High School

Top 10 freshmen in California high school boys basketball

California's 'Diaper Dandies' of high school basketball, including standouts from Northern and Southern California.

Tarek Fattal

Corona Centennial guard Josh Agbo is one of the best high school freshman in California.
Corona Centennial guard Josh Agbo is one of the best high school freshman in California. / Tarek Fattal

College basketball's Dick Vitale loved calling talented freshmen 'Diaper Dandies'.

Something about a young player impacting the game despite being new to the arena is fascinating. Here are the Top 10 freshmen boys basketball players in California with a number of others to keep an eye on this 2024-25 season and beyond.

All of the following players are set to be the graduating class of 2028.

TOP 10 CALIFORNIA FRESHMEN

(Name, school, position)

1. Shalen Sheppard, Brentwood, F

Sheppard has been stellar this season, averaging 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The 6-foot-6 wing has the Eagles 17-2 overall after the team's first Gold Coast League victory over Viewpoint on Jan. 3.

2. DeVaughn Dorrough, Monterey Trail, F

Dorrough is a walking triple-double as a 9th grader, averaging 19.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game, along with 2.0 blocks. He's made 44% of his 3-point attempts at 6-foot-7.

3. Evan Willis, Mater Dei, F

Willis could be Mater Dei's next star. The 6-foot-7 wing is already drawing praise from head coach Gary McKnight. Willis is averaging 7.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Monarchs.

4. Josh Agbo, Corona Centennial, G

Agbo is expected to be a standout player by the time he's a junior under coach Josh Giles. Agbo is averaging 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game against top-notch competition. Agbo is listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.

5. Aiden Shaw, Bishop Amat, G

Shaw is leading the Lancers in scoring with 18.2 points per night, along with 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Shaw has led Bishop Amat to a 14-4 start heading into Camino League play.

6. Josh Lowery, Legacy Christian Academy, F

Lowery and fellow freshman JR Mosley are the tandem at new school LCA in Valencia, Calif. Lowery is averaging 14 points per game and is listed at 6-foot-5.

7. Owen Eteuati Edwards, Arcadia, F

Edwards is listed at 6-foot-7 and averages nearly a double-double for the Apaches with 10.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

8. Jaizahn Lewis, Murrieta Valley, G

Lewis is pouring in a team-high 20.6 points per game while grabbing 6.0 rebounds per game in 17 contests for MV. The Nighthawks are 11-7.

9. Kai Patton, Corona Centennial, G

Patton is averaging 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field. The Huskies are going through a young-team phase after seeing the likes of Jared McCain and Donovan Dent graduate. Patton is very athletic at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds.

10. Parks Weaver, Folsom, G

Weaver is a sharpshooter that's contributing to a Folsom team that's 11-2 heading into league play. Weaver is averaging 7.5 points per game.

OTHERS WORTH MENTIONING

(Alphabetical order by last name)

Charlie Adams, St. Bonaventure, G

Jacob Coleman, Etiwanda, G

Miles Cooper, Pleasant Hill College Park, G

Ryan Doane, JSerra, F

Ethan Hill, Brentwood, C

King Johnson, Warren, G

Landon McMorris, El Segundo Vistamar, G

Jordan Mize, Sierra Canyon, G

JR Mosley, Legacy Christian Academy, G

Kyle Sanders, Bishop Montgomery, F

Logan Stotts, Moorpark, G

Nick Wallace Jr., Arcadia, G

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California