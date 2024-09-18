Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (9/18/2024)
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 2 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from September 12-14, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 22nd. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Caden Hillier, Guilford
One of the top rushing performances of Week 1 in the Constitution State, with Hillier rushing for 325 yards on 25 carries and scoring five touchdowns.
Hayden Allard, Killingly
The senior running back had a huge night in Killingly’s 68-16 win over Stonington, rushing for 307 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.
Christian Morales, East Catholic
Morales went off in a 55-20 victory over Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial, completing 14-of-18 passes for 337 yards and five touchdowns.
John Manning, Windsor
Manning totaled 369 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns in Windsor’s 53-26 victory over East Hartford last week.
Andrew Esposito, New Canaan
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver was unstoppable in New Canaan’s 42-13 win over Maloney, catching nine passes for 271 yards and five touchdowns.
Ryan Kinik, Shelton
The 5-foot-8, 170-pound athlete was a tackling machine in the team’s 14-7 loss to Amity Regional, notching 22 tackles and forced a fumble.
Jayzair Barbera, Derby
The senior quarterback had himself a strong outing in a 41-0 win over St. Paul’s Catholic. Barbera completed 9-of-13 passes for 309 yards and five touchdowns.
Bear Schoenberg, Danbury
The edge rusher was superb despite his effort coming in a 28-22 loss to Manchester, notching 13 tackles, six for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
