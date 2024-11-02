Top 25 California Southern Section high school football scoreboard, Week 10 (11/1/24)
The 2024 high school football season in the Southland will come to a close Friday night. Week 10 is upon us, for many it will be the last time to lace 'em up; for others, their season will continue in the playoffs.
League champions will be crowned, and automatic playoff berths will be clinched.
Be sure to tune into the SBLive's CIF Southern Section Bracket Reveal show on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on the CIF Southern Section Youtube channel as Tarek Fattal announces the playoff pairings for all 14 divisions.
SBLive created four watchlists for 2024 yearly awards.
YEARLY AWARD WATCHLIST
-Offensive Player of the Year
-Defensive Player of the Year
-Breakout Player of the Year
-Freshman of the Year
Here are the Week 10 scores and notable stats for Top 25 teams in the CIF Southern Section.
Check back for updates as more stats are reported and this page updates with more information through Friday night's games.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
Mater Dei 38, Orange Lutheran 14: The Monarchs scored 30 unanswered points to finish the season undefeated.
Mission Viejo 40, Los Alamitos 14: Diablos finish the year 10-0 and is headed to Division 1 playoffs.
St. John Bosco 44, JSerra 24: The Braves bounce back from a lopsided loss last week to Mater Dei and coast to victory and a second-place finish in the Trinity League.
Corona Centennial 54, Chaparral 12: The Huskies finish the season 8-2 and on an eight-game winning streak.
Sierra Canyon 21, Serra 20: The Trailblazers win their third straight outright Mission League title.
Simi Valley 28, Oaks Christian 23: Simi Valley and Oaks Christian share the Marmonte League title. Jim Benkert, the coach at Simi, used to be the coach at Oaks.
Santa Margarita 44, Servite 8: Eagles get a much-needed win despite the cloud of scandal surrounding the program. Servite seems to have run out of steam after last week's 38-0 loss to Orange Lutheran.
Inglewood 52, Culver City 27: Sentinels finish the season 10-0.
Murrieta Valley 56, Roosevelt 3: Bear Bachmeier is 2-0 since returning from injury. Nighthawks will get a top seed in Division 2 playoffs.
Oak Hills 49, Ridgecrest Burroughs 0: Oak Hills finishes 10-0; headed to Division 2 playoffs.
Newbury Park 41, Rio Mesa 2: No surprise. The Panthers roll through the new Conejo Coast League.
Downey 49, Mayfair 44: Oscar Rios leads Downey to an outright Gateway League title.
San Juan Hills 42, Tesoro 7: San Juan Hills goes unbeaten to win the Bravo League.
Leuzinger 56, Lawndale 0: Journee Tonga surpassed 2,000 rushing yards this season.
Cathedral 16, St. Paul 14: The Phantoms win the Angelus League. St. Paul missed a 32-yard FG to win it as time expired.
Damien 34, Rancho Cucamonga 31: The Spartans win the Baseline League outright thanks to a missed 41-yard FG as time expired by the Cougars.
Yorba Linda 21, Corona del Mar 14: Yorba Linda finishes second in the Bravo League.
San Clemente 21, Edison 17: The Tritons complete the comeback victory, but lose the coinflip for second place in the Alpha League. Edison will get the automatic playoff berth.
Tustin 21, Capo Valley 10: Tillers win inaugural Delta League title.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: