20 Senior Boys Basketball Players to Watch in Mid-Central Florida in 2024-2025
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our senior class and finish with the freshman class. Check out our list of seniors from the Mid-Central Florida area. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Demetrius Brown, Hawthorne
Isaiah Bundrage, Chiles
The 6-3 shooting guard is a two-way player using his speed and athleticism to his advantage. Offensively, he doesn’t need to have the basketball in his hands to have success, as he plays off the ball at a high level. Defensively, he is a matchup nightmare where he can play below the rim as well as out on the passing lanes.
Trey Card, Florida State University High
The 6-6 small forward is a physically talented prospect who can play both ends of the floor exceptionally well. He runs the floor well in transition as well as in the pick-and-roll where he can finish above the rim as well as on a dime in the mid-range game. His perimeter shooting is coming on display as well where he can be a huge threat to score on all three levels this season.
Adyn Corbin, The Villages Charter
The 6-1 guard is a pure scorer, and he has grown more confident in finishing above the rim. He is still a vital threat when it comes to shooting from behind the arc off the catch and bounce. On the defensive end, he is hard-nosed where he can make an impact guarding on and off the ball.
Nicholas D’Alessandro, The Villages Charter
The two-way player is coming off an efficient junior season where he shot 48 percent from the field and 44 percent from behind the arc. On the defensive end, he plays with great length and has a ton of upside where he can rebound on either side of the basket with his athleticism to an advantage.
Jed Dickens, North Florida Christian
The 6-10 power forward is a matchup nightmare where he can punish smaller defenders and finish above the rim on the offensive end. He also runs the floor exceptionally well for his size where he gets to his spots. Defensively, he can guard positions 1 through 5 as he has the length and athleticism where he can challenge any shot from anywhere on the floor.
Mario Forbes, St. John Paul II (Tallahassee)
The 6-7 small forward has a smooth inside-out game where he can score out on the block as well as in the mid-range. Forbes is also a relentless rebounder who can score off put-backs as well as off-the-catch as he can play above the rim. On the defensive side, Forbes does a great job challenging shots around the rim as well as playing with a ton of physicality where he can defend the paint without fouling.
Jantzen Griffin, PK Yonge
Kentrell Martin Jr, The Rock
The 6-6 wing has good size and plays with a high motor on both ends of the floor. Out on the perimeter, Martin can play on-the-ball and off-the-ball at a high level as he brings a ton of quickness for his size as well as length where he can force up a tough shot. On the offensive end, Martin has good mechanics to finish efficiently around the rim as well as bring a pure mid-range game. Martin is also an elite rebounder on both ends and is unafraid to push the ball in transition without looking for a guard.
Clarence Massamba, The Rock
The 6-5 shooting guard originally from France makes some really significant plays on the offensive end and can make strong passes on the move as well as show off his athleticism around the rim. On the defensive end, Massamba shows off his length where he can guard multiple positions and rebounds well from the weak side, as well as challenge shots at the front of the rim.
Adam Henderson, The Rock
The 6-5 small forward uses his frame to be an active rebounder and finisher. Henderson is a solid cutter who can hit layups at different angles. He plays with energy and hits shots from different spots on the floor.
Cornelius Hines, Eustis
Hines is a long, 6-6 athlete who’s going to fill out eventually and he’ll be good once the full skillset catches up. He’s already comfortable playing on the perimeter and has a nice outside jumper. Hines rebounds well inside too but some added muscle will help tremendously when he’s playing against other legitimate prospects.
Xavier Kirkpatrick, Williston
Kirkpatrick plays with a ton of quickness and has a knack for scoring on all three levels. On the defensive end, Kirkpatrick has a strong skillset where he can guard on the ball as well as off the ball at a high level.
Hendrix Loughridge, The Rock
The 6-8 power forward has a lengthy wingspan where he can battle on the boards with any of them. He’s also a flashy athlete who shows a ton of upside where he can be a perennial inside-out scoring threat on the offensive end. He is an upcoming prospect who could gain a lot of attention from college coaches this season.
BJ Plummer, Rickards
The 6-6 shooting guard can hurt you in a variety of ways on the offensive end whether it’s his ability to shoot from the perimeter or on the attack. Defensively, he can guard positions 1 through 4 using his length to force the opposition into a tough shot. Plummer is a North Florida commit.
Amare Robinson, Florida State University High
The 6-1 point guard is very quick with the ball in his hands and has above-average athleticism. On the defensive end, he does a great job when applying ball pressure frustrating opposing guards and uses his length to get into the passing lanes.
Evan Sterck, The Rock
The 6-3 guard and Jacksonville University commit has a promising stroke in shooting from beyond the arc and has a strong knack where he can finish at the front of the rim with contact. Sterck is also a solid on-the-ball defender who can apply pressure when guarding on the ball with his elite footwork and speed. He is a strong and capable passer for finding open teammates.
Peyton Warring, Buchholz
Cornelius White, Gainesville
The 6-6 small forward is an intriguing player who can make havoc around the rim as well as play physical defense without fouling. On the offensive end, White is a vital three-level scorer as well as having the ability to drive the basket where he can score through traffic and is unafraid to draw contact.
Giovanni Wright, Williston
The 5-11 point guard has a strong ability to create scoring opportunities off the dribble which makes him a versatile offensive threat. Wright excels at identifying and attacking gaps in the defense, enabling him to find advantageous positions on the court.