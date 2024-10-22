High School

20 Top Sophomore Boys Basketball Players to Watch in Tampa in 2024-2025

The rising stars are set to make key contributions on Tampa area basketball courts in the 2024-25 season

Adrian Thomas is a 6-foot-3 small forward at Sickles. / Adrian Thomas Hudl

The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. SBLive Sports will be breaking down the Top 20 players to watch for in specific regions across the state. Next up, we will reveal our Top 20 sophomores to watch in the Tampa Bay area. Please send any nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com

Elijah Bernadin, Armwood

Height: 6’6

Position: Power Forward

Ayaan Bhadouria, Carrollwood Day

Height: 6’5

Position: Small Forward

Ayden “Skoot” Donald, Tampa Catholic

Height: 6’0

Position: Combo Guard

Gabriel Francois, Seffner Christian

Height: 6’3

Position: Combo Guard

Christian Fuller, Tampa Prep

Height: 6’1

Position: Point Guard

Gabe Grimsley, Berkeley Prep

Height: 6’0

Position: Point Guard

Dylan Henderson, Berkeley Prep

Height: 6’2

Position: Shooting Guard

Tysen Jefferson, Wharton

Height: 6’0

Position: Point Guard

Mathias Johnson, Plant

Height: 6’5

Position: Small Forward

Eman Kelly, Sumner

Height: 6’1

Position: Point Guard

Jacob LaGrone, SLAM Tampa

Height: 6’0

Position: Combo Guard

Jackson LaMarre, Tampa Prep

Height: 6’3

Position: Combo Guard

Jayson Lewis, Strawberry Crest

Height: 6’0

Position: Point Guard

Josiah Manrow, Gaither

Height: 6’2

Position: Shooting Guard

Sebastian Oliver, Wharton

Height: 6’0

Position: Point Guard

Myheir Session, Tampa Prep

Height: 6’3

Position: Small Forward

Jadus Sorhaindo, Berkeley Prep

Height: 6’7

Position: Power Forward

James Sulliven, Berkeley Prep

Height: 6’3

Position: Shooting Guard

Adrian Thomas, Sickles

Height: 6’3

Position: Small Forward

Chase Weismiller, Sickles

Height: 6’2

Position: Shooting Guard

ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

