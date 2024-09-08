Vote: Who is the top linebacker in the CIF-San Diego Section?
Last month, we took a look at the top linebackers in the CIF-SDS. Now, it's your turn to assert your opinion.
Choosing from a pool of the linebackers who got a mention in our rankings, pick your favorite candidate(s) and vote through 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Results will be announced in the following days.
MORE: TOP 50 LINEBACKERS IN CALIFORNIA | TOP LINEBACKERS IN CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION
Meet the candidates:
Jared Martin, Central, Sr. (TCU): Despite an injury that limited him to seven games as a junior, Martin finished with 33 tackles and seven sacks. He enters his final season having recorded 26 sacks.
Ezaya Tokio, Oceanside, Jr.: Tokio had a breakout sophomore season at St. Augustine with 98 tackles, three pass breakups and two sacks. He'll play this season at Oceanside having picked up offers from the likes of Washington, Arizona and San Diego State.
Vili Trollinger, Montgomery, Jr.: Trollinger's sophomore season at St. Augustine concluded with 101 tackles, six sacks and two interceptions. He'll play his junior season at Montgomery.
Munir Kassa, Lincoln, Sr.: Kassa had 49 tackles and a forced fumble and was second among returning players in the section with 12 sacks.
Jake Williams, El Camino, Sr.: In his second varsity season, Williams finished with 115 tackles and two sacks for the Wildcats.
Brady Eads, Christian, Sr.: Eads racked up 75 tackles and four sacks as a junior for the Patriots.
Prince Tavizon, Lincoln, Soph.: Tavizon played in all 12 games as a freshman, leading to eight scholarship offers. He's set for a big uptick in production in year two.
Dyllan Irmen, Rancho Bernardo, Sr.: Irmen was a disruptor in 2023 for the Broncos finishing with 73 tackles and 12.5 sacks.
Dominic Lopez, Mount Miguel, Soph.: Lopez was fifth on the team in tackles as a freshman with 64. He also had three sacks and two interceptions.
Isaac Grassi, La Jolla Country Day, Sr. (Tufts): Grassi enters his fourth varsity season nearing 200 tackles. An All-CIF pick in 2023, he finished with 143 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
Aaron Altamirano, El Capitan, Sr.: 2023 stats – 75 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one interception.
Zakk Ballow, El Camino, Sr.: 2023 stats – 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack.
Matthias Beals, Cathedral Catholic, Sr.: 2023 stats – 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack in four games.
Joey Castillo, Mater Dei Catholic, Sr.
Isaac Castro, Mt. Carmel, Sr.: 2023 stats – 60 tackles, one tackle for loss.
Nate Clifford, Santa Fe Christian, Sr.: 2023 stats – 106 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks.
Dominic De Arcos, Mount Miguel, Sr.
Jonathan Deleon, Granite Hills, Sr.: 2023 stats – 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six QB-hurries.
Joshua Gogue-Rios, Chula Vista, Sr.: 2023 stats – 63 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, four pass break-ups.
Lukas Ho-Sing-Loy, Westview, Sr.: 2023 stats – 96 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one blocked field goal.
Esaias Juarez, Oceanside, Sr.: 2023 stats – 69 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks.
Joey Levenberg, Torrey Pines, Sr.: 2023 stats – 67 tackles, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries.
Matthew Lizaola, Central, Jr.: 2023 stats – 61 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks, three QB-hurries.
Xavier Logan, Hoover, Sr.: 2023 stats – 106 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions.
Jack Long, La Jolla, Sr.: 2023 stats – 18 tackles, seven tackles for loss, eight sacks, 14 QB-hurries, one interception, three fumble recoveries, one blocked punt.
Ian Metayer, Point Loma, Sr.: 2023 stats – 76 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four QB-hurries, three pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries.
Jacob Morones, Christian, Sr.: 2023 stats – 52 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss.
Josiel Rodriguez, Central, Sr.: 2023 stats – 66 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven pass break-ups, two blocked punts, one blocked field goal.
David Smith, Otay Ranch, Jr.: 2023 stats – 104 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, seven QB-hurries, two interceptions.
Allen Sola, Madison, Sr.: 2023 stats – 72 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three QB-hurries, one interception.
Peter Wiedeman, Poway, Sr.