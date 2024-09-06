Vote: Who is the CIF-San Diego Section's top defensive lineman?
Something that stands out about CIF-SDS high school football nearly every year is its wealth of defensive linemen having huge statistical seasons.
And in 2024, San Diego is loaded with talent from nose guard to edge rusher as usual.
We want to you know who think is the best of them. Vote for whomever you believe to be the best candidate(s), who're listed below, as many times as you'd like until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The results will be announced in the following days.
Meet the candidates:
Bronx Letuligasenoa, Cathedral Catholic, Jr.: Letuligasenoa had a breakout sophomore season at St. Augustine as a sophomore, finishing with 91 tackles and 9.5 sacks. Now at Cathedral Catholic, he holds offers from San Diego State, Washington and Cal.
Eugene Rice, Lincoln, Sr.: Rice totaled 71 tackles and 10 sacks as a junior, earning 1st team All-CIF honors.
Luke Westfall, Cathedral Catholic, Sr.: Westfall's strong junior season led to double-digit scholarship offers.
Nash Cooper, La Costa Canyon, Sr.: A two-way starter for the Mavericks, Montana, Cornell and Dartmouth are among the offers that have arrived.
Kuba Polak, Granite Hills, Sr.: Polak has 52 tackles and four sacks over the past two seasons. He's set for a big final season, filling the spot of several key graduates.
Kieran Sullivan, San Marcos, Sr.: Sullivan had 42 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble as a junior. He'll be relied upon heavily for a San Marcos team on the rise.
Sidney Dupuy, Cathedral Catholic, Sr. (San Diego State): Dupuy picked up football as a junior, showcasing his size at six-foot-six and 260 pounds. After adding more than 10 scholarship offers, he committed to San Diego State in June.
Rashad Scott, Lincoln, Sr.: In 30 varsity games for the Hornets, Scott has totaled 81 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Julius Patton, La Jolla Country Day, Sr.: A two-way starter for the Torreys, Patton had 57 tackles and five sacks as a junior. He's added offers from the service academies and several Ivy League schools.
Jonah Tua, Army-Navy, Jr.: Tua had 63 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles as a sophomore for the Warriors.
Braeden Bartocci, Point Loma, Sr.: 2023 stats – 56 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, 14 QB-hurries.
Timothy Bresenden, Westview, Sr.: 2023 stats – 60 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks.
Noah Contreras, Hoover, Jr.: 2023 stats – 87 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.
Kingston Faatili, El Camino, Sr.: 2023 stats – 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack in seven games.
Bodie Friend, Helix, Jr.: 2023 stats – 20 tackles, one tackle for loss, four QB-hurries in six games.
Emilio Fimbres, Vincent Memorial, Sr.: 2023 stats – 173 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 29 QB-hurries, one interception, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries.
Cable Fledderjohn, Coronado, Sr.: 2023 stats – 59 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks.
Davion Hartfield, Central, Sr.: 2023 stats – 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five QB-hurries, one blocked punt.
Timothy LaBrucherie, Bishop’s, Sr.: 2023 stats – 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one interception.
Kingston Schaaf, Eastlake, Sr.: 2023 stats – 75 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, five sacks, 13 QB-hurries, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries.