Top California Bay Area Girls Basketball Games for Week of January 20
What a week it will be for basketball in the Bay Area. A holiday week means there are no shortage of high school girls basketball games in Northern California, with some of the top teams around expected to square off. Many teams will look to keep their recent run of success going, while others will look to get back into a rhythm.
Every day this week will feature marquee games, with Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday kick starting an action packed slate. With teams from all around the Bay Area hard at work on preparing for their games, let's take a look at some of the best Bay Area Girls basketball games that will take each day.
Monday
San Ramon Valley (14-3) vs. Francis Parker (11-7)
Piedmont (13-2) vs. Centennial (10-8)
California (11-6) vs. Bishop O'Dowd (9-6)
Sacred Heart Cathedral (11-3) vs. San Joaquin Memorial (13-5)
Oakland Tech (10-7) vs. St. Ignatius (8-5)
Menlo School (11-3) vs. Summit Shasta (6-4)
Salesian College Preparatory (12-6) vs. Carondelet (13-4)
Tuesday
Pinewood (10-2) vs. Menlo School (11-3)
Castilleja (11-2) vs. Eastside College Prep (10-3)
Harker (13-2) vs. Crystal Spring Uplands (5-3)
Archbishop Mitty (12-3) vs. Archbishop Riordan (11-4)
St. Ignatius (8-5) vs. Saint Francis (13-3)
San Ramon Valley (14-3) vs. Amador Valley (7-11)
American Canyon (14-5) vs. Justin-Siena (15-2)
Evergreen Valley (13-3) vs. Pioneer (7-7)
Carondelet (13-4) vs. Dublin (13-2)
Analy (6-13) vs. Cardinal Newman (16-3)
California (11-6) vs. Granada (8-12)
Priory (12-3) vs. Notre Dame (5-5)
Wednesday
Westmoor (7-6) vs. Half Moon Bay (10-4)
Acalanes (17-1) vs. Alhambra (14-4)
Berean Christian (5-9) vs. Clayton Valley Charter (13-5)
St. Patrick-St. Vincent (9-9) vs. Salesian College Preparatory (12-6)
Thursday
Bishop O'Dowd (9-6) vs. San Leandro (8-6)
Piedmont (13-2) vs. Alameda (10-6)
Willow Glen (10-5) vs. Evergreen Valley (13-3)
Castilleja (11-2) vs. Mercy (6-2)
Cardinal Newman (16-3) vs. Windsor (8-10)
Friday
Pinewood (10-2) vs. Sacred Heart Prep (8-5)
Menlo School (11-3) vs. Priory (12-3)
Oakland Tech (10-7) vs. Oakland (5-9)
Archbishop Riordan (11-4) vs. Valley Christian (11-4)
Presentation (4-10) vs. St. Ignatius (8-5)
Harker (13-2) vs. King's Academy (11-4)
Half Moon Bay (10-4) vs. Menlo-Atherton (10-5)
Sacred Heart Cathedral (11-3) vs. Archbishop Mitty (12-3)
Acalanes (17-1) vs. Campolindo (13-6)
Justin-Siena (15-2) vs Napa (2-13)
Dublin (13-2) vs. Monte Vista (7-11)
California (11-6) vs. San Ramon Valley (14-3)
Carondelet (13-4) vs. Amador Valley (7-11)
Saturday
Carondelet (13-4) vs. St. Mary's (10-8)
Clovis West (21-0) vs. Pinewood (10-2)
Clayton Valley Charter (13-5) vs. Foothill (5-12)
Justin-Siena (15-2) vs. Marin Catholic (12-7)
California (11-6) vs. Woodcreek (11-9)
Piedmont (13-2) vs. Antelope (13-5)
Cardinal Newman (16-3) vs. Eureka (14-2)
Christian Brothers (13-5) vs. St. Ignatius (8-5)
San Ramon Valley (14-3) vs. Pinole Valley (10-5)
Salesian College Preparatory (12-6) vs. Bishop O'Dowd (9-6)
Dublin (13-2) vs. Lick-Wilmerding (9-8)