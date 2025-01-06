Top 10 freshmen in California high school boys basketball
College basketball's Dick Vitale loved calling talented freshmen 'Diaper Dandies'.
Something about a young player impacting the game despite being new to the arena is fascinating. Here are the Top 10 freshmen boys basketball players in California with a number of others to keep an eye on this 2024-25 season and beyond.
All of the following players are set to be the graduating class of 2028.
TOP 10 CALIFORNIA FRESHMEN
(Name, school, position)
1. Shalen Sheppard, Brentwood, F
Sheppard has been stellar this season, averaging 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 wing has the Eagles 17-2 overall after the team's first Gold Coast League victory over Viewpoint on Jan. 3.
2. DeVaughn Dorrough, Monterey Trail, F
Dorrough is a walking triple-double as a 9th grader, averaging 19.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, along with 2.0 blocks. He's made 44% of his 3-point attempts at 6-foot-7.
3. Evan Willis, Mater Dei, F
Willis could be Mater Dei's next star. The 6-foot-7 wing is already drawing praise from head coach Gary McKnight. Willis is averaging 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Monarchs.
4. Josh Agbo, Corona Centennial, G
Agbo is expected to be a standout player by the time he's a junior under coach Josh Giles. Agbo is averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game against top-notch competition. Agbo is listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
5. Aiden Shaw, Bishop Amat, G
Shaw is leading the Lancers in scoring with 18.2 points per night, along with 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Shaw has led Bishop Amat to a 14-4 start heading into Camino League play.
6. Josh Lowery, Legacy Christian Academy, F
Lowery and fellow freshman JR Mosley are the tandem at new school LCA in Valencia, Calif. Lowery is averaging 14 points per game and is listed at 6-foot-5.
7. Owen Eteuati Edwards, Arcadia, F
Edwards is listed at 6-foot-7 and averages nearly a double-double for the Apaches with 10.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.
8. Jaizahn Lewis, Murrieta Valley, G
Lewis is pouring in a team-high 20.6 points per game while grabbing 6.0 rebounds per game in 17 contests for MV. The Nighthawks are 11-7.
9. Kai Patton, Corona Centennial, G
Patton is averaging 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field. The Huskies are going through a young-team phase after seeing the likes of Jared McCain and Donovan Dent graduate. Patton is very athletic at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds.
10. Parks Weaver, Folsom, G
Weaver is a sharpshooter that's contributing to a Folsom team that's 11-2 heading into league play. Weaver is averaging 7.5 points per game.
OTHERS WORTH MENTIONING
(Alphabetical order by last name)
Charlie Adams, St. Bonaventure, G
Jacob Coleman, Etiwanda, G
Miles Cooper, Pleasant Hill College Park, G
Ryan Doane, JSerra, F
Ethan Hill, Brentwood, C
King Johnson, Warren, G
Landon McMorris, El Segundo Vistamar, G
Jordan Mize, Sierra Canyon, G
JR Mosley, Legacy Christian Academy, G
Kyle Sanders, Bishop Montgomery, F
Logan Stotts, Moorpark, G
Nick Wallace Jr., Arcadia, G
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: