20 Top Junior Boys Basketball Players to Watch in Mid-Central Florida in 2024-25
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On Si will be breaking down the top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with the senior class and finish with the freshman class. Check out our list of juniors from the Mid-Central Florida area. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Tyler Bright, The Rock
The 6-9 power forward comes to the Sunshine State after playing his first two seasons of high school basketball in Nevada. He has worked on expanding his offensive game, where he can be a vital threat to score on all three levels. Defensively, he is active hands, and his footwork has continued to improve where he is growing as an elite rim protector and perimeter defender.
Herly Brutus, The Villages Charter
A 6-7 shooting guard who has a big frame showcasing his strength around the rim where he can score off the catch as well as off the bounce. He is also a dominant defender who can block shots at the rim using his length and was an absolute stat-stuffer last season as a freshman. He has a strong IQ and feel like he is going to continue to improve his game on both ends of the floor. He is also an excellent passer who sees the floor well for his size and is unafraid to finish at the rim with contact.
Joseph Hartman, The Rock
A 6-5 combo guard who does a sensational job at applying pressure on defenses with his ability to create for himself as well as his teammates. On the offensive end, he is explosive when it comes to finishing around the rim through contact. He also adds a ton of physicality on the defensive end where he doesn’t let you get an easy look at the basket using his athleticism to challenge shots.
Antonio Hall, Santa Fe
Deandre Harvey, Williston
The 6-3 combo guard has a lethal shot he can connect from on all three levels. He is a lead guard who plays under control as well as at an elite pace finding open teammates in stride. Defensively, he does a great job where he gets into the passing lanes getting steals to turn into scores in a hurry.
Kyler Ingram, Hawthorne
Jayden Jackson, Fort White
Jackson is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 13.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Jackson shot 50 percent from the field with most of his scoring coming at the front of the rim. He was named to the All-Area Second Team as a sophomore.
Izaiah Lewis-Thompson, Williston
The 6-7 wing is a high-flying athlete who finishes strong around the rim on the offensive end. Defensively, he is very active where he uses his length to challenge shots above the rim.
Henry Matthias, Newberry
Mathias just missed leading the Panthers in scoring, averaging 14 points per game for a Newberry team that finished 15-9 last season.
Angelo Moton, Leesburg
The 6-5 combo guard is a strong and bouncy athlete who takes advantage of smaller defenders by finishing above the rim. He is also effective when it comes to the mid-range as well as having the ability to score over bigger defenders with his strength.
BJ Paige, Meadowbrook Academy
The 6-2 point guard plays under control and made some good passes on the drive as well as in transition. Most of his scoring comes on drives to the basket. Paige has long arms, and active hands, and anticipates well on the defensive end of the floor.
Gabriel Parks, Chiles
The 6-1 point guard has a lethal shooting stroke from beyond the arc, where he can be extremely dangerous when left with space. Parks has also improved his handle as well as his decision-making where he has become more confident in knowing when to shoot versus pass the basketball.
Justice Phillips, Williston
The 6-4 wing is coming off a season where he averaged 19.0 points per game as a sophomore. Phillips can score on all three levels as well as use his length to defend all five positions.
Isaiah Pina, South Lake
The 6-6 power forward plays more like a wing with his ability to run the pick-and-roll where he can score in the mid-range as well as at the front of the rim. Defensively, he is very versatile and his footwork and athleticism allow him to guard multiple positions. Expect a big season ahead for Pina who could start gaining some college interest.
King Sanders, The Rock
The 6-3 guard is a lengthy athlete who can guard positions 1 through 4 on the defensive end where he has a strong understanding of mismatches and uses them to his advantage. Offensively he is a slasher, as well as very unselfish where he gets his teammates involved. He can also score on all three levels whether it’s off the catch or bounce.
Juwan Scippio, Newberry
The 6-4 combo guard showcases a dependable shot from beyond the arc and a solid skill set in the post, where he can score over defenders with ease. On the defensive end, his combination of quickness and size lets him guard various positions effectively.
Nelson Tambling, The Rock
Jared Thompson, The Villages Charter
The 6-3 shooting guard is crafty enough to facilitate plays and keep the offense flowing without needing the ball in his hands. Defensively, he’s agile and quick, capable of staying in front of his man and creating transition opportunities. His toughness and grit on both ends of the floor make him one of the top two-way players in the Central Florida area.
Kaleb Woods, Newberry
Cordarius White, Gainesville
The 6-5 shooting guard is a confident playmaker and plays with a huge chip on his shoulder on the offensive end. He has a great feel and understanding of the game where he can attack defenses finishing above the rim. Defensively, he is very disciplined where he can challenge shots at the front of the rim without fouling. White is a raising prospect who should gain attention from college coaches at some point during the season.