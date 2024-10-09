Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (10/9/2024)
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.
As such, we have 15 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from October 3-5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Michael D'Angelo, Greenwich
D'Angelo led the charge in the Cardinals' 21-20 victory over Bishop Hendricken (Rhode Island), accounting for 210 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jaeden Cobb, Crosby
The Crosby running back had one of the top rushing performances in a 48-25 win over St. Paul Catholic, rushing for 250 yards on 11 carries and scoring four touchdowns.
Cashmire Lewis, Windsor
Lewis had a big night receiving wise in Windsor's 35-0 win over South Windosr, hauling in seven catches for 168 yards and a touchdown.
Nick Conlan, West Haven
In West Haven's 40-14 win over Hamden, Conlan accounted for 277 yards of offense and totaled four touchdowns. Conlan completed 10-of-15 passes for 175 yards through and the air and rushed for 102 on the ground.
Lorenzo Laracca, McMahon
The McMahon quarterback was extremely efficient in the team's 48-0 win over Bridgeport Central, completing 5-of-9 passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns.
Jason Pagano, St. Joseph
Pagano was lockdown at defensive back in St. Joseph's 38-13 win over Stamford, intercepting a pass and returning it 74 yards and batting away two other passes.
Hector Lopez, Greenwich
The Cardinals' running back was the workhorse in Greenwich's 42-14 win over Danbury, rushing for 132 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Michael Smith, New Canaan
New Canaan's strong safety was everywhere on the field in the team's 30-14 win over Ludlowe, making 13 tackles, intercepting a pass and deflecting three others.
Dante Casdia, Glastonbury
Casdia was the offensive workhorse in Glastonbury's 35-25 win over Manchester, rushing for 142 yards on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Drayvon Roberts, East Hartford
In East Hartford's 49-30 loss to Maloney, Roberts rushed for 140 yards on 24 carries and scored four times.
Cody Puzio, Berlin
Puzio accounted for 194 yards and four touchdowns in Berlin's 48-21 win over Conard last week.
Robert Manning, Fairfield Prep
The Jesuits' quarterback was on point in a 42-19 win over Xavier, completing 10-of-19 passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns.
Kody Goldhill, Staples
Goldhill only needed five carries to rush for 93 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Westhil.
Paul Calandrelli, Hand
The Hand Tigers' quarterback completed 9-of-13 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-29 win over Shelton.
Ryan Deitelbaum, Naugatuck
Deitelbaum went off in Naugatuck's 58-36 victoy over Watertown, rushing for 248 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns.
Porter Carter, Fitch
In Fitch's 35-33 win over East Lyme, Carter accounted for 213 all-purpose yards and three touhdowns.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn