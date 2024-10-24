20 Top South Florida freshman boys basketball players to watch in 2024-25
The 2024-2025 High School Basketball season is approaching in the Sunshine State. High School On SI will be breaking down the top players to watch for in specific regions across the state. We will start with our freshman class and finish with the senior class. Check out our list of freshmen from the Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. Any and all nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Lynden Adea, Saint Andrew’s
Height: 5’10
Position: Point Guard
Adea is a natural three-level scorer who can be efficient off the catch or bounce. He also does a great job when he plays with speed and under control, where he is very effective when it comes to scoring at the front of the rim on the attack. His on-the-ball defending skills also continue to improve as he will be a name to make note of by the time the season comes to an end.
Tai Bell, Mater Lakes Academy
Height: 6’2
Position: Point Guard
Bell, the son of former NBA player Raja Bell has been an impressive prospect since he was in 7th Grade. He displays a high IQ and is a very crafty point guard who makes smart decisions when defenses pressure him. He also does a great job when it comes to scoring in bunches where he can make defenses pay with his will to score on all three levels.
Luigi Borio, North Broward Prep
Height: 6’4
Position: Small Forward
Borio is an efficient passer when it comes to finding teammates in stride and is also a valuable three-level scorer on the offensive end. Defensively, he is very long and lanky where he can challenge shots inside as well as out on the perimeter.
Kelvin Ceballos, St. Thomas Aquinas
Height: 6’5
Position: Small Forward
Ceballos is a good rebounder for his size, and he continues to have a good frame as well. Offensively, he runs the floor well and gets to his spots where he can stretch the floor, knocking down shots from out on the perimeter. His athleticism will continue to improve as he matures.
Legend Frisby, Western
Height: 5’10
Position: Shooting Guard
Frisby displays a great feel and understanding of the game on the offensive end where he orchestrated his teammates on where to be setting them up for a great shot. His decision-making is next level and also plays with a havoc of pressure on the defensive end where he can turn steals into scores in a hurry.
Ezra Gelin, Sagemont
Height: 6’2
Position: Point Guard
Gelin does a great job when it comes to showcasing his playmaking skills on and off the ball where his overall performance doesn’t need him to be a primary scorer. He’s a leader on the defensive end as well where he can get into the passing lanes turning defense into offense.
Jaden Giron, Grandview Prep
Height: 6’1
Position: Point Guard
Gavin Gorman, Grandview Prep
Height: 6’1
Position: Point Guard
Gorman has a high basketball IQ where he sees the floor exceptionally well and makes on-time passes to his teammates setting them up for a great shot. He also has strong rebounding instincts, where he can push the basketball up the floor on his own in transition.
Dylan Johnson, Archbishop McCarthy
Height: 6’2
Position: Combo Guard
Johnson has a tight handle to his offensive game as well as demonstrating a high IQ where he gets his teammates involved. He also has an impressive scoring package where he can score in bunches at times.
Vincent Kokonis, Dwyer
Height: 6’1
Position: Shooting Guard
Kokonis is the ultimate competitor where he plays on both ends of the floor exceptionally hard, guarding multiple positions. Offensively, he has become a back-to-the-basket type of player but has gradually improved to where he can be a threat from behind the arc as well.
Laron Mack, Riviera Prep
Height: 6’6
Position: Small Forward
Mack has grown a ton of confidence in shooting from behind the arc and developed a smooth inside game. Defensively, Mack plays with a ton of length where he can challenge shots against all five positions.
Ethan Mott, Pine Crest
Height: 6’7
Position: Small Forward
Mott is an extremely smart player where he is a coach on the floor and can showcase a ton of versatility. He is quick when it comes to capitalizing on second-chance scoring opportunities as well as having the ability to stretch the floor for his size. He can also guard multiple positions on the defensive end using his length to his advantage.
Jordan Nabaka, Calvary Christian Academy
Height: 5’11
Position: Shooting Guard
Nabaka already has one year of playing varsity basketball under his belt, where he averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game as an 8th Grader at Ransom Everglades.
Fritz Nesbitt, Suncoast
Height: 6’0
Position: Point Guard
Nesbitt can play a variety of positions, whether it’s out on the wing or being a guard. He has great instincts for body-positioning on the defensive end, where he can use his length and athleticism to his advantage.
Omarion Owens, Miami Norland
Height: 6’3
Position: Shooting Guard
Samuel Pierre, Coral Glades
Height: 6’8
Position: Power Forward
Xavier Police, Palm Beach Central
Height: 6’1
Position: Combo Guard
Police has a ton of athleticism in his game, as did his older brother Jeremiah who is now playing at D2 Limestone College. He is lethal when playing in transition, as he can make defenders pay with his burst of speed, and playing under control has taken a huge stride in his game. Defensively, he is a strong-nosed on-ball defender where he can also get into the passing lanes with his length.
Branden Sharpe, Westminster Academy
Height: 6’5
Position: Combo Guard
Sharpe is a solid rim protector from the guard position where he can be a force of action in the interior. On the offensive end, he shows a ton of explosiveness as well as a quick first step where he can finish at the front of the rim through traffic.
Ty Watson, Atlantic (Delray Beach)
Height: 6’1
Position: Shooting Guard
Watson is a dynamic finisher as well as being able to play with a ton of poise and patience on the offensive end. Defensively, Watson plays with hustle and energy that feeds off his teammates where he can also rebound well from the guard position with his elite athleticism.
Dillon Woods, Palm Beach Lakes
Height: 6’2
Position: Shooting Guard
Woods has a bright future where he plays at a high level on both ends of the floor, as well as bringing a versatile skill set. He has been on coaches’ interest and radar since the beginning of his eighth-grade year and could be on the verge of having a breakout freshman season.