Top California Bay Area Girls Basketball Games for the Week of January 13
Another week of strong basketball is upon us in the Bay Area. With many teams now fully into league play mode and the fight for section and city playoff spots intensifying, each game in California means everything, with a chance at claiming glory at stake. With wins becoming even more important and teams begin to fully find their identities, the rest of the 2024-25 season should be interesting.
Many ranked teams will take the floor this week and look to set themselves apart from all the rest. For some teams, that means getting back on track and righting the ship on their seasons. For others, keeping up a run of success will be crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the year. With the week kicking into high gear, let's take a look at some of the biggest Bay Area girls games of the week.
Monday
#2 Acalanes vs. Las Lomas (85-26 Acalanes win)
#16 Clayton Valley vs. Miramonte (48-40 Clayton Valley win)
Tuesday
#3 Pinewood vs. #4 Priory
#6 Sacred Heart Cathedral vs. #12 St. Ignatius
#7 Piedmont vs. #25 Bishop O'Dowd
#19 Castilleja vs. #23 Harker
#1 Archbishop Mitty vs. Presentation
#5 San Ramon Valley vs. #8 Carondelet
#9 Saint Francis vs. #14 Valley Christian
#10 Cardinal Newman vs. Maria Carrillo
#18 Dublin vs. #22 California
#20 Half Moon Bay vs. Mills
#21 Menlo School vs. Notre Dame
#13 Salesian vs. Saint Mary's
#17 Justin-Siena vs. Sonoma Valley
#24 Evergreen Valley vs. Branham
Wednesday
#2 Acalanes vs. Northgate
#11 Riordan vs. #13 Salesian
#15 Oakland Tech vs. Skyline
#16 Clayton Valley vs. Alhambra
Thursday
#4 Priory vs. Notre Dame
#5 San Ramon Valley vs. Livermore
#10 Cardinal Newman vs. Montgomery
#13 Salesian vs. Richmond
#17 Justin-Siena vs. Petaluma
#24 Evergreen Valley vs. Prospect
#25 Bishop O'Dowd vs. Alameda
Friday
#1 Archbishop Mitty vs. Sidwell Francis
#3 Pinewood vs. Notre Dame
#4 Priory vs. St. Mary's (Stockton)
#9 Saint Francis vs. #11 Riordan
#15 Oakland Tech vs. McClymonds
#16 Clayton Valley Charter vs. Ygnacio Valley
#18 Dublin vs. Foothill
#19 Castilleja vs. Crystal Springs Uplands
#20 Half Moon Bay vs. Hillsdale
#21 Menlo School vs. Sacred Heart Prep
#22 California vs. Monte Vista
#23 Harker vs. Mercy
Saturday
#11 Riordan vs. #25 Bishop O'Dowd
#22 California vs. Saint Mary's
#1 Archbishop Mitty vs. Morris Catholic
#17 Justin-Siena vs. University
#4 Priory vs. San Joaquin Memorial
#7 Piedmont vs. #21 Menlo
#3 Pinewood vs. #5 San Ramon Valley
#6 Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep vs. #13 Salesian
#18 Dublin vs. San Marin
#10 Cardinal Newman vs. Lincoln
#15 Oakland Tech vs. Centennial