Live score updates: Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman in high school football game of the week
SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA - Heat in Southern California has been concerning high school football programs this week, forcing some games to be delayed, or even rescheduled. In some parts of the Southland, temperatures reached 113 degrees on Friday.
Luckily, that kind of heat won’t impact the nation’s top game between No. 1 Mater Dei (1-0) and No. 2 Bishop Gorman (2-0) at the Santa Ana Bowl in Orange County, which is set for a 7 p.m. kick off and will be broadcast live on NFHS Network and Bally Sports, nationally.
The forecast expects the temperature to be 83º at kickoff.
This showdown will boast 38 college prospects rated 3-stars or higher. Bishop Gorman is riding a 27-game winning streak coming into Friday night. The Gaels’ last lost came in 2021 to Mater Dei, 24-21.
It’s early in the 2024 season, but the winner of the is game could have the edge on being named a national champion in December. Follow our live updates below:
(Refresh for the latest updates)
1ST QUARTER UPDATES
Back-to-back sacks for Mater Dei on 2nd and 3rd down by Abduall Sanders and sophomore Dailon Clanton, respectively. Bishop Gorman goes 3-and-out on first possession.
TOUCHDOWN MATER DEI! Oregon Ducks commit Jordon Davison scores on a 1-yard run to cap Mater Dei's impressive opening drive. Mater Dei leads 7-0 with 7:29 left in the first quarter. Mater Dei QB Dash Beierly looked sharp on the drive, going 4-for-4 for 40 yards.
Mater Dei has the ball first and Oregon Ducks commit Jordon Davison is already putting in work.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check out pregame photos from photographer Heston Quan.
-Kickoff set for 7:06 p.m. PT
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: