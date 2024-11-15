High School

15 Girls Basketball Players To Watch On The North Suncoast 2024-25

High school basketball season is just beginning and we give you 15 top returning girls on the North Suncoast this fall/winter

Chris Bernhardt

The beginning of the Florida high school girls basketball season is about to get underway and teams across Florida’s North Suncoast are hoping to have what it takes to produce a successful season.

We’ve compiled a list of the top 15 returning players from teams along Florida’s North Suncoast.

Priya Jacob, Sr., Mitchell

Power forward averaged a double-double for the 16-10 Mustangs last season, at 13.9 points and 12.0 rebounds along with 2.3 steals.

Kaylana Little, So., Mitchell

The Mustangs’ point guard averaged 10.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.5 steals in the 2023-24 campaign.

Lauren Lee, Sr., River Ridge

The forward helped the Royal Knights reach the Final Four last season, averaging 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.7 blocks.

Jordana Montaner Rodgers, Sr., Fivay

The Falcons’ guard averaged 10.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.6 steals while knocking down 36 3-pointers in a 14-11 season.

Dayla Christopher, Sr., Wesley Chapel

Averaged 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.3 blocks out of the power forward spot, helping the Wildcats go 19-9 and advance to regionals.

Sanai Forrester-Jhagroo, Jr., Wesley Chapel

The Wildcats’ guard helped them reach regionals, averaging 13.6 points, 2.3 assists and 2.5 steals while hitting on 35 3-pointers.

Jaylin Neder, Sr., Land O’ Lakes

Averaged 25.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.1 blocks playing guard for the 11-9 Gators.

Brenniyah Hall, Sr., Gulf

Shooting guard averaged 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 6.8 steals while hitting on 25 3-point attempts.

Addisson Osborne, Jr., Springstead

Forward for the 21-5 Eagles helped them reach regionals while averaging 10.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Joelys Rodriguez, So., Weeki Wachee

Point guard averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 assists and 4.1 steals for the district champion Hornets.

Marlee Schumacher, So., Weeki Wachee

Helped Hornets win a district title out of the power forward spot, averaging 10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Bryleigh Florio, Jr., Lecanto

The Panthers’ point guard was key in a Sweet 16 run, averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.0 steals with 63 3-pointers.

Demi Williamson, So., Citrus

Produced a standout freshman season averaging 16.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 steals while converting 34 3-point attempts.

Jurisah Bailey, Fr., Seven Rivers Christian

Helped the Warriors reach the Sweet 16 as an eighth-grader, averaging 18.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 6.0 steals.

Mariella de Beer, Jr., Seven Rivers Christian

Averaged a double-double for the Warriors, helping them reach the Sweet 16, averaging 13.5 points and 11.1 rebounds to go with 4.6 assists and 5.3 steals.

