Top 15 Central Section high school football rankings (9/3/2024)
What a league the Tri-River Athletic Conference should be in 2024.
It’s always strong, but considering four of the top five teams play out of the TRAC, watch out.
Top-ranked Central continued to get fantastic play from first-year starting quarterback, sophomore Jelani Dippel, who completed 22 of 35 passes for 294 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-21 win over East Anchorage. Three of his touchdowns went to Daylon Scott, who had seven catches for 94 yards.
CENTRAL SECTION SCHEDULE/SCOREBOARD: Thursday | Friday | Saturday
Second-ranked Clovis North made another strong case for being No. 1 with a 35-6 win over Redwood-Visalia as Jackson Cinfel rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns and junior QB Luca Smith was efficient, completing 11 of 13 for 158 yards and two scores. The Broncos have their stiffest test of the regular or possibly post season when they travel to Southern California for a Friday title at JSerra Catholic, the state's No. 4 team. Last year, Clovis North handled the Lions with a 23-7 victory, so the home team will have some extra incentive.
Third-ranked Clovis East might have been the team of the week after recording a 55-7 win over Kingsburg. It was a complete team win with four different players rushing for scores, Blake Mathieu had two receiving touchdowns and 18 different players had tackles.
Top 15 Central Section football rankings
1. Central (2-0)
Last rank: 1
Last week: Beat Anchorage East (Ak), 49-21
Next: Friday at Turlock
2. Clovis North (2-0)
Last rank: 2
Last week: Beat Redwood, 35-6
Next: Friday at JSerra Catholic
3. Clovis East (2-0)
Last rank: 3
Last week: Beat Kingsburg, 55-7
Next: Friday at Sanger
4. Liberty (2-0)
Last rank: 4
Last week: Beat Clovis West, 38-14
Next: Friday at Santa Margarita
5. Clovis (2-0)
Last rank: 5
Last week: Beat Edison-Fresno, 56-0
Next: Friday vs. Frontier
6. Hanford (2-0)
Last rank: 6
Last week: Beat Sanger, 50-34
Next: Friday at St. Joseph
7. Lemoore (2-0)
Last rank: 10
Last week: Beat Washington Union, 30-25
Next: Friday vs. El Diamante
8. Buchanan (2-0)
Last rank: NR
Last week: Beat Kennedy, 34-20
Next: Friday vs. Edison Fresno
9. Frontier (1-1)
Last rank: 6
Last week: Lost to Liberty-Brentwood, 24-7
Next: Friday at Clovis
10. Central Valley Christian (1-1)
Last rank: 7
Last week: Beat Tulare Western, 21-14
Next: Friday at Bakersfield Christian
11. Sunnyside (2-0)
Last rank: 12
Last week: Beat Reedly, 48-0
Next: Thursday vs. Ridgeview
12. Tulare Union (2-0)
Last rank: 13
Last week: Beat El Diamante, 49-15
Next: Friday at Redwood
13. Clovis West (1-1)
Last week: 9
Last week: Lost to Liberty, 38-14
Next: Friday at Edison-Stockton
14. Bullard (2-0)
Last rank: 15
Last week: Beat Buhach Colony, 70-3
Next: Friday at Hoover
15. Shafter (2-0)
Last rank: NR
Last week: Beat Arvin, 56-13
Next: Sept. 13 at Dos Palos