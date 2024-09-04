Top 10 San Diego Section high school football rankings (9/3/24)
The San Diego Section football season got underway this past weekend with games across the section. Granite Hills, the reigning Open Division champions, got off to a quick start with a 28-17 win at Mission Hills.
The second week of the San Diego Section football season took place without much movement among top 10 teams. Granite Hills, the top-ranked team, put 56 points up in their win over Mater Dei Catholic.
Lincoln traveled to Long Beach Poly and beat the Jackrabbits 42-14, bouncing back from their opening week loss. The Hornets will be back on the road this week, traveling to Las Vegas for a game against Coronado.
Here are the latest rankings as of September 3, 2024 (rankings released every Monday)
TOP 10 CIF-SDS RANKINGS
1. Granite Hills (2-0)
Last week: 1
Granite Hills hit the road for the second straight week and posted 579 total yards in a 56-28 win over Mater Dei Catholic. They'll take on Perry (Arizona) on Saturday in the Honor Bowl at Cathedral Catholic.
2. Lincoln (1-1)
Last week: 2
Lincoln put together a complete game in Friday's win at Long Beach Poly, finishing with 532 total yards. Senior running back Aden Jackson found the end zone four times.
3. Cathedral Catholic (2-0)
Last week: 3
Cathedral Catholic quarterback Brady Palmer made his debut after getting elligible earlier in the week. He led the Dons to a 34-13 win over Chaminade from the Southern Section.
4. San Marcos (2-0)
Last week: 4
San Marcos junior quarterback Kreet Makihele passed for a career high 469 yards and six touchdowns in Friday's win at Tesoro. They'll play two straight at home beginning with Mater Dei Catholic on Friday.
5. Mission Hills (1-1)
Last week: 5
Mission Hills bounced back with a 42-0 win against Westview, holding the Wolverines to 77 total yards.
6. Mount Miguel (2-0)
Last week: 6
Mount Miguel rushed for 246 yards, crusing to a 54-12 win over Rancho Buena Vista. They'll take on La Jolla Country Day and Bishop's the next two weeks.
7. La Costa Canyon (2-0)
Last week: 8
La Costa Canyon took down Del Norte 49-8 on Thursday. Junior quarterback Quinn Roth tossed four touchdown passes. The Mavericks will host San Clemente on Friday night.
8. Carlsbad (1-1)
Last week: 7
Carlsbad bounced back with a 33-7 victory over Palos Verdes on Friday. Senior Jake Morrison scored a touchdown on the ground and returned an interception for a touchdown.
9. El Camino (1-1)
Last week: 9
El Camino fell behind Mountain View (Arizona) on Friday and couldn't mount a comeback, losing 42-20. They'll host Rancho Buena Vista on Friday.
10. La Jolla (2-0)
Last week: 10
La Jolla edged out Torrey Pines on Friday night behind a balanced offensive attack. Their strong schedule continues with Madison and Rancho Bernardo over the next two weeks.
Five others to watch: Rancho Bernardo, Central, Mater Dei Catholic, Poway, Helix
-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca
