Vote: Which CIF-Central Coast Section quarterback will have the biggest season?
In July, we discussed who we believe to be the top quarterbacks in the CIF-Central Coast Section entering the 2024 high school football season.
Now, it's your turn to speak your opinion.
Decide who you think is the CIF-CCS' top signal caller, and vote for your favorite candidate(s) until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Results will be announced on Sunday or Monday.
Michael Mitchell, Archbishop Riordan, Jr. (undecided): A two-year starter already, Mitchell (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) has a big arm and big weapons to throw to, including Washington-bound Chris Lawson. He also has perhaps Northern California’s biggest and top lines protecting him. In two seasons, he’s thrown for 4,021 yards and 42 TDs. He has 11 college offers including Cal, Arizona State and Arkansas.
Jaxen Robinson, Christopher, Sr. (undecided): At 6-5, 225 pounds, Robinson definitely has the build for a big-time quarterback and last season he delivered the goods, completing 159 of 265 passes for 2,167 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for five scores for the 11-2 Cougars. The three-sport standout has an offer from Cal Poly SLO.
Dominic Pierini, Monte Vista Christian, Sr. (undecided): The 6-3, 190-pounder threw for 3,053 yards while completing 67% of his passes. He threw for 32 touchdowns. All in just 10 games. He threw for more than 400 yards three times, including a 36 of 42 performance for 486 yards and four touchdowns in a 55-19 win over Watsonville. Pierini has no offers yet, but Boise State, Cal and Fresno State are interested.
Preston White, Monterey, Sr. (undecided): Another outstanding athlete with size (6-4, 210) from the Southern tip of the section — the Pacific Coast Gabilian — White threw 20 touchdown passes against just two interceptions for the 8-4 Dores. He threw for 1,720 yards and also rushed for 392 yards and four scores. Throws a beautiful ball.
Jack Lewis, Branham, Sr. (undecided): Completed nearly 67 percent of his passes (190 of 284) for 2,696 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2023 for 9-3 Bruins . At 6-1 and 175 pounds, Lewis is also very mobile, rushing for 334 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.
Sam Whelan, Soquel, Jr. (undecided): There wasn’t much more the 6-2, 185-pounder could have done as a sophomore, leading the Knights (13-2) to CCS D2 and CIF NorCal and State D 4-AA championships. Whelan completed 116 of 173 passes for 1,468 yards, 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
Aaron Knapp, Saint Francis, Sr. (undecided): Strong, accurate arm and great game manager, Knapp has thrown for 1,608 career yards and 16 touchdowns. A survivor of cancer, Knapp is a tremendous leader and fearless.
Xander Eschelman, Menlo-Atherton, Sr. (Columbia): The 6-2, 200-pounder was having a superb junior season when he went down with a season-ending hip injury in Week 7. He had completed 65 percent of his 171 passes for 1,107 yards and eight touchdowns.
Soren Hummel, St. Ignatius, Sr. (undecided): A third-year starter, look for the 6-1, 200-pound left-hander to open it up his senior season after throwing for 1,340 yards as a junior.
Michael Sargent, Sacred Heart Cathedral, Jr. (undecided): A second-team All-West Catholic Athletic League performer, Sargent emerged the second half of the season to throw for 1,582 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games, including a pair of 300-yard performances against Mitty and Bellarmine.
Henry Buenrostro, Fremont-Sunnyvale, Sr.: 2023 stats – 575 yards, five TDs passing on 34-68 (50-percent) completion; 527 yards, 13 TDs rushing on 5.6 yards per carry
Reid Black, King’s Academy, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,488 yards, 14 TDs passing on 122-219 (55.7-percent) completion; 59 yards, three TDs rushing
Kai Ceralde, North Salinas, Jr.: 2023 stats – 1,137 yards, 18 TDs passing on 83-135 (61.5-percent) completion, 106.4 passer rating; 70 yards, six TDs rushing
Andrew Fernandez, Gunderson, Jr.: 2023 stats – 2,001 yards, 20 TDs passing on 123-222 (55.4-percent) completion; 129 yards, 1 TD rushing on 5.6 yards per carry
Jacob Gibson, Leland, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,409 yards, eight TDs passing on 100-197 (50.8-percent) completion; four TDs rushing
AJ Gomez, North Monterey County, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,351 yards, 15 TDs passing on 92-175 (52.6-percent) completion; 18 yards, one TD rushing
Andrew Hennegan, Serra, Sr.: No stats available