23 Boys Basketball Guards to Watch on the North Suncoast in 2024-25
The beginning of the Florida high school boys basketball season is approaching and teams across Florida’s North Suncoast are hoping to have what it takes to produce a successful season.
We’ve compiled a list of the top returning guards from teams along Florida’s North Suncoast.
J.T. Tipton, Lecanto
Junior point guard averaged 19.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.6 steals while knocking down 96 3-pointers for the 21-7 Panthers last season.
Braylen Moore, Lecanto
Junior shooting guard averaged 18.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals while connecting on 47 3-pointers, helping Panthers to 21-7 mark last season.
Josh Patrick, Lecanto
Junior shooting guard averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals, also hitting on 39 3-pointers as the Panthers went 21-7 in 2023-24.
Michael Johnston, Seven Rivers Christian
Senior point guard was a key piece for the Warriors last season, averaging 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks.
Jacob McPhail, Nature Coast
Senior shooting guard was a perimeter threat for the Sharks, averaging 10.3 points and 1.1 steals while knocking down 72 3-pointers.
Joseph Rivera, Hernando
Junior point guard keyed the Leopards’ offense last season, averaging 8.9 points and 2.2 steals.
Sam Jackson, Hernando
Senior guard averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals for the Leopards.
Ethan Bergantino, Central
Junior point guard had a big year as the Bears won their district and advanced to the Sweet 16, averaging 12.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 4.3 steals.
Cayden Thomas, Mitchell
Junior guard averaged 6.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs last season.
K.J. Smith, Wiregrass Ranch
Senior guard paced the Bulls to a district title and Elite 8 appearance, averaging 17.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.5 steals, also hitting on 53 3-pointers.
Donovan Gaines, Wiregrass Ranch
Junior guard helped Bulls make a deep playoff run, averaging 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals, also hitting 22 3-pointers.
Jacob Yeager, River Ridge
Senior guard was limited to seven games last season but led the Royal Knights in scoring at 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Antwan Brown, Fivay
Sophomore looks to follow up solid freshman season, when he averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Falcons.
Dominick Walsh, Fivay
Sophomore point guard played well as a freshman for the Falcons, averaging 8.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals.
Sian Morris, Wesley Chapel
Senior point guard helped lead Wildcats to district title and a trip to the Sweet 16, averaging 17.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals, knocking down 79 3-pointers.
Ethan Hicks, Wesley Chapel
Senior point guard averaged 15.4 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 steals with 58 3-pointers made, making him a key contributor for the 23-6 Wildcats.
Christopher Murray, Sunlake
Senior point guard was a top player for the Seahawks, averaging 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocked shots, along with making 32 3-pointers.
Jeremiah Brown, Sunlake
Sophomore shooting guard averaged 11.9 points and 1.0 steals, drilling 43 3-pointers for the Seahawks last season.
Nelson Marshall, Sunlake
Senior shooting guard averaged 9.1 points and was a perimeter weapon for the Seahawks, hitting on 54 3-pointers.
Jacob Mekdeci, Bishop McLaughlin Catholic
Junior shooting guard averaged 9.9 points and 1.8 steals, knocking down 28 3-pointers for the Hurricanes.
Jordani Blanc, Zephyrhills Christian
Senior shooting guard averaged 14.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.1 blocks last season.
Manuel Castro, Cypress Creek
Senior shooting averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Coyotes.
Caleb Edmonds, Cypress Creek
Senior shooting guard averaged 8.4 points and 1.5 steals, hitting on 20 3-pointers last season.
