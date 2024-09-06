Vote: Who is the CIF-Southern Section's top defensive lineman?
Southern California is always home to dozens of future Divison I defensive linemen, including some of the nation's absolute best. And most of them hail from CIF-Southern Section territory.
To boot, SoCal's crop of outstanding high school defensive linemen is even better than usual in 2024.
Last month, we ranked the best of the best in the CIF-SS, and now we want your opinion. Choose from any candidate who made our list, and vote as many times as you'd like through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Results will be announced in the following days.
Meet the candidates:
Nasir Wyatt, Mater Dei, Sr. (Oregon): Wyatt tallied 14 sacks in 2023 and it could've been more if he played all four quarters of each game, but some lopsided games left him sidelined. The relentless pass rusher is versatile, strong, quick and a must double-team for opposing offensive lines.
Hayden Lowe, Oaks Christian, Sr. (USC): Listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Lowe get easily compared to Kayvon Thibodeaux who also played at Oaks Christian. Lions coach Charlie Collins believes Lowe could be like KT down the road.
Richie Wesley, Sierra Canyon, So.: Wesley could end up being the No. 1 prospect in the country, if not, the West Coast when he's a senior. The defensive end impressed as a freshman last season, recording six sacks in his first two games before finishing with 9.5 sacks on the year. He already has offers to USC, Miami and Georgia.
Tomuhini Topui, Mater Dei, Jr.: The big fella. Topui is listed at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds and can provide major run-stopping power in college. That kind of size in high school is certainly a problem. He holds offers to Auburn, Oklahoma, Michigan and Florida.
JJ Hanne, Santa Margarita, Sr. (Georgia): Hanne committed to Georgia this summer and possesses impressive versatility at 6-foot-5, 280 pounds. Greg Biggins from 247Sports says, "He took reps at tackle, edge and as a three-tech and shows the ability to play in multiple fronts and schemes."
Shaun Scott, Mater Dei: Scott is listed at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds with offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan and Ohio State. Oklahoma, USC and Texas are in the mix, too.
Jaden Williams, Mission Viejo, Sr. (San Diego State): Williams had an impressive 18.5 sacks in 16 games last season, and helping the Diablos to CIF-SS Division 2 title and CIF State Division 1-AA crown. Williams also talied 139 tackles, including a total of 39.5 for loss.
Anthony Jones, Crean Lutheran, Jr.: Jones could make the biggest leap this fall after a promising sophomore campaign at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with offers to Auburn, Michigan and Georgia. He recorded seven sacks in 11 games last season.
Simote Katoanga, JSerra, Jr.: Katoanga has a bevy of offers from Power 4 schools, including Notre Dame, Oregon, Georgia and UCLA. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Katoanga is a commanding presence on the edge, but could slide inside when the Lions need it.
Kal-El Togafau, Rancho Cucamonga, Sr. (UNLV): UNLV commit had seven sacks in 11 games last season with 30 tackles. His 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame makes him a matchup nightmare for offensive linemen.
Scott Taylor, Loyola, Sr.: The epitome of a football player. Taylor plays defensive end and tight end for the Cubs. With the 'whatever it takes to win' approach, Taylor is a coach's dream. He had 77 tackles and six sacks in 2023.
Anthony Adams, Lawndale, Jr.
Noah Aiono, Roosevelt, Sr.: Has an offer from San Jose State.
Max Amasio, Leuzinger, Sr.: 2023 stats (at St. John Bosco) – 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 14 sacks.
Kameron Brown, Norco, Sr.: 3-star recruit with 12 offers, including San Diego State, Washington State, Boise State, and Boston College.
Tomas Cernius, Servite, Sr.: 2023 stats – 74 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles.
Cole Cogshell, Muir, Sr. (BYU): 3-star BYU commit with 15 offers.
Tyrone Cullors, Vista Murrieta, Sr.: 2023 stats – 39 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks in eight games.
Kevonte Henry, Leuzinger, Sr.
Lucien Holland, Inglewood, Sr. (Boise State): 2023 stats – 67 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 12 QB-hurries, two fumble recoveries.
Dutch Horisk, St. John Bosco, Jr.: 2023 stats – 86 tackles, eight tackles, 11.5 sacks, five passes defenses.
Jon Ioane, Tustin, So.
Mikhal Johnson, Sierra Canyon, Jr.: 2023 stats – 48 stats, 12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, eight QB-hurries.
Malachi Kindle, Cathedral, Sr.: 2023 stats – 24 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack.
Shane Klingelberg, Chaparral, Sr. (Southern Utah): 2023 stats – 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 16 QB-hurries, two forced fumbles.
Samu Moala, Leuzinger, Jr.: 2023 stats – 49 tackles, four tackles for loss, six QB-hurries, one interception.
Aquarius Moore, St. Paul, Sr.: 2023 stats – 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, one interception.
Dabe Nwude, Palos Verdes, Jr.: 2023 stats – 25 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, 14 QB-hurries, one blocked punt.
Damion Ortiz, Cajon, Sr.: 2023 stats – 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks.
Matthew Perez, St. Bonaventure, Jr.: 2023 stats – 72 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 16 QB-hurries, one blocked punt.
Mays Pese, Bishop Diego, Sr.: 2023 stats – 63 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, seven QB-hurries.
Gavin Seguin, Huntington Beach, Jr.: 2023 stats – 38 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 18 QB-hurries.
Epi Sitanilei, St. John Bosco, Sr. (UCLA)
Izak Simpson, Simi Valley, Jr.: 2023 stats – 83 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, five QB-hurries, one blocked field goal.
Ben Tameifuna, Corona Centennial, Jr.: 2023 stats – 27 tackles.
Bret Warner, Thousand Oaks, Jr.: 2023 stats – 29 tackles, two tackles for loss.
Khary Wilder, Gardena Serra, Jr.: 2023 stats – 75 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 29 QB-hurries.