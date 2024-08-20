12 Tampa Bay wide receivers to watch in 2024
The Tampa Bay region has long been known for churning out top-quality wide receivers and there's some top notch players returning. This upcoming high school football season should be no different.
There's a ton of talent coming back lining up out wide in the Tampa Bay region, including a couple 1,000-yard pass catchers and some of the area's leading receivers from the 2023 season.
The following is a list of top returning Tampa Bay wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Tyler Williams, Armwood: The Georgia commitment transferred to Armwood from Sumner during the off-season. Williams hauled in 26 passes for 585 yards and scored 14 times in 2023.
Dallas Wilson, Tampa Bay Tech: The Oregon commit is the Tampa Bay area's top wide receiver bar none. Wilson in 2023 caught 49 passes for 872 yards and scord nine touchdowns for the Titans.
Santonyo Isaac, Tampa Bay Tech: Isaac pairs up with Wilson to form arguably the best wide receiver tandem in Hillsborough County. The wide receiver is committed to UCF.
Darryon Williams, Gaither: As a sophomore, Williams notched over 30 passes for 600-plus yards in 2023. Committed to Florida State, Williams should flirt with 1,000 yards this fall as the go-to-guy in Kirk Karsen's offense.
Brenan Lowe, Steinbrenner: The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver heads into the season as one of Hillsborough County's top returners. Lowe hauled in 68 passes for 661 yards and three touchdowns.
SJ Green, Jesuit: Green returns as the top target for Will Griffin after putting up some respectable numbers in 2023. The receiver hauled in 36 passes for 422 yards and five scores.
Makih Johnson, Tarpon Springs: Johnson transferred to Tarpon Springs from Clearwater Academy International this off-season. The Sponger is currently committed to UConn.
Austin Ho, Clearwater Calvary Christian: A solid route runner, Ho is coming off a solid 2023 campaign and returns as the Warriors' top receiver. Last season, Ho had 52 catches for 769 yards and 13 scores.
Josh Robinson, Clearwater Central Catholic: Last season, Robinson was arguably Pinellas County's top pass catcher. Now at CCC, he helps round out a very formidable wide receiving corps. The wide receiver caught 52 passes for 1,083 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Brody Church, Clearwater Central Catholic: Church transferred over from East Lake after putting up good numbers last year. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound wide receiver had 12 catches for 232 yards and three scores.
Javeyon McKenzie, Clearwater: The Northeast transfer looked impressive in last week's 48-7 preseason win over Hernando, giving a little preview of what's in store this fall. McKenzie totaled 133 yards on just four passes.
Mannie McKinney, Tampa Catholic: After last week's performance, it's hard to ignore what kind of season is in store for the Crusaders' 2027 talent. McKinney notched 183 yards and three touchdowns against IMG Academy White.
