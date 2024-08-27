Week 1 predictions, storylines in LA City Section high school football
Week 0 in the LA City Section brought a few surprises, but most of the results were par for the course.
Narbonne, Carson and Banning all rolled to victory, showing the No. 1, 2 and 3-ranked teams in the City, according to SBLive, are deserving of the recognition.
Two surprises included Granada Hills win over Franklin and Roosevelt's win over Venice (which senior reporter Tarek Fattal did predict correctly).
One of the top storylines heading into Week 1 will be seeing Birmingham Charter debut its 2024 season after winning its fourth straight Open Division title last year. But this year's Patriots team is young and inexperienced with just nine seniors and 14-year old freshman quarterback.
Each week, SBLive will predict winners of the top matchups and provide notable storylines to keep an eye on Friday night.
TAREK'S TALLY (prediction W-L record)
Here are the top games to watch and storylines to keep an eye on in Week 1.
NOTE: Many games will be played Thursday this week due to the holiday weekend.
PREDICTIONS FOR WEEK 0 TOP GAMES
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise)
Granada Hills (1-0) at No. 3 Banning (1-0), Thursday (7:30)
This is a nice matchup between the Division I City champ in 2022 (Granada) and last year's DI champ in Banning.
Granada Hills coach Bucky Brooks calls this Week 1 matchup a "measuring stick game". The Highlanders run a double-wing offense and had six different ball carriers in Week 0's win over Franklin.
Banning is built on size and power - the Big Ten of the City Section - and showed that in last week's win over Dorsey. Steve Perez and Keshawn Galloway combined for more than 200 yards rushing with three TDs.
Banning is an Open Division-caliber team.
THE PICK: Banning
No. 8 San Pedro (0-1) at No. 9 Kennedy (1-0), Thursday (7:30)
This is a toss up. Kennedy flexed its muscles in a 37-0 win over El Camino Real using a balanced attack of run and pass. However, San Pedro tested its grit against a Southern Section team in last week's 24-21 loss to Torrance, which was 10-5 in 2023.
San Pedro is a consistent Open Division playoff program. Kennedy is proving to maintain its status as a Division I program. This is a big game for the Cougars that will prove to be a litmus test for its journey to a deeper postseason run.
Pedro has the pedigree.
THE PICK: San Pedro
No. 10 Roosevelt (1-0) at No. 5 Palisades (1-0), Thursday
This matchup has Game of the Week trimmings.
Roosevelt took down Venice last week 28-15 thanks to the running power of Alan Ortiz and Abraham Cardenas - the two combined for 226 yards and four TDs.
Palisades' transfer QB Jack Thomas made an impressive debut in Week 0's win over Dymally, throwing for 144 yards and three TDs. He also ran for 60 yards and a score. Wideout LaHenry Solomon (TD) and linebacker Jake Triebatch (10 tackles).
Dolphins are showing they're dynamic, but can they handle Roosevelt's physicality? I think so.
THE PICK: Palisades
No. 4 Birmingham vs. St. Bonaventure (1-0), at Buena High
Birmingham coach Jim Rose said it.
"Don't watch us early."
The Patriots will look different this year with just nine seniors and impact transfers from last year's team gone. Despite the team not expecting to be strong early, Jim Rose always challenges his team with high-caliber nonleague opponents.
Birmingham freshman QB Daniel Kakooza will make his varsity debut. St. Bonny beat St. Francis 38-7 last week.
THE PICK: St. Bonny
No. 1 Narbonne (1-0) at Los Alamitos (1-0)
Narbonne is challenging itself - good.
The Gauchos will travel to one of the best teams in Orange County to see where it measures up, and it might be ugly, but they'll better for it. Whatever the Griffins have on Friday night, Narbonne will not see in the City Section.
Los Alamitos beat Anaheim Western last week 71-0.
That bodes well for Narbonne's hopes of winning an Open Division City title.
Narbonne will takes its lumps, but grow from it - and that's all that matters (and staying healthy).
THE PICK: Los Alamitos
