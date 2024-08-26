Top 10 San Diego Section high school football rankings (8/25/24)
The San Diego Section football season got underway this past weekend with games across the section. Granite Hills, the reigning Open Division champions, got off to a quick start with a 28-17 win at Mission Hills.
Lincoln, who opened the season atop the rankings, lost a shootout with Arbor View of Las Vegas after trailing by 24 points at halftime. The Hornets will make their way up to Long Beach Poly for their second game of the season.
SAN DIEGO SECTION LISTS: Top breakout candidates| Top quarterbacks | Top running backs |Top receivers| Top defensive linemen | Top linebackers |Top defensive backs|Top special teams players| Top 20 out-of-section games|Top 25 regular season games
Here are the latest rankings as of August 26, 2024 (rankings released every Monday)
TOP 10 CIF-SDS RANKINGS
1. Granite Hills (1-0)
Last week: 2
The Eagles had no problem moving the ball in week one, though three turnovers limited them to 28 points. They sealed a 28-17 win over Mission Hills by grabbing two interceptions in the final five minutes.
2. Lincoln (0-1)
Last week: 1
Lincoln trailed 38-14 at halftime. The Hornets scored 30 straight points to briefly take the lead before Arbor View (Nevada) escaped San Diego with a 45-44 victory.
3. Cathedral Catholic (1-0)
Last week: 3
The Dons rushed for 335 yards and scored 35 second half points to cruise past Mater Dei Catholic 56-28. They'll host Chaminade from the Southern Section on Friday.
4. San Marcos (1-0)
Last week: 6
San Marcos had 522 total yards in Friday's 53-8 win over Rancho Buena Vista. 11 players had at least one carry for the Knights.
5. Mission Hills (0-1)
Last week: 4
Mission Hills went back-and-forth with top ranked Granite Hills before falling behind in the fourth quarter. They will host Westview on Friday.
6. Mount Miguel (1-0)
Last week: 7
Mount Miguel had no problems during their trip to Long Beach, beating St. Anthony 47-15 in the opener. AJ Logan had two touchdowns for the Matadors in his return to the field.
7. Carlsbad (0-1)
Last week: 5
Carlsbad tossed three interceptions and allowed 267 rushing yards in Friday's 20-17 loss at Lakewood.
8. La Costa Canyon (1-0)
Last week: 9
Quinn Roth tossed four touchdown passes while the Mavericks led 34-0 at halftime on their way to a 37-10 victory against St. Augustine.
9. El Camino (1-0)
Last week: NR
El Camino made a big statement in the opening week by taking down Helix on the road, 49-20. Leo Bell scored four times on the ground while the defense grabbed three interceptions.
10. La Jolla (1-0)
Last week: 10
La Jolla took down rival Bishop's 38-21 in the season opener. Running back Aidan McGill rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown.
Five others to watch: Del Norte, Rancho Bernardo, Central, Torrey Pines, Helix
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca