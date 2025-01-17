Top California Bay Area Basketball Games for Weekend of January 17
Heading into a holiday weekend, the amount of elite basketball matchups throughout the San Francisco Bay Area of California is endless, with many of the top teams in action. With the annual MLK Classic in store as well, some of the areas best teams will square off and look to really separate themselves from all the rest.
Talent and good competition is endless this weekend as teams continue to lock in ahead of the final stretch of the regular season, with a spot in section playoffs being one that teams will surely want to earn. Friday and Saturday will feature a massive slate, with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday also filled with some marquee matchups. With that, let's highlight some of the most notable games that will take place over the next few days.
Friday
Junipero Serra (9-4) vs. Valley Christian (10-3)
Christopher (13-2) vs. Pioneer (8-6)
Clayton Valley Charter (11-6) vs. Ygnacio Valley (9-8)
Oakland Tech (13-4) vs. McClymonds (7-11)
Salesian College Preparatory (13-1) vs. Pinole Valley (7-10)
Amador Valley (15-3) vs. Granada (7-11)
Campolindo (13-4) vs. Las Lomas (7-9)
Terra Linda (13-3) vs. Redwood (10-4)
Sacred Heart Cathedral (8-5) vs. Bellarmine (10-3)
California (17-2) vs. Monte Vista (13-6)
Foothill (11-8) vs. Dublin (16-2)
Archbishop Mitty (10-3) vs. St. Ignatus (10-3)
De La Salle (16-1) vs. Dougherty Valley (12-6)
San Ramon Valley (10-7) vs. Livermore (13-5)
Saint Francis (4-8) vs. Archbishop Riordan (12-1)
Menlo-Atherton (11-3) vs. Carlmont (6-7)
Mountain View (7-8) vs. Los Gatos (11-3)
Saturday
Campolindo (13-4) vs. Irvington (5-12)
Saint Mary's (13-5) vs. Granada (7-11)
Amador Valley (15-3) vs. Pittsburg (9-7)
Liberty (16-2) vs. Natomas (11-5)
Redwood (10-4) vs. Montgomery (14-5)
Oakland (14-4) vs. Head-Royce (9-8)
Menlo-Atherton (11-3) vs. Palo Alto (12-2)
Dougherty Valley (12-6) vs. Santa Rosa (12-5)
Clayton Valley (11-6) vs. San Ramon Valley (10-7)
Monterey Trail (14-3) vs. Dublin (16-2)
Bishop O'Dowd (9-6) vs. Sheldon (8-9)
Monday (MLK Classic at De La Salle)
San Ramon Valley (10-7) vs. Bishop O'Dowd (9-6)
Redwood (10-4) vs. Monterey Trail (14-3)
Moreau Catholic (13-2) vs. Riverside Poly (14-7)
De La Salle (16-1) vs. Sunnyslope (Arizona) (10-7)
Salesian (16-1) vs. Clovis West (9-11)
Monday (non-MLK)
Liberty (16-2) vs. Grant (12-5)
Oakland Tech (13-4) vs. Inderkum (14-1)
Clayton Valley (11-6) vs. Oakland (14-4)