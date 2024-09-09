Top 15 CIF North Coast Section high school football rankings (9/9/2024)
Two teams teams known for their basketball prowess than football, joined the SBLive Power 15 North Coast Section rankings this week.
Bishop O'Dowd, under returning coach Hardy Nickerson, shocked previous No. 4 Monte Vista with a 24-0 win to debut at No. 7. The Dragos (2-0), according to the San Jose Mercury News, got eight catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns by Washington-bound athlete Deji Ajose, 154 yards passing from Devin Wilson and 151 yards rushing from Saliou Sow to surprise the host Mustangs, who 209 yards rushing on 22 carries and two touchdowns from Julian McMahan, another Washington commit.
The other team to enter was No. 15 Salesian, which handled Moreau Catholic, 41-27, on Saturday.
The top two teams, De La Salle and Pittsburg were impressive in cross-section home wins, as the Spartans handled San Mateo Serra, 39-10, and the Pirates beat a Nevada power Bishop Manogue, 41-14.
Big matchups are once again at the top, where De La Salle and Pittsburg host a pair of Central Coast Section powers in Saint Francis and Rioran, respectively.
TOP 15 NORTH COAST SECTION FOOTBALL RANKINGS (9/9/2024)
1. De La Salle (2-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week results: Beat San Mateo Serra, 39-10
Next: Friday vs. Mountain View Saint Francis
2. Pittsburg (2-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week results: Beat Bishop Manogue, 41-14
Next: Friday vs. San Francisco Riordan
3. San Ramon Valley (2-0)
Previous rank: 3
Last week's results: Beat Soquel, 14-7
Next: Friday vs. Clayton Valley Charter
4. San Marin (2-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week's results: Beat Foothill, 20-0
Next: Friday vs. Moreau Catholic
5. Cardinal Newman (2-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week's results: Beat Vacaville, 28-10
Next: Friday vs. Armijo
6. El Cerrito (2-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week's results: Beat Monterey Trail, 28-19
Next: Friday at Oakland Tech
7. Bishop O'Dowd (2-0)
Previous rank: HM
Last week's results: Beat Monte Vista, 24-20
Next: Friday vs. McClymonds
8. Monte Vista (1-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last week's results: Lost to Bishop O'Dowd, 24-20
Next: Friday at Bellarmine
9. Acalanes (2-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week's results: Beat Mt. Diablo, 48-7
Next: Friday vs. Reno Galena (Nev.)
10. California (2-0)
Previous rank: 11
Last week's results: Beat James Logan, 38-6
Next: Friday vs. Monterey Trail
11. Liberty (1-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week's results: Lost to Los Gatos, 38-21
Next: Friday vs. Tracy
12. Clayton Valley (1-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week's results: Beat College Park, 55-7
Next: Friday at San Ramon Valley
13. Windsor (2-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week's results: Beat Hayward, 42-0
Next: Friday at Campolindo
14. Las Lomas (2-0)
Previous rank: 15
Last week's results: Beat Benicia, 35-0
Next: Saturday at Tamalpais
15. Salesian (2-0)
Previous rank: NR
Last week's results: Beat Moreau Catholic, 41-27
Next: Friday at College Park
HONORABLE MENTION: Amador Valley (1-1), Amaerican Canyon (2-0), Berkeley (2-0), Campolindo (1-1), Miramonte (2-0), Rancho Cotate (2-0), St. Vincent de Paul (1-1).