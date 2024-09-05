Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week (9/3/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Southern California High School Athlete of the Week for Aug. 26 - Sep. 1 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Monday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced in the following days. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email us at athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveca.
THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Trent Mosley, Santa Margarita: Mosley caught 11 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's win over Corona Centennial.
TJ Lateef, Orange Lutheran: Lateef was nearly perfect on Friday night, completing 18 of 21 passes for 258 yards and five touchdowns against Rancho Cucamonga.
Isaiah Arriaza, Damien: Arriaza threw for 357 yards and four touchdowns in Friday's 30-29 win over Loyola.
Quaid Carr, Servite: Carr rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's win over Murrieta Valley.
Caden Jones, Crean Lutheran: Jones had 262 passing yards and four touchdown passes in Friday's win over St. Pius X.
Koen Glover, St. Bonaventure: Glover had 192 total yards and three touchdowns in Friday's win over Birmingham.
Steele Pizzella, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame: Pizzella had 324 total yards, finishing with three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a win over Bishop Diego.
Dane Weber, Chaparral: Weber had 362 passing yards and six passing touchdowns and also added 102 yards on the ground and a touchdown in a win over Apple Valley.
Gavin Gray, Agoura: Gray had 352 passing yards and six passing touchdowns in a 58-55 win over Westlake on Friday night.
Talon Spencer, Capistrano Valley: Spencer had 199 total yards on Friday, passing for a touchdown and catching two more.
Dorsett Stecker, Corona del Mar: Stecker caught seven passes, finishing with 147 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Cypress.
Justin Benson, Upland: Benson had six receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Norco.
Kreet Makihele, San Marcos: Makihele passed for 469 yards and six touchdowns in Friday's win over Tesoro.
Quinn Roth, La Costa Canyon: Roth had 255 passing yards and four touchdown passes in Thursday's 49-8 win over Del Norte.
Aden Jackson, Lincoln: Jackson surpassed 100 yards both on the ground and through the air on Friday, finishing with 231 total yards and four touchdowns at Long Beach Poly.
Jake Morrison, Carlsbad: Morrison rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown and also had a pick-six in a win over Palos Verdes.
Avondre Kelley, Francis Parker: Kelley rushed for 308 yards and four touchdowns and grabbed an interception in a win over The Meadows School (NV) on Friday.
KJ Shields, Mount Miguel: Shields rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns on six carries in Friday's win.
Thomas Donovan, Grossmont: Donovan was 23 of 34 passing for 454 yards and six touchdowns against Olympian on Friday.
Garrett Ace, La Jolla Country Day: Ace rushed for 256 yards and a touchdown in Friday's win over Crawford.