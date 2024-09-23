Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Connecticut Football Player of the Week? (9/23/2024)
Connecticut high school football is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for the state. Teams showcased more of what they’ve got heading into Week 3 of the regular season.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s Connecticut Football Player of the Week award from September 19-21, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Congratulations to last week's winner: John Manning, Windsor
Manning totaled 369 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns in Windsor’s 53-26 victory over East Hartford last week.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 29th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jayzair Barbera, Derby
The senior signal caller was terrific in Derby's 47-28 defeat of Crosby, as Barbera completed 25-of-38 passes for 441 yards and six touchdowns. What a night for the senior.
Donovan Huggett, Platt RVT
Huggett had arguably one of the top rushing performances of any back in the state, as the senior rushed for 263 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns in a 27-21 win over Abbott RVT/Immaculate.
Vincent Burbank, Northwest Catholic
Burbank was terrific in Northwest Catholic's 38-0 victory over RHAM, with the junior signal caller completing 14-of-22 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns.
Mekheem Ambursley, Waterbury Career Academy
The junior running back ran wild in Waterbury Career Acdemy's 38-0 victory over Oxford, with Ambursley rushing 204 yards on 27 carries and scoring five touchdowns.
Michael D'Angelo, Greenwich
The Cardinals' quarterback had himself a night in Greenwich's 37-7 win over Stamford, as D'Angelo completed 8-of-15 passes for 150 yards and four touchdowns.
Elias Rodriguez, New Britain
Rodriguez made an impact in New Britain's 60-20 victory over East Hartford, as the senior hauled in three passes for 147 yards, two touchdowns and eight tackles, two interceptions.
Nathan Pelletier, Southington
The freshman quarterback had his best game of the season in Southington's 42-7 victory over Conard, with Pelletier completed 12-of-18 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns.
KK Smalls, Bunnell
Smalls, a senior running back, had a strong evening in Bunnell's 58-0 rout of Norwich Free Academy, rushing for 178 yards on just eight carries and scoring two touchdowns.
