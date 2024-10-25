Top 15 CIF North Coast Section high school football rankings; Game of the Week (10/23/2024)
Game of the week: #6 Monte Vista at #1 De La Salle (7-0); HM Amador Valley at #3 San Ramon Valley; #9 San Marin at #4 Cardinal Newman; HM Campolindo at #11 Clayton Valley; #12 Liberty at #2 Pittsburg.
TOP 15 NORTH COAST SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (10/16/2024)
1. De La Salle (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Beat San Ramon Valley, 42-14
Next: Friday vs. Monte Vista
2. Pittsburg (6-1)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Beat Heritage, 45-0
Next: Friday vs. Liberty
3. San Ramon Valley (7-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week's results: Lost to De La Salle, 42-14
Next: Friday vs. Amador Valley
4. Cardinal Newman (7-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week's results: Beat Rancho Cotate, 38-8
Next: Friday vs. San Marin
5. California (7-1)
Previous rank: 6
Last week's results: Beat Monte Vista, 50-36
Next: Nov. 1 vs. De La Salle
6. Monte Vista (5-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last week's results: Lost to California, 50-36
Next: Friday at De La Salle
7. Windsor (5-2)
Previous rank: 8
Last week's results: Lost to San Marin, 35-27
Next: Friday at Vintage
8. Marin Catholic (5-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week's results: Beat Vintage, 20-0
Next: Friday at Rancho Cotate
9. San Marin (5-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week's results: Beat Windsor, 35-27
Next: Friday at Cardinal Newman
10. Acalanes (6-2)
Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Beat Clayton Valley, 28-27
Next: Nov. 1 at Campolindo
11. Clayton Valley Charter (4-3)
Previous rank: 10
Last week's results: Lost to Acalanes, 28-27
Next: Friday vs. Campolindo
12. Liberty (4-2)
Previous rank: 12
Last week's results: Beat Liberty, 42-7
Next: Friday at Pittsburg
13. Bishop O'Dowd (5-2)
Previous rank: 14
Last week's results: Bye
Next: Friday vs. Moreau Catholic
14. American Canyon (7-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Beat Petaluma, 41-21
Next: Friday vs. Napa
15. Sonoma Valley (7-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Beat Novato, 42-6
Next: Saturday vs. Archie Williams
HONORABLE MENTION: Amador Valley (5-2), Arcata (7-0), Campolindo (4-3), Casa Grande (5-2), Heritage (5-2), Las Lomas (5-3), St. Vincent de Paul (6-1), Ukiah (5-2), Vintage (5-2).