Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (11/20/2024)

Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 10 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from Nov. 14-16, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week’s winner: Hayden Allard, Killingly
The Killingly running back was running loose again, this time in a 53-13 win over Norwich Free Academy. Allard rushed for 194 yards and scored four touchdowns.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Connor Finnerty, Glastonbury
The Glastonbury quarterback was sensational in the team's 51-32 win over Enfield, with Finnerty completing 11-of-14 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.
Jake O'Brien, Sheehan
O'Brien was perfect in Sheehan's 54-0 victory over Wilbur Cross, completing all six passes for 138 yards and four touchdowns.
Caleb Brickhouse, Platt RVT
The junior running back led the ground attack in a dominating 47-8 win over Prince RVT, rushing for 214 yards on just 16 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Steven Mendoza, Bunnell
Mendoza was making plays through the air and on the ground in Bunnell's 41-19 win over New Fairfield, with the quarterback totaling 322 all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns.
Vincent Burbank, Northwest Catholic
Burbank was superb in the passing game in Northwest Catholic's 42-7 win over Lewis Mills, completing 13-of-16 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns.
Devin Cook, Fitch
The sophomore tailback had a huge game in the team's 48-28 Stonington last week to rush for 222 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.
Ben Rolapp, Darien
Rolapp had a huge night through the air in Darien's 4-7 victory over Warde, with the quarterback completing 20-of-29 passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns.
Mason Frey, Fairfield Prep
The Jesuits' linebacker had himself a huge night in Fairfield Prep's 38-32 win over North Haven, leading the team with total 20 tackles.
Hayden Allard, Killingly
Allard continued his season-long trend of big nights on the ground, this time in a 41-20 win over New London. The running back rushed for a team-high 170 yards and four touchdowns.
Paul Calandrelli, Hand
The Tigers' signal caller was the catalyst in Hand's 62-31 victory over Xavier, completing 14-of-20 passes for 207 yards and four scores.
