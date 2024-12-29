2025 Under Armour All-America Game Official Rosters Announced
The 2025 Under Armour All-America Game is set to take place at DeLand's Spec Martin Stadium on Jan. 2nd, with the contest kicking off at 4 p.m. and nationally televised on ESPN.
Per the press release by the Under Armour All-America Game, Team Icon will be led by a trio of offensive stars from the Class of 2025 in quarterback Julian Lewis (Colorado signee), wide receiver Dakorien Moore (Oregon signee) and signal caller Keelon Russell (Alabama signee). Team Unstoppable is led by a strong tandem of Class of 2025 defensive backs, starting with Na’eem Offord (Oregon signee) and Blake Woodby (Auburn signee), and a pair of imposing linemen from the Class of 2026, 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and edge rusher Zion Elee (Maryland commitment), as captains.
Down below are the official game rosters for Team Icon and Team Unstoppable for this upcoming Thursday's contest:
TEAM ICON
(Jersey Number, Name, Position, Height/Weight, High School, Graduating Class)
65 (SJ) Seuseu Alofaituli OL 6’2 286 Bishop Gorman 2025
8 Byron Baldwin Jr. DB 6’2 185 St. Frances Academy 2025
50 Joshua Blackston OL 6’4 275 Dunbar 2025
3 Vernell Brown III WR 5’11 175 Jones Orlando FL Florida 2025
35 Jordan Campbell LB 6’3 210 Carrol City Miami FL Miami 2026
9 Dyzier Carter WR 5’10 180 Woodberry Forest School 2026
12 Bryce Davis DL 6’4 255 Grimsley 2025
18 Anthony Davis Jr LB 6’2 205 Grayson 2026
5 Akylin Dear RB 6’1 210 Quitman 2025
70 Micah DeBose OL 6’5 320 Theodore 2025
23 James Dunnigan Jr. DB 6’2 185 Manhattan 2026
4 J’Vari Flowers DB 6’0 175 Miami Northwestern 2026
10 KJ Ford DL 6’4 245 Duncanville 2026
73 Juan Gaston Jr OL 6’8 340 Westlake 2025
99 Daverin Geralds II DL 6’3 275 Collins Hill 2026
11 Will Griffin QB 6’3 225 Jesuit 2026
15 Marcus Harris WR 6’0 185 Mater Dei 2025
86 Brock Harris TE 6’6 240 Pineview 2026
27 Tae Harris DB 6’0 195 Cedartown 2025
3 Zelus Hicks DB 6’3 185 Carrollton 2025
6 Savion Hiter RB 5’11 199 Woodberry 2026
79 Immanuel Iheanacho OL 6’7 345 Georgetown Prep 2026
7 Ty Jackson LB 6’2 205 Seminole Ridge Florida 2025
55 Alai Kalaniuvalu OL 6’3 305 Bishop Gorman 2025
11 Jake Kruel DL 6’3 230 IMG Academy 2026
1 Dijon (DJ) Lee Jr DB 6’3 192 Mission Viejo Alabama 2025
10 Julian Lewis QB 6’0 190 Carrollton 2025
18 Tyler Lockhart LB 6’3 215 Winona Secondary School 2025
64 Kenneth McManus IV OL 6’2 290 St. John’s College 2025
4 Naeshaun Montgomery WR 6’2 185 Miami Central 2025
1 Dakorien Moore WR 6’0 185 Duncanville 2025
7 Javian Osborne RB 5’9 195 Forney 2026
17 Isaiah Reese LB 6’3 200 Phillips Exeter Academy 2025
25 Brunno Reus P 6’0 190 Venice 2025
88 Landon Rink DL 6’3 280 Cy-Fair 2025
21 Anthony Rogers WR/RB 5’9 190 Carver Senior 2025
12 Keelon Russell QB 6’4 185 Duncanville 2025
33 Henry Searcy LS 6’3 185 Lawton Chiles 2025
