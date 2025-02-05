Vote: Who should be the Northern California Boys High School Basketball Player of the Week? (2/5/2025)
This week's Northern California Athlete of the Week Nominees:
Ardarius Grayson
A senior guard at Oakland Tech, scored 23 points in a win over Oakland (68-54), scoring 12 in the fourth quarter. Averaging 17.2 points so far this season.
Kellen Hampton
A senior at Moreau Catholic, scored 23 points in a win over James Logan (66-30), helping the Mariners get back into the win column following a 54-50 loss to Redwood (Larkspur). Averaging 17.3 points per game this season.
Tounde Yessoufou
A senior forward at St. Joseph's, combined for 95 points in three games last week, scoring 36 in a win over San Luis Obispo (103-43), 29 in a win over Atascadero (86-34) and 30 in a win over Weston Ranch (93-62). Broke the all-time scoring record for the state of California, a decades old record, in the most recent game.
David Rogers
A senior at Redwood Christian, scored 24 points in a win over Fremont Christian (91-21) and 23 points in a win over Valley Christian (Dublin) (80-39). Averaging 26.9 points per game this season.
Gianni Zeljo
A sophomore at York High School, combined for 46 points in two games last week, scoring 16 in a win over Trinity Christian (81-38) and 30 in a win over Pajaro Valley (70-65). Averaging 22.6 points per game this season.
Andrew Nimri
A sophomore at Pacific Grove, combined for 81 points in three games last week, scoring 24 in a loss to Monterey (66-57), 27 in a win over Alisal (60-48) and 30 in a win over Carmel (67-57).
Apollo Pereira
A senior guard/forward at Piner, scored 22 points in a win over Ukiah (66-61) and scored 23 points in a win over Elsie Allen (62-42). Averaging 24.8 points per game so far this season.
Adam Pengel
A senior guard at Rancho Cotate, combined for 34 points in two games last week, scoring 11 in a win over Elsie Allen (80-35) and 23 in a win over Healdsburg (68-50). Averaging 21.6 points per game this season through 20 games.
Daniel Bibioff
A senior guard at Kerman, combined for 86 points in two games last week, scoring 50 in a 74-70 win over Exeter and 36 in a 62-53 win over Reedley. In 22 gamea played, Bibioff is averaging 35.3 points.
Malachi Fisher
a senior guard at Tulare Western, combined for 52 points in two games last week, scoring 29 in a win over Tulare Union (68-63) and 23 in a win over Mission Oak (79-70). Averaging 28.5 points per game this season.
Malakai Rodriguez
A senior at Mission Oak (Tulare), scored 23 points in Mission Oak's one game last week, a 79-70 loss to Tulare Western. Rodriguez is averaging a career-high of 21 points per game this season.
Chayce Duerksen
A senior forward at SierraHighSchool(Tollhouse), combined for 29 points in two games last week, scoring 14 in a loss to Fresno Christian (67-55) and 15 in a win over Parlier (78-39). Duerksen is averaging 19.4 points per game in 24 games played so far this season.
Julius Price
A junior guard at St. Joseph, combined for 47 points in three wins last week, scoring 14 in a win over San Luis Obispo (103-43), 14 in a win over Atascadero (86-34) and 19 in a win over Weston Ranch (93-62). Price is averaging 19.2 points per game this season.
Caden Lloyd
A senior forward at Central Valley Christian, combined for 44 points in two games last week, scoring 25 in a win over Selma (63-46) and 19 in a win over Exeter (65-31). Averaging 17.6 points per game this season.
Na'Jae Stevenson
A senior forward at Central High School, scored 34 points despite losing to Clovis West (86-59) in their lone game last week. Stevenson is averaging 16.6 points per game in 22 games played this season.
Romello Bruhn
A junior guard at Woodland Christian, combined for 114 points in three games last week, scoring 38 in a win over Vacaville Christian (92-54), 38 in a win over Lindhurst (93-50) and 38 in a win over Highlands (72-44). Averaging 30.9 points per game so far this season.
Titus Boone
A junior guard at Big Valley Christian, combined for 50 points in two games last week, scoring 31 in a 58-56 loss to Summerville and 19 in a win over Linden (51-43). Averaging 22.8 points per game this season.
Josiah Blackwell
a freshman guard at Adventure Christian, scored 24 points in a win over Chesteron Academy of Sacramento (78-47). In his debut high school campaign, Blackwell is currently averaging 22.4 points per game.
Aiden Rollins
a junior at Franklin, combined for 71 points in three games last week, scoring 23 in a win over Laguna Creek (70-49), 34 in a win over Consumnes Oaks (88-79) and 14 in a win over Pleasant Grove (63-54). Averaging 21.8 points per game in 24 games this season.