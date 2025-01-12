Top 25 California Southern Section high school boys basketball rankings (1/12/2025)
The latest High School on SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 boys basketball rankings as of January 12.
A lot of basketball games were canceled due to the Los Angeles wildfires. The leagues that were most impacted were the Mission League and Gold Coast League - which include schools like St. Francis, Loyola, Harvard-Westlake, Chaminade, Crossroads, Brentwood and others.
However, there was some movement due to games in the Trinity League, a league based out of Orange County, south of all the fire in the Los Angeles area. Mater Dei knocked off St. John Bosco and Santa Margarita routed JSerra.
Also, Anaheim/Canyon gave Mira Costa its first loss of the season.
One of the many schools impacted by the fires was Palisades Charter, which was damaged due to the Palisades fire. However, after being on campus, there was optimism to report.
STORY: Palisades Charter High School still standing strong after Los Angeles wildfires
TOP 25 RANKINGS, JAN. 12
1. Eastvale Roosevelt (21-1)
Mustangs continue to roll and will play in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. during MLK weekend.
2. Harvard-Westlake (18-1)
Wolverines idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
3. Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (15-2)
Knights idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
4. St. John Bosco (17-2)
Braves stunned by Mater Dei on the road 62-59 in Trinity League play. SJB has been without star junior Brandon McCoy for weeks.
5. La Mirada (17-4)
La Mirada gets a quality win over Rancho Cucamonga at the SoCal Classic.
6. Redondo Union (17-2)
Sea Hawks have won six straight including two wins in the Bay League. Big league matchup at Mira Costa on Friday.
7. Santa Margarita (15-3)
The Eagles move up after knocking off JSerra with an impressive 70-49 Trinity League win. Kaiden Bailey had 25 points.
8. Sierra Canyon (13-3)
Trailblazers idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires. Chris Nwuli, a Rutgers commit, transferred to Dynamic Prep in Texas.
9. Heritage Christian (17-2)
Warriors start Olympic League play 2-0 with a rival showdown against Village Christian on Tuesday at home.
10. JSerra (16-4)
Lions will look to regroup after a stunning, lopsided loss so Santa Margarita.
11. Anaheim Canyon (16-4)
Brandon Benjamin continues to score at will. Big win over Mira Costa on Saturday, giving MC its first loss of the year.
12. Crespi (15-4)
Celts idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
13. Mater Dei (14-4)
Monarchs climb six spots after taking down St. John Bosco.
14. Mira Costa (19-1)
The Mustangs suffer defeat for the first time this season. Question is: How will they respond?
15. Windward (13-4)
Mustangs idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
16. Brentwood (18-2)
Eagles idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
17. Rancho Cucamonga (16-7)
Cougars have won five of their last six. Will likely be a tough out in the Division 1 playoffs.
18. St. Bernard (14-5)
Vikings are 3-0 in a very competitive Del Rey League with wins over St. Paul and St. Anthony last week. Game against St. Pius on Wednesday.
19. St. Pius (10-6)
St. Pius has been idle since Jan. 4.
20. Damien (15-6)
Spartans making due without 7-footer Nate Garcia. Eli Gardner had 25 points in Damien's recent win over San Juan Hills.
21. Rolling Hills Prep (15-6)
A nice win over Village Christian on Saturday. Mateo Trujillo eclipses 1,000 career points.
22. Campbell Hall (11-5)
Vikings were idle last week due to Los Angeles wildfires.
23. Inglewood (15-6)
Sentinels re-enter the Top 25 after winning five straight.
24. Oak Hills (15-4)
Five straight wins for the Bulldogs. Will likely win the Mojave River League.
25. Corona Centennial (9-13)
Huskies are young and playing a gauntlet schedule. Recent 12-point win over Oxnard, arguably best team in Ventura County, is a quality victory.
PREVIOUS RANKINGS
