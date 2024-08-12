Vote: Who will be the top quarterback in the CIF-San Diego Section?
While the CIF-SDS is traditionally better known for its output of elite running backs, it's usually quite well represented by quarterback talent as well.
And 2024 is no different.
Last month, we told you who we think are the top quarterbacks to watch in the San Diego Section. Now it's your turn to tell us what you think.
Choose from any of the candidates listed, and vote as many times as you'd like until 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The results will be announced on Sunday or Monday.
Akili Smith Jr., Lincoln, Sr. (Oregon): Smith had 2,431 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns in his debut season with Lincoln last year after transferring in from Vista Murrieta. He'll look to get the Hornets back to their third straight Open Division title game.
Troy Huhn, Mission Hills, Jr. (Penn State): Huhn split time at quarterback before taking over and leading the Grizzlies to the Division 1 championship game as a sophomore. Offers flooded in after a sophomore season that saw him finish with 1,623 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Brady Palmer, Cathedral Catholic, Jr.: Palmer had 36 passing touchdowns and just shy of 3,900 yards over his two seasons at St. Augustine and also added more than 600 yards on the ground. Now at Cathedral Catholic for his junior season, he'll look to lead the Dons back into the Open Division playoffs.
Cash Herrera, Bishop’s, Jr.: Herrera debuted for Bishop's last season after spending his freshman season at Orange Glen and quickly made his mark for the Knights. His play earned him double digit scholarship offers including Iowa, UCLA and Minnesota.
Zachary Benitez, Granite Hills, Soph.: Benitez checked every box while starting for the Eagles as a freshman. He passed for nearly 2,300 yards while finishing with 23 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, leading the Eagles to their first Open Division title.
Kreet Makihele, San Marcos, Jr.: After tossing 32 touchdown passes as a freshman, a collarbone cost Makihele part of his sophomore season. He enters year three having already thrown for more than 4,300 yards to go along with 51 touchdowns.
Quinn Roth, La Costa Canyon, Jr.: Roth finished year two with 2,254 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. In a shootout with Carlsbad, he finished with 419 passing yards and five touchdown passes.
Robert Renteria, San Pasqual, Jr.: Renteria had a huge sophomore campaign for the Golden Eagles, finishing with 26 touchdown passes and more than 2,300 passing yards. He had multiple touchdown passes in each of his final eight games in 2023.
Quentyn DeMara, University City, Jr.: DeMara has 27 touchdown passes and six rushing touchdowns over his first 20 career varsity games with the Centurions. After initially transferring out following his sophomore year, he will be back with University City for his junior season.
Trevor Taumoepeau, Mt. Carmel, Jr.: After playing receiver as a freshman, Taumoepeau took over as the starting quarterback last season and responded with more than 2,000 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns.
Izaac Baca, Chula Vista, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,115 yards, 26 TDs to seven interceptions on 121-241 (50.2-percent) completion, 104.3 passer rating; 277 yards, four TDs rushing on 7.5 yards per carry
Brandt Barker, El Capitan, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,598 yards, 32 TDs on 158-312 (50.6-percent) completion, 98.5 passer rating; three TDs rushing
Matthew Gutierrez, Brawley, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,723 yards, 26 TDs on 124-194 (63.9-percent) completion, 110.5 passer rating; 480 yards, nine TDs rushing on 5.7 yards per carry
Josh Herber, Grossmont, Sr.: 2023 stats – 425 yards, seven TDs to two interceptions on 27-66 (40.9-percent) completion; 43 yards, two TDs rushing
Ty Hurst, Poway, Sr.: 2023 stats – 1,161 yards, 11 TDs on 75-160 (46.9-percent) completion; three TDs rushing
Eli MacNeal, Carlsbad, Jr.: 2023 stats – 196 yards, four TDs to zero interceptions on 13-15 completion in a 35-0 win against Poway
Kristian Noriega, Hoover, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,610 yards, 27 TDs to five interceptions on 143-252 (56.7-percent) completion, 120.0 passer rating; six carries for 46 yards
Lee Norman-Lester, Helix, Jr.: 2023 stats – 291 yards, five TDs to zero interceptions on 16-20 (80-percent) completion, 160.4 passer rating; 141 yards, one TD rushing on 7.1 yards per carry
Brodie Stump, Kearny, Sr.: 2023 stats – 3,197 yards, 32 TDs to seven interceptions on 295-444 (66.4-percent) completion, 104.9 passer rating; 411 yards, six TDs rushing on 5.3 yards per carry
Diesel Taylor, Del Norte, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,296 yards, 29 TDs to eight interceptions on 178-306 (58.2-percent) completion, 102.5 passer rating; 110 yards, two TDs rushing
Caden Thompson, Escondido, Soph.: 2023 stats – 1,876 yards, 19 TDs on 165-240 (68.8-percent) completion
Mason Walsh, Westview, Sr.: 2023 stats – 2,070 yards, 23 TDs to four interceptions on 181-287 (63.1-percent) completion, 105.6 passer rating; 301 yards, eight TDs rushing