77 Micah Smith OL 6’6 320 Vero Beach 2026
80 Scott Starzyk K 5’9 165 The Woodlands 2025
2 Jahkeem Stewart DL 6’6 277 Edna Karr 2025
6 Cortez Thomas DB 6’1 185 Holmes County Central 2025
14 Xavier Tiller TE 6’5 220 Langston Hughes 2026
56 Douglas Utu OL 6’4 315 Bishop Gorman 2025
16 Carnell Warren WR 6’4 195 Bluffton 2026
49 Jalen Wiggins DL 6’5 250 James Rickards 2025
41 Prince Williams DL 6’2 255 Bishop Gorman 2026
0 Jonah Williams DB 6’3 200 Ball 2025
5 Tony Williams DB 6’1 190 Palm Beach Central 2025
8 Dallas Wilson WR 6’4 195 Tampa Bay Tech 2026
Team Unstoppable
(Jersey Number, Name, Position, Height/Weight, High School, Graduating Class)
22 Kaleb Burns LB 6’0 220 Cypress Falls 2025
18 Naeem Burroughs WR 6’0 175 The Bolles School 2026
24 Simeon Caldwell LB 6’2 190 The Bolles School 2026
79 Jackson Cantwell OL 6’8 310 Nixa High 2026
6 Derrek Cooper RB 6’1 198 Chaminade Madonna 2026
90 Dominic De Freitas K 6’0 180 Northwood 2025
10 Jireh Edwards DB 6’2 204 St. Frances Academy 2026
7 Zion Elee DL 6’4 226 St. Frances Academy 2026
50 Kail Ellis OL 6’4 285 Cass 2025
21 Chris Ewald Jr. DB 6’0 178 Chaminade Madonna 2025
56 Michael Fasusi OL 6’5 310 Lewisville 2025
4 Anquon Fegans DB 6’2 185 Thompson 2025
12 Zech Fort DB 5’11 190 IMG Academy 2026
1 Quentin Gibson WR 5’8 165 North Crowley 2026
77 Jaylen Gilchrist OL 6’5 305 Salem 2025
95 Elijah Griffin DL 6’5 290 Savannah Christian 2025
4 Alvin Henderson RB 5’10 195 Elba 2025
78 Langston Hogg OL 6’2 270 Cartersville 2026
58 Abel Hoopii OL 6’5 345 Farrington 2025
56 Isaiah Iosefa LB 6’1 220 Waipahu 2025
11 Tristen Keys WR 6’3 185 Blair Center Hattiesburg 2026
9 KJ Lacey QB 6’1 185 Saraland 2025
22 Byron Louis RB 6’0 205 American Heritage School 2025
9 Zahir Mathis DL 6’6 230 Imhotep 2025
19 JaReylan McCoy DL 6’7 250 Tupelo 2026
2 Xavier McDonald WR 6’1 160 Morton 2026
14 London Merritt DL 6’3 250 IMG Academy 2025
23 Isaiah Mozee WR 6’1 200 Lee’s Summit North 2025
16 Donovan Murph WR 6’3 190 Irmo 2025
6 Gavin Nix LB 6’0 225 IMG Academy 2025
99 Kevin Oatis Jr. DL 6’3 280 Blair Center Hattiesburg 2025
5 Na’eem Offord DB 6’2 190 A.H. Parker 2025
0 Donovan Olugbode WR 6’2 200 IMG Academy 2025
11 Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng LB 6’2 210 IMG Academy 2025
71 Keenyi Pepe OL 6’8 300 IMG Academy 2026
24 Marshall Pritchett TE 6’5 211 Rabun Gap Ncoochee School 2025
7 Kaiden Prothro WR 6’6 210 Bowdon 2026
28 Erik Schmidt P 6’2 200 Marquette University High 2025
8 Mikkel Skinner TE 6’3 220 Riverside 2025
8 Jared Smith DL 6’6 250 Thompson 2025
84 Hunter Solwold LS 6’3 240 Fallston 2025
75 Kaden Strayhorn OL 6’3 298 IMG Academy 2025
65 Solomon Thomas OL 6’4 325 William M. Raines 2025
5 Malik Washington QB 6’5 220 Archbishop Stepinac 2025
57 Izayia Williams LB 6’1 215 Tavares 2026
55 Nolan Wilson DL 6’4 245 Picayune Memorial 2026
1 Blake Woodby DB 5’11 182 St. Frances Academy 2025
3 Keon Young DB 6’0 171 Lakeland 2025
3 Derek Zammit QB 6’1 190 DePaul Catholic 2026
