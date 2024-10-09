Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (10/9/2024)

High School

Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 5 of the regular season.

As such, we have 15 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from October 3-5, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Michael D'Angelo, Greenwich

D'Angelo led the charge in the Cardinals' 21-20 victory over Bishop Hendricken (Rhode Island), accounting for 210 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Jaeden Cobb, Crosby

The Crosby running back had one of the top rushing performances in a 48-25 win over St. Paul Catholic, rushing for 250 yards on 11 carries and scoring four touchdowns.

Cashmire Lewis, Windsor

Lewis had a big night receiving wise in Windsor's 35-0 win over South Windosr, hauling in seven catches for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Conlan, West Haven

In West Haven's 40-14 win over Hamden, Conlan accounted for 277 yards of offense and totaled four touchdowns. Conlan completed 10-of-15 passes for 175 yards through and the air and rushed for 102 on the ground.

Lorenzo Laracca, McMahon

The McMahon quarterback was extremely efficient in the team's 48-0 win over Bridgeport Central, completing 5-of-9 passes for 160 yards and four touchdowns.

Jason Pagano, St. Joseph

Pagano was lockdown at defensive back in St. Joseph's 38-13 win over Stamford, intercepting a pass and returning it 74 yards and batting away two other passes.

Hector Lopez, Greenwich

The Cardinals' running back was the workhorse in Greenwich's 42-14 win over Danbury, rushing for 132 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Michael Smith, New Canaan

New Canaan's strong safety was everywhere on the field in the team's 30-14 win over Ludlowe, making 13 tackles, intercepting a pass and deflecting three others.

Dante Casdia, Glastonbury

Casdia was the offensive workhorse in Glastonbury's 35-25 win over Manchester, rushing for 142 yards on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Drayvon Roberts, East Hartford

In East Hartford's 49-30 loss to Maloney, Roberts rushed for 140 yards on 24 carries and scored four times.

Cody Puzio, Berlin

Puzio accounted for 194 yards and four touchdowns in Berlin's 48-21 win over Conard last week.

Robert Manning, Fairfield Prep

The Jesuits' quarterback was on point in a 42-19 win over Xavier, completing 10-of-19 passes for 239 yards and five touchdowns.

Kody Goldhill, Staples

Goldhill only needed five carries to rush for 93 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Westhil.

Paul Calandrelli, Hand

The Hand Tigers' quarterback completed 9-of-13 passes for 142 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-29 win over Shelton.

Ryan Deitelbaum, Naugatuck

Deitelbaum went off in Naugatuck's 58-36 victoy over Watertown, rushing for 248 yards on 19 carries and scored five touchdowns.

Porter Carter, Fitch

In Fitch's 35-33 win over East Lyme, Carter accounted for 213 all-purpose yards and three touhdowns.

Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area.

