20 Top Sophomore Boys Basketball Players to Watch in Tampa in 2024-2025
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. SBLive Sports will be breaking down the Top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. Next up, we will reveal our Top 20 sophomores to watch in the Tampa Bay area. Please send any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Elijah Bernadin, Armwood
Height: 6’6
Position: Power Forward
Ayaan Bhadouria, Carrollwood Day
Height: 6’5
Position: Small Forward
Ayden “Skoot” Donald, Tampa Catholic
Height: 6’0
Position: Combo Guard
Gabriel Francois, Seffner Christian
Height: 6’3
Position: Combo Guard
Christian Fuller, Tampa Prep
Height: 6’1
Position: Point Guard
Gabe Grimsley, Berkeley Prep
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
Dylan Henderson, Berkeley Prep
Height: 6’2
Position: Shooting Guard
Tysen Jefferson, Wharton
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
Mathias Johnson, Plant
Height: 6’5
Position: Small Forward
Eman Kelly, Sumner
Height: 6’1
Position: Point Guard
Jacob LaGrone, SLAM Tampa
Height: 6’0
Position: Combo Guard
Jackson LaMarre, Tampa Prep
Height: 6’3
Position: Combo Guard
Jayson Lewis, Strawberry Crest
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
Josiah Manrow, Gaither
Height: 6’2
Position: Shooting Guard
Sebastian Oliver, Wharton
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
Myheir Session, Tampa Prep
Height: 6’3
Position: Small Forward
Jadus Sorhaindo, Berkeley Prep
Height: 6’7
Position: Power Forward
James Sulliven, Berkeley Prep
Height: 6’3
Position: Shooting Guard
Adrian Thomas, Sickles
Height: 6’3
Position: Small Forward
Chase Weismiller, Sickles
Height: 6’2
Position: Shooting Guard