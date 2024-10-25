High School

Top 15 CIF North Coast Section high school football rankings; Game of the Week (10/23/2024)

North Bay tilt between ninth-ranked San Marin and unbeaten Cardinal Newman highlight big Friday night of games

Liberty junior RB Landon Fisher in victory over Frontier-Bakersfield. Fisher and Lions have huge test Friday at No. 2 Pittsburg.
Liberty junior RB Landon Fisher in victory over Frontier-Bakersfield. Fisher and Lions have huge test Friday at No. 2 Pittsburg. / Photo: Lizeth Lafferty

Game of the week: #6 Monte Vista at #1 De La Salle (7-0); HM Amador Valley at #3 San Ramon Valley; #9 San Marin at #4 Cardinal Newman; HM Campolindo at #11 Clayton Valley; #12 Liberty at #2 Pittsburg.

TOP 15 NORTH COAST SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (10/16/2024)

1. De La Salle (7-0)

Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Beat San Ramon Valley, 42-14
Next: Friday vs. Monte Vista

2. Pittsburg (6-1)

High school football photo, California, Pittsburg
Pittsburg defensive end JuJu Walls (1) is a fourth-year starter for the Pirates and a 4-star prospect. He's committed to UCLA. He'll need to have a big game Friday in Pittsburg against Liberty. / Photo: Ben Enos

Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Beat Heritage, 45-0
Next: Friday vs. Liberty

3. San Ramon Valley (7-1)

Previous rank: 3
Last week's results: Lost to De La Salle, 42-14
Next: Friday vs. Amador Valley

4. Cardinal Newman (7-0)

Previous rank: 4
Last week's results: Beat Rancho Cotate, 38-8
Next: Friday vs. San Marin

5. California (7-1)

Previous rank: 6
Last week's results: Beat Monte Vista, 50-36
Next: Nov. 1 vs. De La Salle

6. Monte Vista (5-2)

Previous rank: 7
Last week's results: Lost to California, 50-36
Next: Friday at De La Salle

7. Windsor (5-2)

Previous rank: 8
Last week's results: Lost to San Marin, 35-27
Next: Friday at Vintage

8. Marin Catholic (5-2)

Football, California, Marin Catholic
Marin Catholic team 2024 vs. San Marin by Greg Jungferman / Photo: Greg Jungferman

Previous rank: 9
Last week's results: Beat Vintage, 20-0
Next: Friday at Rancho Cotate

9. San Marin (5-1)

Previous rank: 7
Last week's results: Beat Windsor, 35-27
Next: Friday at Cardinal Newman

10. Acalanes (6-2)

Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Beat Clayton Valley, 28-27
Next: Nov. 1 at Campolindo

11. Clayton Valley Charter (4-3)

Previous rank: 10
Last week's results: Lost to Acalanes, 28-27
Next: Friday vs. Campolindo

12. Liberty (4-2)

Previous rank: 12
Last week's results: Beat Liberty, 42-7
Next: Friday at Pittsburg

13. Bishop O'Dowd (5-2)

high school football; North Coast Section, Oakland California
A high ankle sprain derailed much of Saliou Sow's junior season but the Bishop O'Dowd senior running back is making up for lost time. He rushed for 150 yards on 33 carries in the Dragons' 24-20 upset win at Monte Vista earlier this season. / Photo: Dennis Mockel/Bishop O'Dowd athletics

Previous rank: 14
Last week's results: Bye
Next: Friday vs. Moreau Catholic

14. American Canyon (7-0)

Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Beat Petaluma, 41-21
Next: Friday vs. Napa

15. Sonoma Valley (7-0)

Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Beat Novato, 42-6
Next: Saturday vs. Archie Williams

HONORABLE MENTION: Amador Valley (5-2), Arcata (7-0), Campolindo (4-3), Casa Grande (5-2), Heritage (5-2), Las Lomas (5-3), St. Vincent de Paul (6-1), Ukiah (5-2), Vintage (5-2).

