a 1-yard run to cap Mater Dei's impressive opening drive. Mater Dei leads 7-0 with 7:29 left in the first quarter. Mater Dei QB Dash Beierly looked sharp on the drive, going 4-for-4 for 40 yards.

Mater Dei has the ball first and Oregon Ducks commit Jordon Davison is already putting in work.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check out pregame photos from photographer Heston Quan.

Mater Dei football players arrive at the Santa Ana Bowl before their showdown with Bishop Gorman on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.
Mater Dei football players arrive at the Santa Ana Bowl before their showdown with Bishop Gorman on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. / Photo by Heston Quan
-Kickoff set for 7:06 p.m. PT

