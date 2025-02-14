Winningest California high school baseball pitchers returning for 2025 season
The most important pitching statistic in baseball? Strikeouts? ERA? Walks?
No matter how you cut it, wins is the most vital entry for any pitcher, especially at the prep level with such a short season.
Here are all the non-senior pitchers from California last season who recorded double-digits in victories. These are based on statistics that on the MaxPreps leaderboard page from 2024.
All ties are separated alphabetically and all grades reflect for the 2025 season.
1. McCoy Silicz, Bakersfield Christian, 13 wins, Jr.
Finished his sophomore year with a 1.49 ERA, a 13-2 win-loss record and 90 strikeouts in 16 appearances (15 starts). Also allowed 55 hits and 25 walks in 79.2 innings pitched.
2. Brady Durkan, Frontier (Bakersfield), 12 wins, Sr.
Appeared in 15 games last spring, going 12-2 with a 1.41 ERA in 84.1 innings pitched. Also struck out 93 batters against 25 walks. The 6-0, 190 prospect could be in line for even more of a breakout season as a senior.
3. Josh Jannicelli, Cardinal Newman (Santa Rosa), 12 wins, Sr.
In 16 appearances last spring, Jannicelli compiled a 12-1 record and a 0.73 ERA in 76.1 innings pitched. He also struck out 116 batters while only walking 16. With Cardinal Newman coming off of a NorCal title, Jannicelli could be relied on even more as the Cardinals look to go back-to-back.
4. David Wiser, Bradshaw Christian (Sacramento), 12 wins, Sr.
In 15 appearances last spring, Wiser had a 12-1 record and a 0.90 ERA in 70.1 innings pitched, while also striking out 99 batters and walking 18. At the plate, he hit .363 with 33 hits and 25 RBIs in 91 at-bats. The 6-foot-2, 190 pound prospect could be a big key to Bradshaw Christian's success throughout his senior season.
5. Brody Buoncristiani, Chino Hills, 11 wins, Jr.
In 16 appearances last season, 6-2, 185 prospect had an 11-2 record with a 0.41 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched. Also struck out 73 batters while walking 24. At the plate, he hit .364 with 32 hits and 12 RBIs in 88 at-bats. A junior this season, Buoncristiani could be a big piece to Chino Hills' formula for the forseeable future.
6. Chance Gerecke, Liberty (Bakersfield), 11 wins, Sr.
The 6-foot, 165-pounder posted a 2.30 ERA in 79 innings over 15 appearances, recording 74 strikeouts. He was a perfect 11-0 with three complete games. He walked 34.
7. Ansel Hermanos, The Bay School (San Francisco), 11 wins, Sr.
Appeared in 18 games (10 starts) last spring, going 11-1 with a 1.24 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched. Also struck out 93 batters while walking 16. At the plate, he hit .522 with 36 hits and 25 RBIs in 69 at-bats.
8. Sean McGrath, San Marin, 11 wins, Sr.
In 15 appearances last spring, McGrath went 11-1 with a 1.37 ERA in 86.2 innings pitched, including throwing five complete games and a shutout. Also struck out 97 batters while walking 24 and allowing 45 hits. The Mustangs lost in the first round of NorCals last season, but with a player like McGrath coming back, the team could look to get over that hump.
9. Tomas Bilvardo, San Marino, 10 wins, Sr.
In 16 appearances, the 5-11 right-hander went 10-2 with a 1.47 ERA. He struck out 74 in 76 innings, walked 33 while allowing 16 earned runs. He gave up just one extra base hit in that time.
10. Alex Crosno, Bradshaw Christian (Sacramento), 10 wins, Sr.
Compiled a 10-0 record with a 1.43 ERA in 13 appearances last spring. In 49 innings, he also struck out 57 batters, walked 24 and gave up 39 hits. At the plate, he hit .464 with 25 RBIs and 39 hits in 84 at-bats. Entering his senior season, he could see himself take on an even bigger role on the pitching staff.
11. Steven Gonzales, Colony (Ontario), 10 wins, Sr.
In 17 appearances last season, the 6-2, 210-pounder went 10-2 with a 1.71 ERA. He struck out 93 and walked 26 in 69.2 innings and gave up 56 hits and 17 earned runs.
12. Nicolas Hembera, Kearny (San Diego), 10 wins, Sr.
The 5-11, 160-pounder went 10-1 as a junior with a 0.95 ERA in 12 appearances and 66 innings. He allowed 42 hits, struck out 89 and walked just 27. He allowed just nine earned runs.
13. Marco Hernandez, San Ysidro, 10 wins, Sr.
The versatile 5-9, 150-pounder went 10-2 in 12 appearances, striking out 79 in 77 innings with 20 walks. He gave up 73 hits and 20 earned runs and threw just two wild pitches.
14. Kaden Nicholls, Bear River (Grass Valley), 10 wins, Jr.
In 13 appearances (11 starts) last spring, Nicholls compiled a record of 10-1 with a 0.19 ERA in 74 innings, including seven complete games and five shutouts. He also struck out 122 batters. At the plate, he hit .284 with 18 RBIs and 21 hits. Entering his junior campaign, the 6-0, 165 southpaw could look to build off of those numbers this season.
15. Vidale Perez, Soledad, 10 wins, Sr.
The versatile 5-11, 200-pound left-hander went 10-1 last season with a 1.31 ERA. He struck out 105 in 53.1 innings, walked 35 and gave up just 10 earned runs and 22 hits. Only two of those hits were homers.
16. Jake Sekany, Granada (Livermore), 10 wins, Sr.
In 15 appearances last spring (12 starts), Sekany recorded a 10-1 record with a 1.85 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 72 innings pitched. Helping Granada win the NorCal title en route to finishing an impressive 32-1, Sekany could become the new leader of the pitching staff, with stars such as Parker Warner graduating.
17. Trevor Wilson, Oakmont (Roseville), 10 wins, Sr.
In 13 apperances, the 6-foot, 160-pound right-hander went 10-1 with a scant 0.92 ERA. He struck out 94 in 76 innings and walked just 17 while allowing 10 earned runs.