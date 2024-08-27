Vote: Which CIF-Southern Section wide receiver will have the biggest season?
Earlier this month, we discussed who we believe to be the top wide receivers in the CIF-Southern Section entering the 2024 California high school football season.
Now, it's your turn to speak your opinion.
Decide who you think is the CIF-SS' top wideout, and vote for your favorite candidate(s) until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sep. 2. Results will be announced in the following days.
Chris Henry Jr., Mater Dei, Jr. (Ohio State): Henry transferred from Withrow High in Ohio to Mater Dei in February and immediately became one of California's 5-star prospects for the 2026 class. He's heralded as the No. 1 wide receiver in the country at 6-foot-5, 205 pounds, and the son of former NFL wideout Chris Henry.
Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita, Jr.: After watching Mosley at the Battle at the Beach, the best word to describe him might be unguardable. It didn't matter if corners pressed or gave him space, Mosley was able to get open and catch everything thrown his way. He tallied 1,282 yards on 81 receptions and 11 TDs as a sophomore. Mosley has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Texas and USC.
Vance Spafford, Mission Viejo, Jr.: Spafford caught 83 passes for 1,576 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore last season, and since then, has been one of the most coveted wide receiver prospects on the West Coast. He's fast, quick, strong and catches everything. Spafford has offers from Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon and Miami.
Phillip Bell, Mission Viejo, Sr.: Bell has more than 30 scholarship offers for his services at wide receiver, including USC, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. Listed at 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Bell is a problem in all facets for defenses with his combination of size, strength, speed and ball skills.
Marcus Harris, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oklahoma): Harris was the second-leading receiver in 2023 with 644 yards and six touchdowns on 43 receptions. He'll be option No. 1 for new Mater Dei QB Dash Beierly. Harris could be the most sure handed wideouts in the state.
Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, Sr.: What can't Rosenthal do? The two-way standout tallied a state-leading 1,947 yards receiving and 21 TDs, and also had 12 interceptions on defense. He's listed at 5-foot-10, 185 pounds which could make him a perfect slot receiver type, especially given his speed and shiftiness.
Jaden Nickens, Sierra Canyon, Sr.: Nickens is a transfer from Oklahoma and is known to be a football and basketball standout. He's listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds with offers to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oklahoma State. Now that he's in SoCal, UCLA and USC might join the fold in his recruitment.
Daniel Odom, St. John Bosco, Jr.: A physical wideout that can shed smaller corners at the line or in the air for jump balls at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. Odom's ability to get open will be pivotal for St. John Bosco in 2024 amid what looks to be a healthy QB battle in Braves camp.
Tavian McNair, Corona Centennial, Sr. (Utah): McNair had to sit games last season after transferring to Centennial, but with a full slate ahead his senior year and QB Husan Longstreet spinning the ball, McNair could put up big numbers in 2024. He's listed at 6-foot-2, but looks taller and rangier than that in person.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Mater Dei, Jr.: Dixon-Wyatt and Henry Jr. rival the WR tandem of Mission Viejo's Spafford and Bell. However, the physical makeup of the Mater Dei wideouts at 6-foot-2-plus give the Monarchs a huge advantage on Friday nights. Dixon-Wyatt has offers to Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ohio State.
Jadyn Robinson, Gardena Serra, Sr.: Robinson is expected to take a big step forward this upcoming season at Serra with QB Jimmy Butler behind center. Robinson is a speedster with offers to Texas, Utah, Arizona and Colorado, according to 247Sports.
Ja'Myron Baker, Los Alamitos, Jr. (USC)
Jace Brown, Warren, Sr. (UCLA): 2023 stats – 46 catches for 560 yards and six touchdowns.
Ryder Brownstein, Brentwood, Sr.: 2023 stats – 13 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
Caden Butler, Chaparral, Sr.: 2023 stats – eight catches for 128 yards.
Cory Butler, Corona Centennial, Sr. (Arizona State): 2023 stats – 51 catches for 837 yards and six touchdowns.
Logan Carpenter, Chaminade, Sr.: 2023 stats – 51 catches for 669 yards and three touchdowns; five carries for 13 yards and one touchdown; completed all three pass attempts for touchdowns (142 total yards).
Clark Cokley, JSerra, So.
Jayden Coley, Rancho Cucamonga, So.: 2023 stats – 12 catches for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
Brady Dieffenbach, Agoura, Sr.: 2023 stats – 34 catches for 777 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Isaiah Dillon, Oxnard Pacifica, Sr. (Fresno State): 2023 stats – 52 catches for 1,094 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Chaz Gilbreath, Mayfair, Jr.: 2023 stats – 84 catches for 1,468 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Cole Herlean, San Clemente, Sr.: 2023 stats – 35 catches for 475 yards and five touchdowns.
AJ Jones, Vista Murrieta, Sr. (Boise State): 2023 stats – 43 catches for 513 yards and five touchdowns.
Legend Lyons, Charter Oak, Sr. (Minnesota): 2023 stats – 74 catches for 950 yards and seven touchdowns; 10 carries for 53 yards.
Jacob Martin, Edison, Sr.: 2023 stats – 39 catches for 456 yards and three touchdowns.
Jered Rennick, Cajon, Sr.: 2023 stats – 54 catches for 774 yards and four touchdonws.
Skylar Robinson, Gardena Serra, So.
Kamarie Smith, Long Beach Poly, Jr.: 2023 stats – 50 catches for 832 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Jonah Smith, Santa Margarita, Jr. (UCLA): 2023 stats (at Mater Dei) – 27 catches for 363 yards and eight touchdowns.
Madden Williams, St. John Bosco, Jr.: 2023 stats – 42 catches for 496 yards and five touchdowns.
Lamason Waller, Oak Hills, Sr. (BYU): 2023 stats (at Sultana) – 62 catches for 948 yards and 12 touchdowns; 21 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns.