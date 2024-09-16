Top 10 San Diego Section high school football rankings (9/16/24)
Lincoln and Cathedral Catholic, the top two ranked teams in the San Diego Section, both lost to out-of-section opponents on Friday night. The Hornets and Dons were able to hang onto their spots in the latest San Diego Section Top 10 football rankings, but have several teams closing in.
Here are the latest rankings as of September 16, 2024 (rankings released every Monday)
TOP 10 CIF-SDS RANKINGS
1. Lincoln (2-2)
Last week: 1
Lincoln continued their non-league gauntlet by hosting JSerra on Friday. The Hornets totaled over 350 yards and sacks the Lions five times but fell, 28-19. They'll have a bye week before a trip to Sacramento to play Grant.
2. Cathedral Catholic (3-1)
Last week: 2
Cathedral Catholic hosted St. Ignatius from San Francisco in a return game from last season. The Dons fell, 16-14, and will host Helix next week before their bye week.
3. Granite Hills (3-1)
Last week: 4
Granite hills bounced back from their loss at the Honor Bowl by beating Eastlake 49-16 in their home opener. The Eagles will have a bye week before making the trip to Madison.
4. San Marcos (4-0)
Last week: 3
San Marcos held off a strong effort from Torrey Pines, 20-19, ending their six-game losing streak to the Falcons. Up this week is a short trip to rival Mission Hills.
5. Mission Hills (3-1)
Last week: 5
Mission Hills hit the road to Perris on Friday and returned with a 34-21 win over Orange Vista. The Grizzlies will host rival San Marcos in the Discovery Bowl on Friday.
6. La Costa Canyon (4-0)
Last week: 6
La Costa Canyon scored 37 first half points on their way to a 51-7 win over Mira Mesa. Fallbrook is up this week to close out their non-league slate.
7. Carlsbad (3-1)
Last week: 8
Carlsbad recorded their third straight blowout at home, beating Del Norte 35-9. They'll head to Ramona on Friday before getting their bye week.
8. Mount Miguel (4-0)
Last week: 7
Mount Miguel erased a 7-6 halftime deficit, beating Bishop's 34-14 on Friday. The Matadors will have a bye week before hosting Loyola from the Southern Section.
9. El Camino (2-1)
Last week: 9
El Camino had their bye week. They'll return with three straight road games, beginning with a trip to Mt. Carmel.
10. Rancho Bernardo (4-0)
Last week: NR
Rancho Bernardo makes their debut in the top 10 after moving to 4-0. The Broncos continue to play great defense while running the ball effectively.
Five others to watch: La Jolla, Poway, Brawley, Oceanside, Torrey Pines
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
