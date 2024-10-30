20 Junior Boys Basketball Players to Watch in Northeast Florida in 2024-25
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our sophomore class and finish with the senior class. Check out our list of juniors from the Clay, Duval, Nassau, and St. John’s counties. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Anthony Bailey Jr, Branford
The 5-7 point guard is a crafty ball-handler who can score in bunches whether it’s on the attack at the rim or shooting at a high clip from behind the arc. Defensively, he is a pest when guarding on-the-ball where he can get strips turning into baskets on the break.
Gavin Beck, Bishop Snyder
The 6-2 point guard is a hard-nosed player with a strong attack to finish on either side of the rim on the offensive end. Defensively, he plays with a ton of speed and can really make havoc for opposing guards using his athleticism to challenge shots at all three levels. Beck has a real chance to be one of the sleeper prospects in the North Florida area this season.
Justis Clements, Eagle’s View Academy
The 6-2 point guard is a sharpshooter from behind the arc as well as having a smooth mid-range game on the offensive end. Defensively, he is very active where he can guard multiple positions as well as being an above-average rebounder for his size. He can catch defenders off guard and make a big impact on the court.
Marvin Christie, University Christian
The 6-2 combo guard is athletic and shifty where he can excel on both ends of the floor. Offensively, he is explosive when dunking through traffic as well as a solid threat from the perimeter. Defensively, he is very active in passing lanes, using his length to get tips and deflections. He has a great feel and understanding of the game and he could have a breakout season.
Trisdan Fuller, Menendez
The 5-10 point guard can score in bunches on the offensive end, whether off the catch or bounce. He is super quick, and he can attack you on all three levels. He earned All-State First Team honors in Class 5A as a sophomore, averaging 17.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game last season.
Zion Hall, Ribault
The 6-3 combo guard who plays with a ton of energy at both ends of the floor. He is a true two-way player who can guard on and off the ball at a high level as well where he can cause havoc at the rim. He is also an above-average rebounder for his size where he uses his strength to battle against bigger players.
Maddox Hunstad, Beachside
Standing at 6-6, his frame allows him to commit defensively to disrupting passing lanes and often ends with him finishing a layup or dunk on the other end. Offensively, he can be a threat to score on all three levels and doesn’t need much time to get off a great shot. With a little more confidence heading into the upcoming season, college coaches could start showing interest in him.
Jeremiah Jones, Impact Christian Academy
The 6-2 point guard is a scoring machine where he can be effective on all three levels. Playing with constant effort and energy on both ends of the floor where he can be a disruptor in the passing lanes. He uses his athleticism to his advantage whether it’s getting tips, deflections, or rebounding well from the guard position.
Luke Mayberry, Providence School
The 6-2 point guard shoots from the perimeter exceptionally well as well as having a strong attack to the basket when the lanes are given to him. He is also an efficient passer and his court vision comes into play with his ability to find teammates in stride. Defensively, he is very savvy where he can disrupt the passing lanes or double team forcing the opposition into a turnover.
Terrell Mosley, Andrew Jackson
The 6-1 combo guard is a true two-way player who is an absolute pest on the defensive end. His offensive game continues to speak high volumes as well as he is unafraid of attacking the basket and finishing at the rim against bigger defenders
Maddox Palmer, Ponte Vedra
The 6-6 combo guard that can attack the rim, finishing effectively on both sides of the basket. Palmer has a strong knack for knocking down shots off the catch as he has expanded his game into becoming a true three-level scorer. He has the IQ of an upperclassman, and he knows when to shoot versus pass the basketball as well as create for his teammates.
John Platt, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
The 6-0 point guard is a dynamic playmaker where he brings a high IQ as well as getting his teammates involved. Platt is also an excellent on-ball defender where his footwork continues to improve as well as his activity in the passing lanes.
Kareem Preston, Menendez
The 6-2 point guard is a leader who gets his teammates involved while being a score-first guard. On the defensive end, Preston has very active hands and feet where he makes havoc in the passing lanes, as well as being a solid rim protector for his size.
Ryan Prtichard, Harvest Community
Bryce Robinson, Fleming Island
The 6-0 point guard is a two-way player who makes the right decision when he has the basketball in his hands. He is an effective shooter who can score on all three levels, whether it’s off the catch or bounce. Defensively, he can get steals which turn into scores on the other end using his quickness and knack for jumping the passing lanes.
Nolan Schwartz, Episcopal School of Jacksonville
The 6-1 combo guard is highly skilled when it comes to his ball-handling and decision-making. Schwartz plays with speed and purpose where he is under control as well as being unafraid when it comes to scoring through contact. He will look to lead a young Episcopal squad this season.
Ryan Turner, Bishop Snyder
The 6-2 combo guard showed a ton of confidence in his game this summer where he can score from all three levels. He has shown he can score off the bounce as well as off the catch where he is starting to play more of a two-guard role. He has a very smooth handle and can control a game at his own pace where he tends to have a strong IQ as well as feel for the game.
Trace Westercamp, Ponte Vedra
The 6-9 power forward adds physical strength when it comes to finishing around the rim. Westercamp also runs the floor well and is a good passer when out on the perimeter making the right reads. On the defensive end, he does a great job at challenging shots as well as rebounding against bigger players.
Somourian Wingo, St. Augustine
The 6-2 point guard has true quickness on both ends of the floor where he forces the defense into tough spots. Offensively, he is a pure athlete who can score in bunches on all three levels.
Quaymay Young, San Jose Prep
The 5-10 combo guard isn’t your typical score-first guard but when he does intend to shoot the basketball, he could be a perennial threat from beyond the arc. Young is more of a facilitator as he showed his unselfish knack for getting his teammates involved whether it was slashing towards the basket or scoring off the bounce.