SBLive Sports echoes CIF: Stay safe, use caution, and our hearts are with Southern California
Eaton Canyon was my wilderness backyard as a kid — and especially as a teen ill-advisedly climbing rocks to crest the waterfall.
Watching that area burn has hit me hard on a personal level, but what I'm experiencing is infinitesimal compared to the devastation families have undergone this week across Southern California.
One of my best friends lost his house in Altadena, and 10 have lost their lives from these devastating wildfires.
We cover high school sports here at SBLive Sports, but this is one of those times when everybody needs to band together and join the same team.
Our company started in Southern California, and we're all grieving together this week, while also understanding that it's not over.
We stand with CIF in urging everyone to use extreme caution and stay safe. And most importantly — heed those evacuation orders and give the firefighters the best chance possible to fight these deadly blazes.
Speaking of firefighters, thank you in heaps to all the first responders putting their lives on the line to save others.
SBLive Sports CEO Dan Beach is with me on this:
"Our hearts are heavy as devastating wildfires continue to impact communities across Southern California.
"While we recognize how these fires have disrupted high school sports schedules and events, we know that the safety and well-being of families, students, and entire communities are far more important.
"At SBLive Sports, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by these fires — those who have lost their homes, those facing uncertainty, and the first responders working tirelessly to protect lives and property.
"We stand in support of the schools and families navigating these difficult times and are committed to providing updates and resources to keep our high school sports community informed. Please stay safe, and know that we are keeping all of you in our thoughts."
SBLive Sports reporter Tarek Fattal visited Palisades Charter High School on Friday, and he saw a lot to hope for.
Parts of the school were destroyed by the fire in Pacific Palisades, but much of the school remains intact:
Here's wishing the best for everyone's rebuilding efforts on multiple levels.