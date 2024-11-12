Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (11/12/2024)
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 9 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 7-9, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Cody Puzio, Berlin
Puzio put together a solid outing in Berlin's 35-14 win over South Windsor, with the quarter totaling 194 yards and two touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Luke Robinson, New Canaan
Robinson reached perfection in New Canaan's 50-19 victory over McMahon last week, completing all 11 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns.
Hayden Allard, Killingly
The Killingly running back was running loose again, this time in a 53-13 win over Norwich Free Academy. Allard rushed for 194 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Cameron White, Bloomfield
The Bloomfield quarterback had a huge night in a 54-14 win over Painville, completing 6-of-8 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns.
Leif Johnson, Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic
Johnson led the way in Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic's 49-14 victory over Wolcott, rushing for 155 yards on just eight carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Drew Caouette, Holy Cross
The Holy Cross quarterback had a strong outing in the team's 28-21 loss to Watertown, completing 26-of-42 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.
Nick Conlan, West Haven
Conlan was nearly perfect in West Haven's 49-0 win over Brandford, with the senior quarterback complating 9-of-13 passes for 138 yards and three scores.
Coryon Harris, West Haven
Right next to Conlan was Harris, who exploded for the big night on the ground, rushing for 138 yards on just nine touches and scoring two times.
Sawyer Pequita, Enfield
The sophomore dual-threat quarterback had quite the evening in a 42-41 win over Conard, with Pequita compiling 295 all-purpose yards and accounting for three scores.
Mason Riina, Norwalk
Riina had himself quite the night in a 42-0 route of Warde last week, with the quarterback completing 12-of-22 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns.
Robert Manning, Fairfield Prep
The Jesuits' signal caller was on point in Fairfield Prep's 42-9 victory over Hamden, completing 14-of-19 passes for 214 yards and five touchdowns. Also ran in another for a score.
